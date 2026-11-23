BCL’s latest fortnightly sanctions summary, written by Partner John Binns and Associate Mohamed Naleemudeen, examines key developments in UK, EU and US sanctions between 9 and 24 October 2026.

This edition covers the UK’s introduction of the Global Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law sanctions regime, further UK designations targeting Iranian hostile activity, and an OFSI General Licence permitting certain ground rent and service charge payments.

It also examines the EU’s largest-ever package of Russia-related sanctions listings, targeting almost 1,600 individuals and entities, alongside further designations relating to elections in occupied Ukrainian territories.

In the US, the summary notes President Trump’s decision to waive almost all Russia-related provisions of the Graham Act, as well as the USD 1.21 billion in penalties imposed on Bank of America following significant anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance failures.

To view the full article please click here.