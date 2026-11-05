What Is The Difference Between An IFA, A DFM And A Deputy? (Video)

<p>A deputy manages the overall legal relationship and understands P’s circumstances, but doesn’t give financial planning advice or assess investment suitability. An independent financial adviser (IFA) checks the suitability of the financial plan, handles tax wrappers, cash flow modelling, and the plan’s long-term sustainability. A discretionary fund manager (DFM), where one is used, manages a specific investment strategy based on input from the IFA and deputy. The three roles are distinct, and deputies should be clear which professional is responsible for what.</p>

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The three roles, and where each one’s responsibility sits

Deputy: the legal expert managing the overall relationship, with the deepest understanding of P and the family dynamics involved. Not responsible for financial planning advice or assessing investment suitability

IFA: checks the suitability of the financial plan, carries out planning, advises on tax wrappers, builds cash flow models, and assesses the plan’s long-term sustainability

DFM: not always required, but where used, manages a specific investment strategy, ideally built on input from both the IFA and the deputy, so the strategy reflects the needs already identified in the planning process

Where IFAs and DFMs differ in practice

There are several practical differences worth knowing when deciding whether a DFM is needed alongside an IFA:

Investment management: both IFAs and DFMs can manage investments

Pension planning: an IFA can advise across the whole market; a DFM normally can’t, and may need to bring in a specialist for that piece of advice in isolation, with the main relationship remaining focused on the investment itself

Cash flow analysis: IFAs will almost always be able to produce this, whether for court approval or to test whether a decision is affordable. DFMs will sometimes be able to, but not always

Ancillary benefits work: deputies have a duty under the deputy standards to ensure benefits are applied for and reviewed annually. A specialist IFA will often have welfare benefits services and NHS Continuing Healthcare (CHC) funding eligibility services in-house. This is not something typically offered by a DFM, meaning deputies would need to source it elsewhere

A professional indemnity insurance issue worth checking

Feedback from some deputies suggests their professional indemnity (PI) insurance placed responsibility for the suitability of investment risk with them, even where a DFM was managing the investment strategy.

This runs counter to the usual reason for instructing a professional in the first place.

Choosing specialists in this area

Both advisers note that quality exists on both sides, IFAs and DFMs alike, but recommend working with professionals who specialise specifically in Court of Protection and vulnerable client work, rather than generalists.

The bottom line for deputies

Be clear on who is responsible for what: the deputy manages the legal relationship and understands P’s circumstances, the IFA is responsible for the suitability of the financial plan, and a DFM, if used, executes a specific investment strategy built on that plan. Before appointing a DFM, check whether pension advice, cash flow analysis, and benefits work are covered elsewhere, and check your PI insurance to confirm where responsibility for investment suitability actually sits.

FAQ

What does a deputy do compared to an IFA? A deputy manages the overall legal relationship and understands P’s circumstances and family dynamics, but does not give financial planning advice or assess investment suitability. An IFA is responsible for the suitability of the financial plan itself.

Does a Court of Protection case need both an IFA and a DFM? Not necessarily. A DFM is not always required. Where one is used, it should be to execute a specific investment strategy based on planning already carried out by the IFA and deputy, rather than as a substitute for financial planning advice.

Can a DFM handle pension advice, cash flow analysis and benefits work? Generally not to the same extent as a specialist IFA. Pension planning is normally outside a DFM’s remit, cash flow analysis is inconsistent, and benefits or CHC funding eligibility work is typically not offered by DFMs at all.

Should deputies check their PI insurance when working with a DFM? Yes. Some deputies have found their professional indemnity insurance places responsibility for investment suitability with them personally, even where a DFM is managing the investment strategy. This is worth confirming directly with insurers.