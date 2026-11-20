ARTICLE · 20 NOVEMBER 2026
UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Weeks Of November 2 And November 9, 2026
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This weekly update examines recent UK court decisions on sanctions compliance, new designations targeting Russia's energy sector, and the expansion of the UK's human rights sanctions framework. The analysis covers critical judicial interpretations of general licences, administrator obligations, and the introduction of designation by description powers under new regulations.
In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.
- UK Court of Appeal rejects VTB Bank’s challenge to OFSI General Licence INT/2022/1280876: On 30 October 2026, in PJSC VTB Bank v HM Treasury [2026] EWCA Civ 1373, the Court of Appeal dismissed VTB Bank’s challenge to OFSI’s amendment to General Licence INT/2022/1280876 governing the administration of the bank’s UK subsidiary, VTB Capital plc. The Court held that the licence, permitted under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK Russia Regulations”), does not override insolvency law or extinguish VTB Bank’s underlying rights as a creditor, and that making provision for a designated creditor’s claim does not itself make funds or economic resources available to it. (Judiciary)
- Scottish court rejects administrators’ sanctions concerns: On 21 October 2026, in Administrators of BUPL Realisations Ltd, Noters [2026] CSOH 105, Lord Lake in the Outer House of the Court of Session refused a direction sought by the administrators of BUPL Realisations Limited (the "Company"). (Judiciary) In 2021 the Company entered into facility agreements with VTB Bank JSC ("VTB"), which was later designated on 24 February 2022 under the Russia Regulations. The Company’s then Russian parent, JSC Arnest ("Arnest"), was guarantor. Arnest paid the debt and assigned VTB's rights against the Company to Global Premium Brands LLC ("GPB"), a UAE company. The administrators were concerned that making a payment to GPB may reach VTB and thus they would indirectly make funds available to a sanctioned person, a prohibition under the Russia Regulations. The court held that there was no nexus between the payments made to GPB and payments which will be made to VTB. The Court held that the administrators had put forward nothing amounting to "reasonable cause to suspect" that funds would be made available to or for the benefit of a designated person, and that mere concerns do not suffice. The Court declined to declare the payment lawful, but it authorised the administrators to proceed with their proposals. (Judiciary)
- UK imposes new sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector: On 12 November 2026, pursuant to the Russia Regulations, the UK sanctioned 11 entities and specified nine ships involved in Russia’s energy sector, including major oil, petrochemical and coal companies, the Vostok Oil project and vessels transporting Russian oil and LNG. The designation of Slavneft means that the UK has now sanctioned all ten of Russia’s major oil producers. (UK Government; Sanctions Notice)
- UK varies three Russia sanctions designations: On 10 November 2026, the UK Government varied and extended the grounds of designation for each of Narmina Dadashova, Vladislav Gromov, and ALT Capital PTE Ltd (a Singaporean-based fintech company), under the UK Russia Regulations. (Sanctions Notice)
- House of Commons Library publishes briefing on Russia’s warfare tactics: On 4 November 2026, the House of Commons Library published a research briefing entitled “Russia’s hybrid warfare campaign in Europe”. The research briefing states that hybrid warfare activity is designed to blur the lines between war and peace. It is often low-cost but relatively high impact and ambiguous, offering a state the opportunity to plausibly deny involvement and therefore making it difficult to hold actors to account. The briefing notes that the UK government has set out significant increases in defence spending and published new national security framework outlining the UK’s new approach to defence and security over the next decade. (Russia's hybrid warfare campaign in Europe - House of Commons Library)
EXPORT CONTROLS
- UK amends strategic export controls: On 3 November 2026, the Export Control (Amendment) Regulations 2026 was laid before Parliament (the “Regulations”). The Regulations amend Schedule 2 (military goods, software and technology) and Schedule 4 (countries and destinations subject to stricter export or trade controls) of the Export Control Order 2008 and the retained Council regulation 428/2009. The Regulations come into force on 1 December 2026. (legislation.gov.uk)
GLOBAL HUMAN RIGHTS AND INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN LAW SANCTIONS
- Parliament approves expanded human rights sanctions regulations: On 3 and 4 November 2026 respectively, the House of Commons and House of Lords approved the Global Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law Sanctions Regulations 2026 (the “Regulations”) which, subject to parliamentary procedure, came into force on 15 October 2026. The Regulations revoke and replace the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020. The Regulations expand the designation criteria to include designating a person that has caused serious violations of international humanitarian law such as the right to liberty and security of person and obstruction of humanitarian assistance. The Regulations also add the power to designate by description, i.e. where a specific name is not available, the Government can designate a group or organisation to capture all members, allowing greater flexibility and reach under the new Regulations. (legislation.gov.uk; Global Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law - Hansard - UK Parliament)
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