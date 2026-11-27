Suppliers considering a challenge under the Procurement Act 2023 need to act quickly. Proceedings must generally be started within 30 days of when the supplier first knew, or ought to have known, about the circumstances giving rise to the claim.

In Verity Healthcare Limited v Cambridgeshire County Council [2026] EWHC 2830 (TCC), the High Court considered for the first time when the 30-day time limit starts to run for a supplier challenge under section 106(2) of the Procurement Act 2023 (the "Act").

Why did Verity challenge the procurement?

Cambridgeshire County Council ("CCC") was procuring under a Homecare Framework for regulated homecare services for adults across Cambridgeshire. The framework runs for up to 10 years and has an estimated value of £928,080,000 (including VAT). The procurement was run as a competitive flexible procedure under section 20(2)(b) of the Act.

At the first stage, bidders had to complete a Procurement Specific Questionnaire ("PSQ"), which acted as a compliance gateway. Bidders had to self-certify that they held a CQC rating of "Good" or above, failing which they would be excluded (the "CQC Rating Condition").

The claimant, Verity Healthcare Limited (Verity), is registered with the CQC but does not hold that rating. It argued that the CQC Rating Condition was not a proportionate condition of participation and therefore breached section 22 of the Act.

CCC had flagged the proposed rating requirement throughout extensive market engagement from 2024 onwards, including in a Planned Procurement Notice, albeit as an indicative requirement.

The Tender Notice was published on Find a Tender on 15 July 2026, with a link to the In-Tend portal. The first supplier accessed the portal within an hour of publication. Verity did not access it until late on 18 July 2026. Verity wrote to CCC on 21 July 2026 challenging the CQC Rating Condition, and CCC rejected the challenge on 11 August 2026. Verity issued its claim on 17 August 2026.

CCC sought summary judgment on the basis that the claim was out of time under section 106(2). Under that provision, proceedings must be started within 30 days beginning with the day on which the supplier "first knew, or ought to have known, about the circumstances giving rise to the claim".

What did the High Court decide?

Mrs Justice Jefford granted CCC summary judgment, holding that the claim was out of time.

Actual knowledge

Verity's evidence about when it first knew of the procurement changed several times. The Court held that Verity had actual knowledge of the procurement on 18 July 2026 at the latest, when its director logged into the portal and registered interest. The judge considered it "highly probable" that he would also have seen the CQC Rating Condition that day.

Constructive knowledge: the RWIND test continues

The Court saw no reason why constructive knowledge under section 106 should be tested any differently from the previous regime. The test remains that of the reasonably well-informed and normally diligent tenderer ("RWIND tenderer"). Applying that test, Verity ought to have known of both the procurement and the condition on the day the Tender Notice was published. In reaching that view, the Court held that:

There is no obligation on a contracting authority to tell suppliers which portal it will use, even suppliers who are incumbent providers. Suppliers should use, and do use, alerts from Find a Tender or Google.

A supplier that relies on a third-party weekly alerts service knows it may hear of a notice some days after publication. There is no reason why that delay should not count towards the 30 days.

A supplier cannot rely on its own inactivity to argue that it ought not to have known. Where a condition has been trailed as a potential requirement during market engagement, a tenderer should look out for it in the tender documents.

Even if a supplier had a "grace period" of a day or two to review the documents, it would run from the date of publication, not from when the supplier actually became aware.

The Cabinet Office's Remedies guidance cannot decide when a supplier ought to have known, but it does alert the RWIND tenderer to the expectation that it will keep itself informed of published notices.

Can the 30-day time limit be extended?

No proper application for an extension under section 106(3) had been made, so the issue did not arise. The Court said it would in any event have refused an extension. Verity had given no reason why it could not have issued in time and waiting for CCC to respond to its pre-action letter was not a good reason. The fact that the contract had not yet been awarded was not relevant, and any apparent merits of a claim do not overcome a limitation defence.

Interim relief

Although the point did not need to be decided, the Court said it would not have granted interim relief under section 102 of the Act. The judge rejected the argument that the public interest in lawful procurement takes priority over other factors, holding (following the reasoning in Parkingeye Ltd. v Velindre University NHS Trust [2026] EWHC 1019 (TCC)) that that section 102 requires a balancing exercise in which no factor has automatic precedence.

What does this decision mean for contracting authorities and suppliers?

For contracting authorities

Publicise proposed conditions of participation early and consistently through market engagement and preliminary notices, as CCC did; this strengthened its constructive knowledge argument.

Record your proportionality reasoning for each condition of participation under section 22.

Keep portal audit logs as evidence of when suppliers accessed tender documents.

For suppliers

Set up Find a Tender (and other) alerts using broad search criteria and, where available, unique procurement identifiers. Do not rely solely on third-party weekly alert services or on a contracting authority's previous portal.

Treat conditions trailed during market engagement as red flags to check as soon as the Tender Notice is published.

Assume that the 30 days run from publication of the Tender Notice, not from when you actually saw it.

Do not delay issuing proceedings while waiting for a response to a pre-action letter; issue a protective claim if needed.

The decision reinforces the importance of acting quickly when a potential procurement challenge arises. Suppliers should monitor Tender Notices closely and contracting authorities should keep clear records that may help establish when a supplier knew, or ought to have known, about the circumstances giving rise to a claim.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com