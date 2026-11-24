Defence investment is creating new opportunities for businesses across technology, manufacturing and engineering. If you're considering entering the defence sector, this guide will help you understand the key commercial, regulatory and compliance considerations involved.

Many businesses already have the capabilities needed to support defence programmes, whether through software, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, electronics, artificial intelligence or other technologies. The challenge is understanding how to access those opportunities while managing the regulatory and operational requirements that come with them.

Our guide explores the practical steps you can take to prepare for defence-related opportunities and build a framework that supports sustainable growth.

In this guide, you'll find insights on:

routes to market and entry strategies

export controls and technology transfers

supply chain compliance

security clearances and classified information

sanctions and anti-corruption considerations

governance and documentation frameworks

practical readiness steps before bidding or contracting

Whether you're assessing the defence potential of an existing product, exploring a new market opportunity or expanding an established capability, this guide provides a practical overview of the issues you should consider before entering the sector.

Download the guide to learn more.