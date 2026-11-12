COLP Reports And Privilege Following The Carter-Ruck Decision

The judgment related to production notices served under section 44B of the Solicitors Act 1974. However, the principle that the SRA is not entitled to require production of documents subject to a client’s unwaived LPP applies equally to documents and information obtained under the Codes of Conduct.

That means that COLPs, COFAs and solicitors who are under an obligation to provide the SRA with self reports face some very difficult decisions if the reports relate to client matters.

In this briefing, consultant Nigel West explores the implications of the High Court's decision in Carter-Ruck v SRA for COLPs, COFAs and solicitors, examining the interaction between self-reporting obligations and legal professional privilege.