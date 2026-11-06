Court Of Appeal Confirms Financial Advisers (And Other Fiduciaries) Do Not Owe A Freestanding Positive Duty Of Disclosure To Their Principals

The Court of Appeal has upheld the dismissal of claims for breach of fiduciary duty brought against a financial adviser, finding that a fiduciary does not owe a positive duty of disclosure, and so a principal cannot make a freestanding claim for non-disclosure by a fiduciary: GI Globinvestment Limited & Anor v XY ERS UK Limited [2026] EWCA Civ 1248.

The claim was brought by investors on the basis that the adviser had presented itself as an independent and conflict-free adviser while recommending investments in a multi-strategy umbrella fund, without adequately disclosing the adviser’s financial interest in the fund. At first instance, the High Court dismissed all proceedings against the adviser, finding that its director had disclosed that he was the entrepreneur behind the fund and owned its general partner. The key issue on appeal was whether the High Court was wrong to find that the adviser did not owe a positive duty of disclosure as part of the scope of its fiduciary duty.

Referring to the decision of the Supreme Court in Hopcraft & Anor v Close Brothers Limited [2025] UKSC 33 (see our blog post), the Court of Appeal observed that a fiduciary must not put themselves into a position where their interest and that of the beneficiary might conflict (the no conflict rule) and must not receive a personal benefit from their fiduciary position (the no profit rule). Both rules are subject to the principal's informed consent, which (if established) will preclude liability for breach of fiduciary duty.

The Court of Appeal held that disclosure can facilitate informed consent where the "no conflict" and/or "no profit" rules might otherwise bite, but there is no discrete fiduciary duty of disclosure. Accordingly, a principal cannot make a freestanding claim for non-disclosure by a fiduciary. The Court of Appeal also considered whether the disclosure provided by the adviser in this case amounted to informed consent. It held there was no proper basis for impugning the High Court’s conclusion that there was informed consent, and took the view that the decision was correct on the facts in any event. Accordingly, the Court of Appeal dismissed both grounds of appeal, finding in favour of the adviser.

The decision is significant for financial advisers and other fiduciaries facing claims based on alleged failures to disclose conflicts or financial interests. It confirms that non-disclosure is not, of itself, a freestanding basis for fiduciary liability: a claimant must identify a breach of an underlying fiduciary obligation, such as the no conflict or no profit rule, rather than rely simply on information having been withheld. However, the absence of a discrete duty of disclosure does not diminish the practical importance of disclosure. Where a fiduciary seeks to rely on the principal’s informed consent to conduct which would otherwise infringe those rules, the adequacy of the information provided remains critical.

We consider the decision in further detail below.

Background

In 2016, G.I. Globinvestment Limited (GIG), a family investment vehicle used by the di Montezemolo family, engaged XY ERS UK Limited (XY) to provide investment consultancy services. XY is part of a group providing data technology and strategy consultancy services to those managing high-end wealth. The group was founded and is owned by Mr Daniele Migani.

From early 2017, GIG and Matteo Cordero di Montezemolo (MDM), a high-net-worth member of the di Montezemolo family with significant experience in financial matters, invested in products pursuant to proposals from XY. These investments were made by GIG and MDM both directly and through a Luxembourg fund called Skew Base Investments SCA RAIF (the Fund). The Fund was set up with Mr Migani's involvement. The Fund’s general partner was ultimately owned by Mr Migani through another of his companies. The general partner was responsible for managing the Fund and received management and performance fees out of the Fund's assets.

The Fund was set up as an umbrella fund with a number of compartments. Between 2017 and 2019, GIG and MDM made substantial investments in several compartments of the Fund, including its High Frequency Price Opportunity (HFPO) and Market Insurance Notes (MIN) compartments. In February and March 2020, financial markets were severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, GIG and MDM lost all capital invested in the HFPO compartment and lost approximately half of their capital in the MIN compartment.

GIG and MDM brought proceedings against XY and others, alleging (among other things) that XY had breached fiduciary duties owed to them. In particular, they contended that XY had presented itself as an independent and conflict-free adviser while recommending investments in the Fund, without adequately disclosing Mr Migani's financial interest in the Fund and the role of his companies in its operation.

High Court decision

At first instance, Jacobs J dismissed all claims, finding that Mr Migani had disclosed that he was the entrepreneur behind the Fund and owned its general partner. GIG and MDM appealed on the breach of fiduciary duty claim only. Permission to appeal was granted on four grounds. The two substantive grounds were that the High Court was wrong: (1) to find that XY did not owe a positive duty of disclosure as part of the scope of its fiduciary duty; and (2) to conclude that GIG and MDM had given informed consent to XY's conduct. The remaining two grounds concerned remedies and arose only if GIG and MDM succeeded on either substantive ground.

Court of Appeal decision

We consider each of the two key grounds of appeal separately below.

Does a fiduciary owe a positive duty of disclosure?

The Court of Appeal started its analysis by setting out the general scope of the duties owed by a fiduciary to its principal. These were summarised by the Supreme Court in Hopcraft, which confirmed that a fiduciary owes the following duties:

a fiduciary must not put themselves in a position where their interest and that of the beneficiary might conflict (the no conflict rule), subject to the principal's informed consent; and a fiduciary must not receive a personal benefit from their fiduciary position (the no profit rule), subject again to the principal's informed consent.

The Court of Appeal said that the key question was whether XY was not merely subject to the “no profit” and “no conflict” rules described in Hopcraft, but also under a discrete duty to disclose to GIG and MDM all information relevant to their affairs.

In answering this question, the Court of Appeal referred to a much-cited passage in Mothew (t/a Stapley & Co) v Bristol & West Building Society Respondant [1996] EWCA Civ 533 (set out below), which has recently been quoted with approval by the Supreme Court in a number of cases, including Hopcraft. It observed that this passage articulates the “core liability” of a fiduciary and that there is no suggestion that a fiduciary has an independent obligation of disclosure:

"A fiduciary must act in good faith; he must not make a profit out of his trust; he must not place himself in a position where his duty and his interest may conflict; he may not act for his own benefit or the benefit of a third person without the informed consent of his principal."

The Court of Appeal also referred to paragraph 225 of the Hopcraft judgment, which observed that:

"The purpose of requiring disclosure, as a condition for excluding the law's remedial response, is…to negative what would otherwise be a breach of fiduciary duty".

In the view of the Court of Appeal, various other cases cited by GIG and MDM (including a number of Australian authorities) did not establish a positive fiduciary duty of disclosure. Rather, disclosure will play a crucial role in precluding liability under both the "no conflict" and "no profit" rules. In other words, disclosure can facilitate informed consent where the "no conflict" and/or "no profit" rules might otherwise bite, but there is no discrete fiduciary duty of disclosure. Accordingly, a principal cannot make a freestanding claim for non-disclosure by a fiduciary.

On this basis, the Court of Appeal dismissed this ground of appeal.

Did GIG and MDM give informed consent to the conduct of XY?

At first instance, the High Court found on the evidence that GIG and MDM were told by Mr Migani that he was the entrepreneur behind the Fund and that he owned its general partner. As such, there was informed consent and no breach of fiduciary duty.

The Court of Appeal highlighted that there are only limited circumstances in which an appellate court should interfere with a finding of fact made by a trial judge (eg a critical finding of fact which has no basis in the evidence, per Henderson v Foxworth Investments Ltd & Anr [2014] UKSC 41). In the view of the Court of Appeal, there was no proper basis for impugning the High Court’s conclusion that there was informed consent.

The Court of Appeal considered that the High Court’s conclusion was not only one that it was entitled to reach, but that it was correct. In its view, GIG and MDM had adequate information for the purposes of informed consent in the present case. For example, while they did not know the extent to which the sums paid to the general partner accrued for the benefit of Mr Migani or particular companies he owned or controlled, they were aware that Mr Migani had a significant financial interest in the Fund, that he was the (ultimate) owner of the general partner and of the substantial sums which the general partner was being paid. Further, the Court of Appeal noted that there was nothing unusual about the structure of the arrangements relating to the Fund and that the interests of GIG, MDM and Mr Migani were aligned to a considerable extent. It was in the interests of all of them that the Fund was successful because the fees payable to the general partner were calculated by reference to the value of the assets in the compartments and their performance.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal found that there was informed consent and dismissed this second ground of appeal.