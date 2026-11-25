Questions of state and diplomatic immunity arise in circumstances ranging from the enforcement of arbitral awards to diplomatic households and central bank assets. Recent court decisions from around the world highlight how courts continue to assess the boundaries of those protections.

Decisions from other jurisdictions can be particularly important in domestic cases involving public international law. Where customary international law is in issue, decisions from national courts can help identify how international rules are understood and applied in practice. Looking beyond a single jurisdiction is therefore more than a comparative exercise: it can help inform the development of both international and domestic law.

We consider some of the key developments below.

Enforcing arbitration awards against states in the US

Two developments in 2026 highlighted the approach of the US courts to attempts to enforce arbitration awards against states.

In February, in Stabil LLC v Russian Federation and the related JSC DTEK Krymenergo appeal, a US federal appeals court held that Russia could not use state immunity to prevent proceedings seeking to enforce arbitration awards against it. Russia also argued that it did not have sufficient connections with the United States to be subject to the jurisdiction of the US courts. The court rejected that argument. In broad terms, once the relevant exception to state immunity applies and the state has been properly notified of the proceedings, the US courts can hear the case.

In June, the US Supreme Court declined to hear Spain’s appeal in Kingdom of Spain v Blasket Renewable Investments LLC. This left in place earlier decisions concerning attempts to enforce arbitration awards against Spain arising from investments within the EU. Importantly, the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the appeal should not be understood as endorsing the reasoning of the lower courts or deciding the wider legal dispute concerning these awards.

The practical point is that the US remains an important jurisdiction for investors seeking to enforce arbitration awards against states. Whether state immunity provides a defence will depend on the particular circumstances and the exception relied upon.

Off duty, still immune? The Kenyan High Court considers diplomatic immunity

In Edvinsson v Murugi [2026] KEHC 10716 (KLR), the Kenyan High Court considered whether diplomatic immunity applied to the spouse of a Swedish diplomat following a road accident.

The claim concerned a private journey which had nothing to do with the diplomat’s official duties. The court nevertheless held that the spouse was protected by diplomatic immunity. Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, qualifying members of a diplomat’s household can benefit from immunity because of their status, rather than because they were carrying out diplomatic work at the time.

Sweden had not waived that immunity, so the personal claim against the spouse could not proceed. The court left open whether a separate claim could be brought against an insurer.

The case illustrates an important distinction between diplomatic and state immunity. Diplomatic immunity can extend to entirely private activities because the protection attaches to the person’s diplomatic status, subject to the exceptions in the Vienna Convention.

Does signing an enforcement treaty mean waiving state immunity?

Courts in several countries considered an important question in 2026: when a state signs an international treaty dealing with the enforcement of arbitration awards, has it also agreed that those awards can be brought before national courts without relying on state immunity?

The answer depended on the treaty.

In Kingdom of Spain v Infrastructure Services Luxembourg SARL [2026] UKSC 9, the UK Supreme Court held that Spain had submitted to the jurisdiction of the UK courts for the purpose of registering an award under the ICSID Convention. The Singapore court reached the same conclusion in NextEra Energy Global Holdings v Kingdom of Spain [2026] SGHC 43.

The position was different for awards enforced under the New York Convention. In CC/Devas v Republic of India [2026] EWCA Civ 797, the English Court of Appeal held that India had not submitted to the jurisdiction of the English courts simply by signing the New York Convention. The High Court of Australia reached the same conclusion in CCDM Holdings v India [2026] HCA 9.

The practical lesson is that a state’s agreement to an international system for recognising and enforcing arbitration awards does not necessarily mean that it has given up state immunity before national courts. Much depends on the wording and legal framework of the particular treaty.

State immunity and cross-border enforcement: can previously decided issues be reopened?

In The Russian Federation v Veteran Petroleum Ltd and others [2026] SGCA(I) 5, the Singapore Court of Appeal considered Russia’s claim to state immunity in proceedings to enforce three arbitration awards concerning investments in Yukos Oil.

Russia argued that the Singapore courts should decide for themselves whether Russia had agreed to arbitrate the underlying disputes. That question mattered because agreeing to arbitration could bring the case within an exception to state immunity under Singapore law.

The court rejected Russia’s argument. Courts in the Netherlands, where the arbitration was legally based, had already decided that Russia had agreed to submit the disputes to arbitration. The Singapore Court of Appeal held that Russia could not reopen those same factual issues simply because enforcement was now being sought in another country.

The decision has potentially important consequences for cross-border enforcement. While each country applies its own law on state immunity, that does not necessarily give a state another opportunity to argue factual questions that have already been finally decided elsewhere. Moving enforcement proceedings to another country does not necessarily mean starting again from scratch.

Ignoring proceedings: a risky strategy for foreign states

In Devengoechea v Venezuela (24-10029), the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit considered a judgment entered against Venezuela after it did not participate in the proceedings.

The court overturned the judgment because the district court had proceeded to a trial in Venezuela's absence, rather than following the procedural safeguards that apply before a US court can enter a default judgment against a foreign state.

That did not mean Venezuela was protected simply because it had chosen not to participate. Had the correct procedures been followed, the judgment might have stood.

The case highlights an important feature of US state immunity law. Foreign states benefit from particular safeguards before judgment can be entered against them, but those safeguards should not be mistaken for a safe route to ignoring proceedings altogether.

State immunity and the protection of central bank assets

Central bank assets attracted particular attention in 2026.

In February, the Central Bank of Russia brought a challenge to EU measures concerning the continued immobilisation of its assets. In September, it brought a separate challenge to EU measures intended to prevent certain Russian judgments connected with EU sanctions from being enforced against European companies. The bank has argued, among other things, that the measures conflict with sovereign and central bank immunity.

In the US, meanwhile, the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit declined to reconsider its earlier decision in Havlish v Taliban, which protected assets of Afghanistan’s central bank from enforcement.

The cases underline a basic but important point: obtaining a judgment against a state and enforcing that judgment against state property are different things. Central bank assets often enjoy particular protection, meaning that a successful claimant may still face significant obstacles when trying to recover what it is owed.