The UK Government has announced plans to introduce a mandatory human rights due diligence (mHRDD) regime for large UK and overseas businesses, alongside new enforcement powers relating to goods manufactured using forced labour. The announcement is a major development for the UK’s responsible business conduct landscape.

What has been announced?

In a written ministerial statement published on 4 November 2026, the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade confirmed that the Government “will legislate to introduce a mandatory human rights due diligence regime across the UK for services, and in Great Britain for goods”. The announcement follows the Government’s review of responsible business conduct, which concluded that the present reliance on voluntary action and reporting is inadequate.

The proposed new regime would:

Apply to large UK and overseas businesses: UK businesses with global turnover of more than £350 million, and non-UK businesses with UK-generated turnover of more than £350 million, would be in scope.

UK businesses with global turnover of more than £350 million, and non-UK businesses with UK-generated turnover of more than £350 million, would be in scope. Require companies to carry out risk-based human rights due diligence: in-scope businesses would need to identify, assess and address risks of human rights abuses and labour exploitation within their operations and supply chains. The regime would be aligned with the OECD Guidelines for Responsible Business Conduct and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

in-scope businesses would need to identify, assess and address risks of human rights abuses and labour exploitation within their operations and supply chains. The regime would be aligned with the OECD Guidelines for Responsible Business Conduct and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. Introduce new enforcement powers relating to goods made using forced labour: a regulator would be able to investigate businesses suspected of placing such goods on the Great Britain market and direct withdrawal where due diligence obligations have not been met and forced labour is identified. The Government separately intends to apply the EU Forced Labour Regulation in Northern Ireland.

The Government also plans a centralised responsible business conduct guidance hub, bringing together guidance, tools and templates.

How does this compare internationally?

The announcement follows longstanding calls for reform, including a 2023 Private Member’s Bill proposing mandatory human rights and environmental due diligence and the Joint Committee on Human Rights’ 2025 report, Forced Labour in UK Supply Chains.

Importantly, the proposed £350 million turnover threshold is significantly lower than the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) turnover thresholds, following the Omnibus I amendments, of more than €1.5 billion net worldwide turnover for EU companies, together with more than 5,000 employees on average, and more than €1.5 billion net EU turnover for non-EU companies.

Businesses should not assume that falling outside the scope of CSDDD will also put them outside the proposed UK regime. Conversely, businesses within both regimes will need to consider overlapping obligations and whether their existing processes will required revision to ensure compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

The other point of comparison with the CSDDD is that the EU legislation requires due diligence in relation both to human rights and to environmental impacts. The UK Government announcement does not say that the new UK legislation will extend to environmental matters and it is unclear how the new human rights due diligence obligations would interact with the proposed due diligence obligations relating to forest risk commodities and wood products which the Government announced earlier this year.

The Australian Government, meanwhile, has recently proposed to introduce a new offence of failing to prevent modern slavery. A number of responses to the legislative consultation in Australia have called on the Government to instead consider the introduction of a mandatory human rights due diligence obligation. Australian companies which are potentially in scope of the proposed UK regime should monitor the development of the legislation in both jurisdictions.

What else remains to be clarified?

At this stage, the Government has announced only a commitment to legislate. The Government has said it will work with stakeholders on design and implementation and that it will introduce the measures “as soon as parliamentary time allows”.

The statement does not identify the regulator which will be responsible for the new regime or set out the wider sanctions or civil liability framework. The detailed scope of the obligations, how turnover thresholds would apply to corporate groups, and the interaction with existing reporting requirements, such as under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, also remain to be clarified. Notably, the proposed due diligence obligation extends to all human rights abuses and is not limited to the issue of forced labour.

What should businesses do now?

UK businesses and foreign businesses with substantial UK activities should monitor the legislation’s progress and opportunities to engage in consultation on the design and scope of the obligations. Potentially in-scope businesses should consider an initial gap assessment against established international standards rather than waiting for draft legislation. Practical priorities include: