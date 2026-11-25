Two Afghan women represented by Duncan Lewis Solicitors have been granted permission to bring a landmark legal challenge to the closure of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).

The women argue that they were among those who could potentially have benefited from a lawful application of the scheme. Both remain in hiding in Afghanistan.

Background of Scheme

The ACRS was announced after the fall of Kabul in August 2021 as a separate and supporting scheme to the already operating ARAP scheme. The scheme was said to accept 5,000 people in the first year and 20,000 in total. The following were anticipated to be eligible:

“those who have assisted the UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for values such as democracy, women’s rights, freedom of speech, and rule of law;”

“vulnerable people, including women and girls at risk, and members of minority

groups at risk (including ethnic and religious minorities and LGBT+).”

The scheme was formally opened on 6 January 2022, and it was announced that it would operate under three separate pathways. Applications were to be made via expressions of interest to which the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (“FCDO”) would decide eligibility under the scheme based on decision of priority need.

The first pathway (“Pathway 1”) was retrospectively designed to cover those who had been evacuated under Operation Pitting

The second pathway (“Pathway 2”) was a scheme to be operated by the UNHCR and referrals were to be made to the UNHCR.

The third pathway (“Pathway 3”) was set out as follows

iii. The third referral pathway will relocate those at risk who supported the UK and international community effort in Afghanistan, as well as those who are particularly vulnerable, such as women and girls at risk and members of minority groups. In the first year of this pathway, the government will offer ACRS places to the most at risk British Council and GardaWorld contractors and Chevening alumni. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will be in touch with those eligible to support them through next steps. Beyond the first year, the government will work with international partners and NGOs to welcome wider groups of Afghans at risk” (“Pathway 3”)

After the initial year and the first stage of Pathway 3 expired in June 2023, the Home Office failed to provide any updates as to the expansion of the scheme. The scheme became dormant despite litigation and parliamentary scrutiny.

On 1 July 2025, the ACRS scheme was closed with no notice.

Home Office data states that 14,153 individuals were transferred under ACRS. Of this number, 10,693 related to Pathway 1; aka those who benefited from the initial evacuation flights in August 2021. The Home Office did not introduce any pathways that benefited women and girls and as a consequence very few women and girls would have benefited from the scheme.

Litigation:

The closure of the scheme was challenged by the women on seven grounds; including the alleged unlawful failure of the Home Office to honour its commitment to resettling 20,000 nationals, the excessive delay in processing the remainder of the scheme, the legitimate expectation that the remainder of the scheme would be introduced, the irrational operation and closure of ACRS, the failure to consider the implications of the MOD data breach and breaches of the equality act.

Permission was granted by Fordham J on 27 October 2026 following an oral permission hearing.

A final hearing is expected early next year.