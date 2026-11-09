Court Of Appeal Upholds Good Faith Change Of Position Defence For Commodities Trader Caught In Fraudulent Trade Finance Scheme

The Court of Appeal confirmed that a defendant’s good faith change of position defence turns on what it actually knew or suspected (and that mere negligence, carelessness or incompetence is not enough)

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by a trade finance fund seeking to recover payments made to a commodities trader under a mistaken belief (due to a third-party fraud). In response to the fund's unjust enrichment claim, the court found that the trader had a complete defence of a good faith change of position: Rasmala Trade Finance Fund v Trafigura Pte Ltd [2026] EWCA Civ 1259. We considered the High Court’s decision in our previous blog post.

The key question before the Court of Appeal was the test for good faith in the context of a change of position defence. It is established law that good faith, in this context, comprises actual knowledge or suspicion of a problem with a payment. However, the claimant argued for a wider test under which good faith could also be defeated by a failure to act in a “commercially acceptable way”. The Court of Appeal confirmed that the test for good faith depends on what the person actually knew or understood or suspected. Mere negligence, carelessness or incompetence is not enough to deprive a defendant of the change of position defence. In the view of the Court of Appeal, a defendant should not lose a change of position defence as a result of failing to act in a commercially acceptable way, unless that conduct also amounts to “sharp practice”; in other words something falling just short of outright dishonesty (per Niru Battery Manufacturing Co v Milestone Trading Ltd [2003] EWCA Civ 1446).

Even if this interpretation was wrong, and failing to act in a commercially acceptable way was enough to deprive a defendant of the change of position defence, the Court of Appeal rejected the claimant’s submission on the facts. On the factual evidence, the Court of Appeal did not agree that the inquiries made by the commodities trader were inadequate, or that it acted in a commercially inappropriate way, or came anywhere close to acting other than in good faith.

The Court of Appeal’s decision provides valuable guidance on what “good faith” actually requires of a recipient of mistaken payments and underscores the importance of vigilance in verifying contracts and payments in trade finance transactions involving multiple parties. The practical lesson is that making reasonable enquiries and documenting the basis for believing a payment is properly made puts a recipient in the strongest position to show it neither knew nor suspected any problem, and to support any good faith defence if a payment later turns out to be invalid.

We consider the decision in further detail below.

Background

Rasmala Trade Finance Fund (Rasmala) entered into a facility agreement with Farlin Energy & Commodities FZE (Farlin), a coal trader, to finance Farlin’s purchase of coal. Rasmala made five payments totalling over US$22 million to Trafigura Pte Ltd (Trafigura), an international commodities trader (Payments 1 to 5), on the (mistaken) belief that it was financing specific coal trading contracts for the supply of coal by Trafigura to Farlin.

In fact, none of the supposed contracts were valid, and Farlin instead used the Payments to settle its historic debts with Trafigura, keeping itself within its credit limit so it could continue to trade. For all but one of the Payments, Farlin also provided Trafigura with tri-partite agreements (TPAs), purportedly signed by Rasmala, authorising Trafigura to apply the Payments to Farlin's existing debts. These signatures were later revealed to have been forged by Farlin.

Rasmala brought proceedings against Trafigura for restitution of the Payments on the basis that they were made by mistake, claiming Trafigura was unjustly enriched as a result.

High Court decision

The High Court’s reasoning is discussed in our previous blog post.

In summary, Rasmala made the payments because of its mistaken belief that it was for genuine contracts, but Trafigura established a good faith change of position defence. Trafigura had no knowledge or suspicion that the TPAs or the payments were invalid. In those circumstances, the High Court held it would be inequitable to require Trafigura to make any repayment.

Rasmala appealed this decision.

Court of Appeal Decision

The Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed the appeal. The key aspects of the decision of interest to financial institutions are set out below.

By the time of the appeal, Rasmala had been repaid for Payments 1 and 2, so the appeal was limited to Payments 3 to 5.

Good Faith

Rasmala submitted that the trial judge applied the wrong test for good faith. It argued for a wider test under which good faith could be defeated not only by actual knowledge or suspicion of a problem with a payment, but also a failure to act in a “commercially acceptable way”. It submitted that to meet that standard, Trafigura should have contacted Rasmala directly to verify its consent for the use of the funds.

The Court of Appeal confirmed that the test for good faith depends on what the person actually knew or understood or suspected. Mere negligence, carelessness or incompetence is not enough to deprive a defendant of the change of position defence. Something more is needed, such as having good reason to think a payment was made by mistake coupled with a failure to make enquiries. The trial judge's factual findings (which were not challenged on appeal) were that Trafigura had made enquiries of Farlin, obtained a letter confirming Payment 1 was made on Farlin’s behalf and secured what it believed to be TPAs signed by both Farlin and Rasmala for Payments 1-4. On the trial judge's findings, Trafigura did not realise that Rasmala had paid the money on a false basis and did not appreciate that the payments might have been made by mistake. The Court of Appeal accordingly held that Trafigura’s conduct came nowhere near falling short of good faith.

In the alternative, Rasmala argued that Trafigura could not rely on the change of position defence because it failed to act in a “commercially acceptable” way, relying on the following statement by Moore-Bick J in Niru Battery [135] (emphasis added):

"I do not think that it is desirable to attempt to define the limits of good faith; it is a broad concept, the definition of which, in so far as it is capable of definition at all, will have to be worked out through the cases. In my view it is capable of embracing a failure to act in a commercially acceptable way and sharp practice of a kind that falls short of outright dishonesty as well as dishonesty itself."

Rasmala submitted that Trafigura’s conduct was not commercially acceptable because it received monies into its account from an unknown third party, which it was told by someone else was to be used for their benefit, but failed to contact the payer directly to make sure of this. It said there was an expectation Trafigura should have checked with the payer, especially in circumstances where that was very easy to do.

The Court of Appeal did not accept this submission. In its view, Moore-Bick J was not intending to suggest that a defendant could lose a change of position defence either when guilty of sharp practice (something falling short of outright dishonesty) or when acting in some less improper but still commercially unacceptable way. It observed that the phrase "failure to act in a commercially acceptable way and sharp practice" was possibly intended to describe a single type of conduct that fell short of dishonesty but not by much. Assuming that was correct, there was no basis at all for regarding Trafigura as having been guilty of sharp practice.

Even if this interpretation was wrong, and failing to act in a commercially acceptable way was enough to deprive a defendant of the change of position defence, the Court of Appeal rejected the submission on the facts. On the factual evidence, it did not agree that the inquiries Trafigura made were inadequate, or that it acted in a commercially inappropriate way, or came anywhere close to acting other than in good faith.

Causal Connection

There was no dispute that the defence of change of position requires a causal connection between the relevant payment and the facts relied on as constituting the change of position. However, Rasmala argued the trial judge was wrong to apply a simple “but for” test, and that what caused Trafigura to carry on trading was not the fact of the Payments, but Trafigura’s belief (based on the TPAs, or for Payment 5, the expectation of one) that the money could be applied against Farlin’s debt.

The Court of Appeal agreed that a strict “but for” test was too simplistic for cases like this one, where the change in position results from the defendant’s own voluntary actions (as opposed to where a change of position comes about “automatically” without any decision from the defendant). The Court of Appeal declined to articulate a universal test for all cases. However, in the present case, it said the right question was whether Trafigura acted “on the faith of” the payment (per Lipkin Gorman v Karpnale Ltd [1991] 2 AC 548). In other words, a bona fide belief in the validity of the payment, and that it could treat the money as its own, was sufficient to establish the necessary causal connection. Trafigura’s reliance on the TPAs did not displace this, but obtaining them reinforced its belief that the Payments were valid.

Risk Allocation

Rasmala argued that Trafigura should bear the risk of the invalidity of the TPAs because it knew it needed Rasmala’s consent before applying the Payments as it did, and that if the TPAs turned out to be invalid, it would have to return the money.

The Court confirmed that the allocation of risk is not a free-standing requirement of the legal test for the change of position defence; it is simply one factor that may inform the separate questions of good faith or causation. As above, the Court of Appeal had already concluded that Trafigura acted in good faith, and so risk allocation was of no application in this case.

However, in the Court of Appeal’s mind, Trafigura did not run any relevant risk at all. Rasmala’s submission was premised on the incorrect assumption that the question was whether the TPAs were valid. In fact, what mattered was the validity of the Payments, not the validity of the TPAs. What made the Payments invalid was that Rasmala had been defrauded by Farlin into making them. This risk had nothing to do with Trafigura.

In those circumstances, even if Trafigura could be said to have run the risk of the TPAs being invalid, it still acted in the bona fide belief that the Payments were valid, and that was enough to make out its change of position defence.

Detriment

Finally, Rasmala argued that Trafigura had suffered no net detriment at all. Its exposure to Farlin before Payment 1 was between US$12-$14 million, and its final loss once Farlin collapsed was US$7-$7.5 million. It therefore should repay that difference. The Court of Appeal rejected this, holding that:

The test was whether the defendant would be worse off repaying the money than if it had never received it at all. The US$12-$14 million figure was not Trafigura’s loss, it was simply the amount Farlin owed Trafigura back in 2017. The balance had grown to US$15 million by 2018, showing the Payments did nothing to reduce Farlin’s debt. The real detriment was opportunity cost: by continuing to trade with Farlin on the faith of the Payments, Trafigura lost the chance to cease trading with it in 2017 and pursue recovery then, when there was a real possibility that Trafigura would have recovered more.

Drawing on the Australian decision in Australian Financial Services and Leasing Pty Ltd v Hills Industries Ltd [2014] HCA 14, the Court of Appeal confirmed that a lost commercial opportunity does not need to be quantified with precision. It is enough to show the lost opportunity was substantial, which it held was plainly the case here.