ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
Accessing Defence Opportunities
Defence investment is opening doors for businesses in technology, manufacturing and engineering. This guide examines the commercial, regulatory and compliance frameworks...
Many businesses already have the capabilities needed to support defence programmes, whether through software, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, electronics, artificial intelligence or other technologies. The challenge is understanding how to access those opportunities while managing the regulatory and operational requirements that come with them.
Our guide explores the practical steps you can take to prepare for defence-related opportunities and build a framework that supports sustainable growth.
In this guide, you'll find insights on:
- routes to market and entry strategies
- export controls and technology transfers
- supply chain compliance
- security clearances and classified information
- sanctions and anti-corruption considerations
- governance and documentation frameworks
- practical readiness steps before bidding or contracting
Whether you're assessing the defence potential of an existing product, exploring a new market opportunity or expanding an established capability, this guide provides a practical overview of the issues you should consider before entering the sector.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.