Court Of Appeal Confirms Fiduciaries Do Not Owe A Freestanding Positive Duty Of Disclosure To Their Principals

Disclosure can however facilitate informed consent where the "no conflict" and/or "no profit" rules might otherwise bite.

The Court of Appeal has upheld the dismissal of claims for breach of fiduciary duty brought against a financial adviser, finding that a fiduciary does not owe a positive duty of disclosure, and so a principal cannot make a freestanding claim for non-disclosure by a fiduciary: GI Globinvestment Limited & Anor v XY ERS UK Limited [2026] EWCA Civ 1248.

Referring to the decision of the Supreme Court in Hopcraft & Anor v Close Brothers Limited [2025] UKSC 33 (see our blog post), the Court of Appeal observed that a fiduciary must not put themselves into a position where their interest and that of the beneficiary might conflict (the no conflict rule) and must not receive a personal benefit from their fiduciary position (the no profit rule). Both rules are subject to the principal's informed consent, which (if established) will preclude liability for breach of fiduciary duty.

The Court of Appeal held that disclosure can facilitate informed consent where the "no conflict" and/or "no profit" rules might otherwise bite, but there is no discrete fiduciary duty of disclosure. The decision is significant for financial advisers and other fiduciaries facing claims based on alleged failures to disclose conflicts or financial interests. It confirms that non-disclosure is not, of itself, a freestanding basis for fiduciary liability: a claimant must identify a breach of an underlying fiduciary obligation, such as the no conflict or no profit rule, rather than rely simply on information having been withheld. However, the absence of a discrete duty of disclosure does not diminish the practical importance of disclosure. Where a fiduciary seeks to rely on the principal’s informed consent to conduct which would otherwise infringe those rules, the adequacy of the information provided remains critical.