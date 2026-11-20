The current Temporary Shortage List (TSL) and Immigration Salary List (ISL) are due to come to an end before 31 December 2026. They are due to be replaced with a significantly narrower Temporary Shortage List. If you are a sponsor, you should review your international talent pipeline and existing workforce. If sponsorship is required for roles on the current lists, you should arrange it ahead of the anticipated changes.

What changes are expected for the TSL?

Assuming the Home Office accepts the Migration Advisory Committee's recommendations for the revised TSL, new Skilled Worker sponsorship for medium-skilled roles at Levels 3 to 5 on the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) will only be possible for the 28 occupations on the revised TSL.

It isn't yet clear what transitional arrangements may apply for extensions and settlement for those in medium-skilled occupations who have already been sponsored under the current TSL or ISL, and whether roles under the revised TSL will continue to qualify for settlement.

A further point to note is that medium-skilled roles can't support dependant applications (with a few limited exceptions) unless the individual has been sponsored in such a role since before 22 July 2025. This will continue to be the case for individuals sponsored under the revised TSL.

What changes are expected for the ISL?

The ISL is due to be abolished entirely. Degree-level roles (RQF Level 6 and above) currently on the ISL will continue to be available for sponsorship, but without the current application fee reductions and salary discounts.

What should sponsors do to prepare?

If you are a Skilled Worker route sponsor you should:

Review your international talent pipeline and identify which roles may be affected;

Review your current workforce and consider sponsorship for individuals in the affected roles, including: Students; Graduates; and Others who may be affected by the 10-year long residence settlement route being discontinued under the earned settlement framework;

Apply for an additional undefined Certificate of Sponsorship (uCoS) allocation for in-country applications, if needed; and

Apply for any necessary defined CoS (dCoS) for overseas entry clearance applications.

A request for additional undefined CoS can take up to 18 weeks to be processed, so you may need to use the priority change of circumstances service for sponsors. This can be requested daily for an additional fee of £350 and aims to provide a decision within five working days. Full details of the role and the individual must be included with the request. The service is oversubscribed, so you may need to submit several requests before a slot is secured.

If the prospective applicant is abroad, you should apply for a dCoS for an entry clearance application. Making an overseas application with a dCoS may also be an option if an in-country uCoS can't be secured in time. However, this type of application needs to be carefully coordinated.