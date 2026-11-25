After 18 months in hospital, Lucie Maguire was looking forward to going home. Once there, she had to work out how to live with her injuries outside a ward, while her family adjusted to caring for her alongside running their pub. Lucie was 19 when she was seriously injured in a road collision.

In this Road Safety Week episode of the Candour podcast, Dame Laura Kenny speaks to Lucie and Bond Turner solicitor James Tomlinson, who began supporting her family in the weeks after the collision. Lucie shares what those early months were like, and James explains how they started planning for the care, equipment and support she would need at home.

What the episode covers:

James recalls first speaking with Lucie’s parents by video and arranging for a case manager to help plan her transition out of hospital.

Lucie remembers being struck by a tractor trailer when she went back to help her mum after smoke entered their car. People at the scene stayed with her and called for help.

She describes waking up in intensive care about a month later and coming to terms with her injuries, which included the loss of her right leg.

Lucie and James discuss how COVID restrictions made it harder for her family to be there and how a police liaison officer helped keep them informed.

Lucie talks about adjusting to life at home, the effect on her confidence and mental health, and the practical demands that fell to her family.

She shares what it meant to take her first steps between parallel bars in rehab and talks about further surgery and adapting a home of her own.

On the anniversary of the collision, she climbed Whitby’s 199 Steps and raised £15,000 for a charity she credits with helping to save her life.

After a serious road injury, families can find themselves making decisions about care and coming home while they’re still coming to terms with what happened. Having someone to talk those decisions through with can make the next few weeks feel more manageable. If you or someone close to you has been seriously injured in a road collision, speak to our road traffic accident team about your options and the support that may be available.