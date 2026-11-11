Baby Loss Awareness Week: Why Recognition, Support And Answers Matter

This year's awareness week coincides with the Government's recent announcement of a new statutory right to unpaid leave for those affected by pregnancy loss.

On 22 September 2026, the Government confirmed that, from April 2027, parents who experience the loss of a baby before 24 weeks' gestation will be entitled to up to two weeks' unpaid bereavement leave. The entitlement will apply to losses arising from miscarriage, termination of pregnancy, unsuccessful IVF embryo transfers and certain surrogacy arrangements.

The change represents a significant development in the recognition of baby loss. At present, statutory parental bereavement leave is generally available only where a baby dies after 24 weeks of pregnancy or following birth. The new entitlement extends legal protection and formal recognition to families affected by earlier pregnancy losses.

Whilst this is a welcome step forward and will provide many families with valuable time to grieve and begin to process their loss, it is only a small acknowledgment of the long-lasting psychological impact of baby loss. For many parents, two weeks is unlikely to reflect the time they need to begin recovering from such a profound loss, and the fact that the leave will be unpaid may leave some families without the financial security they need during an already devastating period.