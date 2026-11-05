Found The Right Candidate But Need To Sponsor Them? The Sponsor Licence Process Explained

Could sponsorship help you secure the right person?

If you have found a mechanical engineer with the design experience your projects require, or an accountant with relevant experience in your clients’ sector, it makes sense to check whether you can sponsor them before restarting recruitment.

The decision becomes clearer once you know whether the role qualifies, what sponsorship will cost and when the person could start. If you obtain a sponsor licence, you can also use it for further eligible hires within its scope. Inpidual sponsorship and visa costs will still apply.

Our advice: assess the specific appointment first. The candidate’s current visa, proposed duties, salary and working hours will help establish what is needed—and whether the timetable fits your recruitment plans.

What will it cost?

This example covers a first-time sponsor hiring one adult from overseas for three years under the standard Skilled Worker route, with no Immigration Skills Charge exemption, dependants or priority services.

Government fee Small or charitable sponsor Medium or large sponsor Initial Worker sponsor licence £611 £1,682 Certificate of Sponsorship £525 £525 Immigration Skills Charge for three years £1,440 £3,960 Employer government fees in this example £2,576 £6,167

The Immigration Skills Charge is an additional government charge payable by the employer for many sponsored hires. It is paid upfront for the sponsorship period. Confirm which business-size category and exemptions apply to you.

These totals exclude professional fees, any priority services and the employee’s visa costs. For a standard overseas application, the visa fee is £819. The Immigration Health Surcharge, a charge towards access to NHS services, is normally £1,035 per adult per year of permission; the total depends on the permission dates and charging rules.

The employer must fund the licence, sponsorship certificate, associated administrative costs and any Immigration Skills Charge due. These cannot be recovered from the worker. Relevant sponsorship legal fees and sponsorship priority charges are included in those restricted costs. The visa application fee and health surcharge can be funded by either party; agree this before finalising the package.

Use our Sponsor Licence Cost Calculator to explore the budget, then obtain a quotation for the professional support you need.

When could they join?

Start with your preferred joining date and work backwards. Our Sponsorship Timeline Planner helps you explore an indicative timetable and see when preparation should begin.

The main stages are:

Sponsor licence, if needed: most applications are dealt with in less than eight weeks. A limited priority service costs an additional £750 and offers a decision within 10 working days.

Sponsorship certificate: the process depends on whether the candidate applies from inside or outside the UK. Existing licence holders should check certificate availability early.

Visa application: usual decision times are three weeks for overseas applications or eight weeks for applications inside the UK, once the required application steps are complete. Further checks can take longer.

Your adviser can help coordinate these stages with the candidate’s notice period and any relocation. Priority services may shorten particular stages where available, although they do not guarantee approval or speed up every part of the process.

What happens after they join?

Sponsorship comes with ongoing duties, but these can be organised around familiar HR activities: keeping employee records, monitoring permission expiry dates and managing changes to employment.

Nominate someone to oversee sponsorship, keep right to work evidence and reminders up to date, and ensure managers check with HR before changing a sponsored employee’s duties, salary, hours or work location. Your adviser can explain which changes need reporting and support you with those reports. The employer remains responsible for meeting its duties.

Our recommendation: agree a simple process at the outset, with clear responsibilities and support when questions arise.

Explore sponsorship for your next hire

If you have found someone who could make a difference to your business, it is worth checking whether sponsorship can make the appointment possible.

Tell us the proposed role, salary and hours, the candidate’s current immigration position, your preferred start date and whether you already hold a sponsor licence.

WestBridge Business Immigration can explain the support available, the scope and fees for assessing the hire, and the steps involved if you proceed. We can assist with the sponsor licence, the employee’s visa application and ongoing sponsor support.