A recent dispute over the auction of some George Michael memorabilia has highlighted the importance of considering succession planning during the process of separation and divorce.

Siobhan Bailey, George Michael’s long time personal assistant, died in 2014 with a collection of memorabilia from the singer, including the guitar from the Faith music video. At the time of her death, Siobhan was in the process of divorcing her estranged husband Ian Belcher.

As she had no will in place during her period of separation, her assets, including the memorabilia, automatically passed to Ian on her death, in accordance with the rules of intestacy. Ian is now selling these items despite Siobhan’s family’s account that she had wanted them to pass to her nieces and nephews. Gerard Bailey, Siobhan's brother, told the BBC that she "would be horrified at the prospect of the auction being held in her name and that her personal, cherished possessions are being sold off to the highest bidder".

In England and Wales, separating or starting divorce proceedings does not automatically remove your spouse’s inheritance rights, nor does it revoke a will in which your partner or spouse is a beneficiary. This will mean that, until you are formally divorced and receive your final decree, or until you change your will, your spouse could still benefit in the event of your death.

Therefore, it is vital to obtain advice on succession planning following any separation from your partner. Keeping your will and wider estate-planning arrangements under regular review helps ensure that they continue to reflect both your circumstances and your wishes.