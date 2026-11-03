Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

VIDEO · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Martyn’s Law: How Will It Impact The Public Sector? (Video)

Brodies LLP
Brodies LLP
Contributor
Brodies LLP

Brodies LLP

Brodies LLP is a prominent UK law firm, headquartered in Scotland, that provides expert advice to...

View firm profile
Explore more from Brodies LLP

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, known as Martyn's Law, introduces significant new obligations for operators of public venues including hotels, restaurants, music venues, and sports grounds. With implementation set for April 2027, businesses face potential penalties of up to £18 million or 5% of worldwide revenue for non-compliance. This webinar examines the specific requirements for public sector operators and outlines essential preparation steps ahead of the enforcement deadline.

United KingdomGovernment, Public Sector
Clare Bone
Clare Bone
Niall McLean
Niall McLean
Amy Anderson
Amy Anderson

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, also known as Martyn’s Law, is due to come into force in April 2027.

Named in memory of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester Arena attack, it requires those responsible for certain premises and events to take steps to prepare for potential terrorist attacks. This will include those responsible for hotels, restaurants and bars, music venues, sports grounds, arenas, conference facilities, visitor attractions and rural events. Penalties for non-compliance can be severe, with the Act creating new civil sanctions, new criminal offences and enabling the Security Industry Authority to impose monetary penalties of up to £18 million or 5% of worldwide revenue (whichever is higher) with additional daily penalties of up to £50,000 for continued non-compliance.

In this webinar, we looked at the new requirements on those operating within the public sector and what they should do now to prepare ahead of implementation in April 2027.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

Budget Tracker (2026)

The Chancellor of the Exchequer faces the formidable challenge of delivering his first Budget amid economic headwinds, geopolitical instability, and a wave of ambitious government promises. With GDP growth forecast at just 1.1%, inflation at 3.4%, and public sector net borrowing exceeding £115 billion, can he balance fiscal responsibility with pledges to avoid raising Income Tax, National Insurance, or VAT while funding increased defence spending and social care reforms?
United KingdomGovernment, Public Sector
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

Sanctions: Fortnightly Summary

The UK government has significantly expanded its sanctions framework targeting Russia, introducing measures against individuals and entities involved in military supply chains, energy sectors, cryptocurrency networks, and alleged human rights violations. These developments reflect an evolving enforcement landscape with new powers, increased scrutiny of sanctions evasion, and landmark legal clarifications affecting businesses operating in sanctioned jurisdictions.
European UnionGovernment, Public Sector
BCL Solicitors LLP
BCL Solicitors LLP
Article

Investing In Infrastructure: When Public Policy Meets Private Capital

Governments across the UK and Europe have announced ambitious infrastructure programmes they cannot fund alone, creating significant opportunities for private capital. As public authorities shift from subsidy-based models to regulatory reform, investors must navigate an increasingly complex web of concurrent regulatory regimes - from merger control and national security screening to data protection and PFI handback obligations - to successfully deploy capital in this evolving landscape.
European UnionGovernment, Public Sector
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) And National Security Screening

Angela Gregson of Weightmans and Sean Ryan of Whitney Moore compare Ireland's new foreign direct investment screening regime with the UK's established National Security and Investment Act, examining when notification is required, key procedural differences, and practical steps to navigate both frameworks. The analysis draws on recent annual reports to reveal how these regimes are operating in practice and what reforms are on the horizon.
United KingdomGovernment, Public Sector
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

The DMCCA: Subscription Contracts - The Timeline Just Got Shorter

The UK Government has accelerated the implementation timeline for new subscription contract laws under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, moving the enforcement date from Spring 2027 to January 2027. This change significantly reduces the preparation window for businesses offering subscription services, requiring urgent review of sign-up processes, renewal notifications, and cancellation systems to ensure compliance with the new consumer protection regime.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Brodies LLP
Brodies LLP
Article

Could AI Adjudicators Become A Reality?

As artificial intelligence systems begin to influence dispute resolution in construction, questions arise about their potential role in UK adjudication proceedings. With the American Arbitration Association now offering AI-led arbitration for construction disputes, could similar technology transform the adjudication landscape under the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996, or do fundamental legal and practical barriers prevent such innovation?
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Brodies LLP
Brodies LLP