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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Horizon Scan For Private Investment Funds: Recent Developments And What To Look Out For (October 2026)

Goodwin Procter LLP
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European investment fund managers face a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape as the UK and EU pursue parallel but increasingly divergent approaches to AIFM reform. This comprehensive horizon scan examines the principal legal and regulatory developments affecting private investment funds, from the UK's proposed NAV-based tier system to the EU's MISP package and the ongoing evolution of ESG frameworks.

United KingdomFinance and Banking
Glynn Barwick
Glynn Barwick
Andrew Henderson
Andrew Henderson
Brian O'Neill
Brian O'Neill
Chris Ormond
Chris Ormond
Oana Millich
Oana Millich
Philip Spilberg
Philip Spilberg
Laura Charkin
Laura Charkin
Brynn Peltz
Brynn Peltz
Jeremy I. Senderowicz
Jeremy I. Senderowicz
+1 more

This horizon scan highlights the principal legal and regulatory developments (excluding tax) that European managers should monitor over the coming months. In our full analysis, we have grouped topics under headings, commented on issues we think are especially noteworthy, and included a note, highlighted in red, for each topic to indicate any new topics or material updates since the previous edition of our horizon scan (published in May 2026).

Overview Thematic Points

The UK’s and EU’s parallel agendas of promoting growth and competitiveness remain central, alongside a continued focus on financial stability. Since our last edition, the UK has published the most significant overhaul of its Alternative Investment Funds Manager (AIFM) regime since 2013, and the EU’s Market Integration and Supervision Package (MISP) has entered the legislative phase. Three overarching themes emerge.

  • From policy design to implementation, with a sharper divergence between the UK and EU. As initiatives move into implementation, UK and EU differences are becoming concrete. The clearest example is the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) framework: The EU is embedding AIFMD2 and layering further change through the MISP and the Retail Investment Strategy, while the UK proposes to rebuild its regime around net asset value (NAV) tiers. Managers targeting both markets will need to map divergence and identify where common global standards work and where UK- or EU-specific policies, controls, or disclosures are required.

    In summary, the current position on AIFMD reform is as follows:

    • EU: The implementation deadline passed on 16 April 2026, and attention has shifted to practical compliance, particularly loan origination and, for open-ended AIFs, liquidity management tools (level 2 measures apply to preexisting funds from 16 April 2027).
    • Non-EU managers: The direct impact remains limited (mainly enhanced disclosure and reporting), but fund domiciles should be monitored for marketing purposes. The UK reforms leave the UK national private placement regime broadly intact.
    • UK: On 14 July 2026, HM Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published the draft AIFM Regulations 2026 and consultation paper CP26/28, proposing a three-tier NAV-based structure and a new Alternative Investment Funds sourcebook. Consultations close on 22 October 2026, with policy statements expected in Q1 2027 and implementation anticipated in 2028.
  • The continued growth in the volume and pace of regulatory initiatives. Despite stated aims of simplification and proportionality, the pipeline keeps growing. In the UK, the Financial Services and Markets Bill 2026–27 was introduced on 19 May 2026 (and is now at second reading stage in the House of Commons), alongside the AIFM consultation mentioned above (CP26/28) that is running concurrently with those on remuneration (CP26/27) and fund reporting (CP26/26). In the EU, the MISP has attracted more than 1,200 amendments; the Council of the EU agreed on key elements of its position on 9 October 2026, and MISP is expected to enter trilogues in early December 2026.
  • Sustainable investing and the continued evolution of ESG frameworks. The direction remains towards consolidation and clarification. Whether the professional investor opt-out survives the SFDR 2.0 trilogue is one of the principal consequential open questions for private funds. Even if it does, investors may still demand standardised disclosure for their own reporting. In addition, the opt-out may be limited to funds open to per se professional investor-only funds. In the UK, the FCA’s simplified product-level climate rules took effect on 25 September 2026. On defence investment, the Council of the EU gave its final green light to the Defence Readiness Omnibus on 9 October 2026, while the UK has no equivalent comprehensive initiative.

Download our comprehensive analysis: Horizon Scan for Private Investment Funds (October 2026)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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