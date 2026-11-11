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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Baby Loss Awareness Week: Why Recognition, Support And Answers Matter

Russell-Cooke LLP
Russell-Cooke LLP
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Russell-Cooke LLP

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In recent years, around 50% of adults in the UK have reported experiencing, or knowing someone who has experienced, the loss of a baby. Baby Loss Awareness Week (9-15 October) provides an opportunity to remember the babies who have been lost and to support bereaved families.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Amy Anderson
Amy Anderson
Ruby Day
Ruby Day

In recent years, around 50% of adults in the UK have reported experiencing, or knowing someone who has experienced, the loss of a baby. Baby Loss Awareness Week (9-15 October) provides an opportunity to remember the babies who have been lost and to support bereaved families.

As well as supporting those who are newly bereaved, it is also a time to remember babies who were lost many years ago and to recognise that the grief associated with baby loss can remain with families throughout their lives.

Progress in recognising baby loss

This year's awareness week coincides with the Government's recent announcement of a new statutory right to unpaid leave for those affected by pregnancy loss.

On 22 September 2026, the Government confirmed that, from April 2027, parents who experience the loss of a baby before 24 weeks' gestation will be entitled to up to two weeks' unpaid bereavement leave. The entitlement will apply to losses arising from miscarriage, termination of pregnancy, unsuccessful IVF embryo transfers and certain surrogacy arrangements.

The change represents a significant development in the recognition of baby loss. At present, statutory parental bereavement leave is generally available only where a baby dies after 24 weeks of pregnancy or following birth. The new entitlement extends legal protection and formal recognition to families affected by earlier pregnancy losses.

Whilst this is a welcome step forward and will provide many families with valuable time to grieve and begin to process their loss, it is only a small acknowledgment of the long-lasting psychological impact of baby loss. For many parents, two weeks is unlikely to reflect the time they need to begin recovering from such a profound loss, and the fact that the leave will be unpaid may leave some families without the financial security they need during an already devastating period.

Support

It is important for those navigating loss to remember that support is always available. The following organisations provide vital advice, resources and emotional support to bereaved families across the UK (this is not an exhaustive list):

Where families are concerned that the loss of their baby's life could have been avoided, they are often left with difficult and unanswered questions about the care that was provided and whether the outcome might have been different.

Complaints procedures, inquests and, where appropriate, clinical negligence claims can provide an important route to obtaining answers and a clearer understanding of what happened. Whilst no such process can undo the loss that has been suffered, many families find that understanding the circumstances surrounding their baby's death forms an important part of the grieving process.

Community is often described as one of the most important factors in coping with grief after the loss of a baby. Encouraging open conversations about baby loss is an important step towards ensuring that bereaved families feel seen, supported and less alone. During Baby Loss Awareness Week, we stand with everyone affected by the devastating impact of baby loss and recognise the importance of remembrance, support and understanding for those who continue to grieve, whether their loss was recent or many years ago.

Amy Anderson • Senior associate

How we can help

Our specialist medical negligence team has extensive experience supporting families affected by birth injury, maternal harm and failures in maternity care. If you have been affected by baby loss and concerns about maternity care and feel you may need legal advice, our specialist team is here to listen and support you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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