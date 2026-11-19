Following the Supreme Court's decision in DBT v ICO [2025] UKSC 27, the Information Commission (ICO) has updated its guidance on the public interest test under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA). Organisations subject to FOIA, including many universities, national museums and galleries, should familiarise themselves with these changes in case they need to apply this test when receiving a freedom of information request.

The Supreme Court decision in DBT v ICO

DBT v ICO concerned a journalist who had requested information from the Department of Business and Trade about post-Brexit working groups. The Department applied multiple exemptions under FOIA to withhold parts of the requested information. These were 'qualified' exemptions, meaning that their application is subject to the public interest test: whether the public interest in withholding the information under the exemption is greater than the public interest in disclosure, eg for reasons of transparency or promoting accountability.

The case turned on whether the public interest test for each qualified exemption should be considered in isolation, even though the exemptions were being applied to the same piece of information, or whether the public interest could be applied cumulatively.

The Supreme Court decided that the cumulative approach should be used:

"Let us assume that the information in question triggers two qualified exemptions. In respect of qualified exemption 1, the public interest in non-disclosure of the information comprises factor (a). Looking at exemption 1 independently, factor (a) does not outweigh the public interest in disclosure of the information. In respect of qualified exemption 2, the public interest for non-disclosure of the information comprises factor (b). Looking at exemption 2 independently, factor (b) does not outweigh the public interest in disclosure of the information. But if one looks at both exemption 1 and 2 together, the public interest factors (a) and (b) taken together do outweigh the public interest in disclosure of the information."

We anticipate that adopting the cumulative approach will make it easier for public authorities to withhold information subject to more than one qualified exemption, as the combined strength of the public interest factors favouring non-disclosure is more likely to outweigh the public interest in disclosure than if each exemption were considered in isolation.

The ICO's response

In light of this decision, the ICO has updated its guidance on the public interest test, clarifying that the cumulative approach should be taken where more than one qualified exemption applies to the same piece of information.

This is an important legal development, as some of the core exemptions routinely relied on by authorities under FOIA are qualified and subject to the public interest test. These include:

section 22: information intended for future publication;

information intended for future publication; section 36: prejudice to the effective conduct of public affairs;

prejudice to the effective conduct of public affairs; section 42: legal professional privilege; and

legal professional privilege; and section 43: trade secrets and prejudice to commercial interests.

Public authorities should therefore consider the learning points from DBT v ICO and the ICO's updated guidance and, where necessary, reassess their FOIA practices. The key learning points are outlined below.

Quality versus quantity

When applying the cumulative test, the quantity of public interest arguments in favour of maintaining the exemptions compared with those in favour of disclosure is not the determining factor. Rather, it is an "evaluation of the strength" of those arguments which is critical, as stated in DBT v ICO. The guidance has been updated to reflect the requirement to assign weight to arguments by reference to the content of the information itself. It also includes a useful table demonstrating how to weigh the severity of the prejudice and the likelihood of it occurring, to determine the weight to be attached to arguments in favour of maintaining the exemption.

No double counting

If the public interest arguments for withholding the information under exemptions (a) and (b) are the same, those arguments cannot be double counted when weighing up the cumulative public interest test and must only be applied once.

Applying exemptions to the same piece of requested information

The cumulative public interest test only applies where multiple exemptions attach to the same piece of requested information. Where different exemptions apply to different paragraphs in the same requested document, separate public interest tests must be considered. The ICO's updated guidance also reiterates that exemptions need to be considered against specific pieces of information rather than collective documents, as FOIA grants members of the public the right to access recorded information rather than documents.

Identifying public interest factors

On a related point, the updated guidance also clarifies that, when considering the public interest test in maintaining an exemption, the relevant factors must be identified:

"You must identify the public interest factors that are relevant to the specific exemption or exemptions you’re relying on to refuse to disclose the information. You must not consider factors relevant to exemptions that are not engaged by the piece of information you wish to withhold. For example, if you’re relying on section 31(1)(a) (the prevention or detection of crime), you must consider the public interest arguments that relate specifically to the need to avoid prejudicing crime prevention or detection."

Explaining exemptions in refusal notices

The ICO have also explained what public authorities are expected to tell applicants if the public interest test favours withholding the information. This includes a breakdown of the exemption(s) applied and the relevant public interest factors on both sides. The ICO notes that including sufficient detail enables requesters to understand the position more clearly, helping them make an informed decision about whether to escalate the matter.

Section 17(4) of FOIA does, however, permit authorities to omit these details where their inclusion would undermine the purpose for claiming the exemption, ie where doing so could disclose the information itself. The ICO states that "such cases should be rare" and a high-level explanation could still be provided to the requester instead.

DBT v ICO has undoubtedly reshaped the landscape of FOIA when it comes to the public interest test. The validation of the cumulative approach is a key development, reflected in the ICO's updated guidance. Organisations subject to FOIA that rely on qualified exemptions as part of their information governance practices should familiarise themselves with these changes and update their approach where necessary.