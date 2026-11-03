Court Of Appeal Confirms English Court Lacks Jurisdiction To Grant Chabra Relief Against Respondents Outside The Jurisdiction

The Court of Appeal has upheld the discharge of a worldwide freezing order (WFO) granted against respondents in Spain. The WFO had been sought as Chabra relief – a freezing order directed not at the judgment debtor itself, but a third party who holds or controls assets against which the judgment could be enforced. The court held that none of the service-out gateways relied upon by the claimants applied: Gilbert v Broadoak Private Finance Ltd [2026] EWCA Civ 1172.

Significantly, the decision confirms that s.37(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981 (SCA), which confirms the High Court’s general power to grant injunctions where it is just and convenient to do so, is not an “enactment which allows proceedings to be brought” for the purposes of the "Enactment Gateway" (paragraph 3.1(20) of CPR PD 6B). In practice, this means that claimants will not be able to use the court’s general injunctive power as a basis for serving freezing order applications on defendants abroad under this gateway.

The decision further confirms, following Siskina v Distos Cia Naviera SA [1979] AC 210, that the "Injunction Gateway" (paragraph 3.1(2) of PD 6B) applies only where injunctive relief is sought as a final remedy. It does not extend to freezing orders or other interim relief.

As the decision shows, claimants seeking Chabra relief against foreign respondents to enforce an English judgment are unlikely to be able to serve out of the jurisdiction unless they can rely on the “necessary or proper party” gateway, eg to bring the Chabra defendant into the proceedings against the main defendant at the pre-judgment stage. There appear to be no reported cases in which the court has granted permission to serve a Chabra application outside the jurisdiction under any other gateway (as the High Court noted in this case). Claimants in this position will therefore need to consider whether they can bring alternative claims that do fall within a recognised gateway. Here, the claimants have since brought claims against the Chabra defendants under s.423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 and for constructive trust relief, both of which can be served abroad on established authority and can support an application for a freezing order.

The Court of Appeal also identified an apparent lacuna in the service-out rules: a gateway exists for serving an application for a freezing order to assist the enforcement of a foreign judgment (paragraph 3.1(5) of PD 6B), which would extend to Chabra relief, but no equivalent gateway exists for domestic judgments. The court considered that whether such asymmetry should be corrected is a matter for the CPR Committee, not the courts.

Background

The claimants obtained judgments exceeding £5 million against the defendant (Broadoak) following Broadoak’s failure to repay loans. Before judgment, the claimants had obtained WFOs against both Broadoak and its majority shareholder and principal director, Mr Bleakley.

Subsequent investigations into Broadoak’s finances revealed that large sums had been paid out for the benefit of Mrs Bleakley, Mr Bleakley’s estranged wife (who resides in Spain), and a Spanish company connected to them both. Following judgment, the claimants obtained WFOs for Chabra relief against Mrs Bleakley and the Spanish company and were granted permission to serve in Spain.

At the return date, despite finding that the substantive conditions for Chabra relief were satisfied, the High Court discharged the WFOs for lack of jurisdiction. While the claimants had relied on several service-out gateways, the High Court held that none applied. For further detail, see our post on the High Court decision here.

The claimants appealed on three of the gateways relied upon before the High Court: the Enactment Gateway, the Injunction Gateway (both referred to above) and the "Property Gateway" (under paragraph 3.1(11) of PD 6B).

Decision

The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal (Foxton LJ giving the lead judgment with which Jeremy Baker LJ and Miles LJ agreed).

The Enactment Gateway

The Enactment Gateway permits service out of a claim made “under an enactment which allows proceedings to be brought”. The claimants argued that s.37(1) of the SCA is such an enactment.

The claimants’ argument rested on three developments in the law:

The expansive interpretation of the Enactment Gateway in Orexim Trading Ltd v Mahavir Port and Terminal Private Ltd [2018] EWCA Civ 1660 (see our blog post here), which held that the enactment in question need not specifically contemplate proceedings against foreign defendants. The Privy Council’s reformulation of the juridical basis of freezing injunctions in Broad Idea International Ltd v Convoy Collateral Ltd [2021] UKPC 24 (see our blog post here), which decoupled the right to seek a freezing order from any substantive cause of action and held that the purpose of such an order is to aid enforcement. The Court of Appeal’s decision in Gorbachev v Guriev [2022] EWCA Civ 1270 (see our blog post here) that applications under ss. 33 and 34 of the SCA (for third-party disclosure) can be served out under the Enactment Gateway.

The Court of Appeal rejected this argument. In its view, the requirement that a claim be “under an enactment” is suggestive of a strong legal connection between the claim and the enactment. Where a claim is advanced “under” an enactment, the principal requirements for bringing it should be specified either in the enactment itself or at least by incorporation. The words “which allows proceedings to be brought” make clear that the gateway is concerned with “claim conferring enactments”, ie, enactments that give claimants falling within the scope of the provision the right to assert the statutory claim, as distinct from enactments that merely define the powers or jurisdiction of particular courts.

The enactments considered in Orexim and Gorbachev were of this character. Section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (at issue in Orexim) provides a narrow power with a carefully defined field of application, the conditions for whose operation are essentially apparent from the statute itself. Sections 33 and 34 of the SCA prescribe who may bring an application and provide that rules of court will define the process and the circumstances in which the relevant power may be exercised.

In the Court of Appeal’s view, s.37 of the SCA is not of the same character. It is a provision of the most general kind, which confirms the court’s ability to grant a particular form of relief or remedy, but only addresses the circumstances in which it will be granted in the most general terms (where it is just and convenient). The requirements for obtaining any particular form of injunctive relief, which are many and various, are not found in s.37, but in case law dealing with each type. Nor does s.37 contain any language suggesting that it has a claim-conferring character: the language of the section is directed to the court, not applicants. The history of s.37 further confirms that its purpose was not to create a statutory claim and allow claimants to pursue that claim, but to confirm, restate or codify the pre-existing equitable jurisdiction of the court.

The Injunction Gateway

The Court of Appeal refused permission to appeal on this ground.

Like the High Court, the Court of Appeal considered itself bound by Siskina v Distos Cia Naviera SA [1979] AC 210 (decided under the predecessor to the Injunction Gateway), which held that the gateway applies only to substantive injunctive relief, not to freezing or other interim injunctions.

While the Privy Council in Broad Idea reformulated the juridical basis of freezing injunctions, it expressly declined to depart from The Siskina when interpreting the equivalent service-out gateway in the Eastern Caribbean CPR.

The Court of Appeal therefore considered the scope of the Injunction Gateway to be settled by the courts of the highest authority, and that any revision was a matter for the CPR Committee.

The Property Gateway

The Court of Appeal also refused permission to appeal on this ground.

The Property Gateway applies where “the subject matter of the claim relates wholly or principally to property within the jurisdiction”. The claimants argued that the judgments against Broadoak represented property in the jurisdiction and that the judgments were wholly or principally the subject of the claim for WFO relief against the respondents.

The Court of Appeal noted that the Property Gateway requires identification of the subject matter of the claim, and then a determination of whether that subject matter relates wholly or principally to property within the jurisdiction.

Here, while the purpose of the WFO was to facilitate enforcement of the judgments, its subject matter was to restrain the respondents from dealing with assets in their control. Although there was a clear connection between the WFO application and the judgments, this was insufficient to establish that the subject matter of the application related “wholly or principally” to property within the jurisdiction.

The Court of Appeal observed that finding otherwise would have “striking consequences”: the Property Gateway would provide a means of serving out of the jurisdiction all applications for enforcement of, or ancillary relief to, an English judgment debt. The court reiterated that if there is to be a general power to serve proceedings out of the jurisdiction to assist the enforcement of an English judgment debt, that is a matter for the CPR Committee, not the courts.