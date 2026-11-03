Martyn’s Law: How Will It Impact The Public Sector? (Video)

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, also known as Martyn’s Law, is due to come into force in April 2027.

Named in memory of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester Arena attack, it requires those responsible for certain premises and events to take steps to prepare for potential terrorist attacks. This will include those responsible for hotels, restaurants and bars, music venues, sports grounds, arenas, conference facilities, visitor attractions and rural events. Penalties for non-compliance can be severe, with the Act creating new civil sanctions, new criminal offences and enabling the Security Industry Authority to impose monetary penalties of up to £18 million or 5% of worldwide revenue (whichever is higher) with additional daily penalties of up to £50,000 for continued non-compliance.

In this webinar, we looked at the new requirements on those operating within the public sector and what they should do now to prepare ahead of implementation in April 2027.