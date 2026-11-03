One-Off Immigration Advice Or An Annual Retainer? A Guide For Employers

One-off immigration advice suits a defined question or project. An annual retainer may suit an employer with recurring decisions, regular recruitment or continuing support needs. The right choice depends on the work you expect, the capability of your internal team and precisely what the proposed arrangement includes.

Key Points

Start with your expected workload over the next 12 months.

Separate access to advice from responsibility for completing tasks, and confirm which sponsor duties remain with the employer.

Check whether applications, audits, urgent matters and Home Office correspondence cost extra.

Compare annual cost against equivalent work and service levels.

What Are You Actually Buying?

An employer with one planned recruitment exercise may need a clearly scoped project. Another employer with the same number of sponsored workers may need frequent advice because responsibilities are spread across several locations.

Headcount alone is therefore a weak basis for choosing a support model.

The more useful distinction is between a task with an end point and a continuing need for advice or administration.

Support model When it may fit What to clarify One-off advice A specific question requiring an answer Written output and follow-up allowance Fixed-scope project An application, review or defined improvement programme Deliverables, milestones and exclusions Annual advisory retainer Recurring questions and planning needs Access, limits, response arrangements and review meetings Ongoing operational support Repeated administrative work Tasks performed, approvals and retained employer responsibilities

These are purchasing categories. Providers may use different names for similar arrangements. The written engagement terms, rather than the service label, determine what is included.

Build a Simple Workload Forecast

Before requesting proposals, list the work you anticipate:

New hires and upcoming immigration applications.

Planned changes to roles or working arrangements.

Internal training needs.

Record reviews and compliance checks.

Corporate changes requiring advice.

Questions your HR team regularly escalates.

Distinguish predictable work from occasional uncertainty. A retainer may be valuable because it gives your team an agreed route to advice, even when the exact questions cannot be forecast.

However, that value should be visible in the service specification.

What Does “Unlimited Advice” Mean?

Ask who may contact the adviser, which subjects are covered and whether fair-use conditions apply.

More importantly, establish the difference between answering a question and carrying out the resulting work.

Advice about a potential application does not necessarily include preparing it. Reviewing an audit finding does not necessarily include correcting the affected files. A regular meeting does not establish that someone is monitoring every deadline.

Record these distinctions before comparing prices. A retainer does not transfer the sponsor’s legal compliance responsibilities to its adviser.

A Practical Example

A software company has two sponsored employees and no immediate hiring plans. Its experienced HR manager needs an occasional answer to a defined question. Project-based support may be sufficient.

A hospitality group also has two sponsored employees, but managers frequently change rotas, responsibilities and work locations. Its HR team needs a clear escalation process and regular access to advice.

The second employer may benefit more from continuing support despite having the same sponsored headcount.

How Should You Compare Costs?

Compare the annual retainer price with a realistic estimate of equivalent standalone work. Include any applications, onboarding reviews or remedial projects excluded from the retainer.

Then assess practical value: response arrangements, continuity, useful reporting and access to someone who understands your organisation.

A cheap retainer that excludes your main needs can become an expensive arrangement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does every sponsor need a retainer?

No. The buying decision should reflect recurring needs and internal capability.

Will a retainer include all applications?

Only if the agreement says so. Ask which applications and how many are covered.

Can we combine a retainer with separate projects?

Yes, if the scope and pricing clearly explain where each arrangement applies.

What should happen at renewal?

Review actual use, service quality, future workload and any recurring exclusions.

Check notice periods, file handover, confidentiality and data protection arrangements, outstanding work and arrangements for transferring important dates.

Choose Support Around Your Actual Workload

Prepare a short forecast before committing to a year of support.