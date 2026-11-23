ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Sanctions: Fortnightly Summary – 9 To 24 October 2026
BCL Solicitors LLP
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BCL's fortnightly sanctions summary examines key developments in UK, EU and US sanctions between 9 and 24 October 2026, covering the UK's new Global Human Rights sanctions regime, Iranian hostile activity designations, EU's largest-ever Russia sanctions package targeting almost 1,600 entities, and President Trump's waiver of Russia-related Graham Act provisions alongside Bank of America's USD 1.21 billion penalties for anti-money laundering failures.
This edition covers the UK’s introduction of the Global Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law sanctions regime, further UK designations targeting Iranian hostile activity, and an OFSI General Licence permitting certain ground rent and service charge payments.
It also examines the EU’s largest-ever package of Russia-related sanctions listings, targeting almost 1,600 individuals and entities, alongside further designations relating to elections in occupied Ukrainian territories.
In the US, the summary notes President Trump’s decision to waive almost all Russia-related provisions of the Graham Act, as well as the USD 1.21 billion in penalties imposed on Bank of America following significant anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance failures.
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