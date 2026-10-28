NMOs v Undertakings – The Key Differences And Which Is Right For You

Where an individual is experiencing harassment, abuse, or unwanted contact within their family relationships, the Court has a number of protective options available, including a Non-Molestation Order (NMO). However, given the costs and delays in the Family Court, and the push for parties to consider non-court dispute resolution options, the question of undertakings is likely to arise during negotiations.

Although NMOs and undertakings can appear similar, they differ significantly in terms of legal status, enforcement, and suitability, and it is crucial that these differences are understood before you can decide which route is most appropriate in your circumstances.

What is a Non‑Molestation Order?

A Non‑Molestation Order is a court-ordered injunction made under the Family Law Act 1996to protect an individual (and sometimes also their children) from abuse by an “associated person” (‘the respondent’).

“Molestation” is defined broadly and can include:

Physical abuse;

Threats or intimidation;

Harassment or unwanted contact;

Controlling or coercive behaviour; and

Emotional or psychological abuse.

When can you apply?

You may apply for an NMO if:

You are connected to the respondent (e.g. partner, ex‑partner, family member)

You are experiencing, or at risk of, domestic abuse or harassment

Court protection is necessary to ensure your safety

Applications can be made with notice or without notice (urgently) where there is an immediate risk of harm. A NMO can be made without the respondent’s agreement.

Enforcement

One of the most significant features of an NMO is that it carries an automatic power of arrest. This means that if the order is breached, the police can immediately arrest the respondent without a warrant.

Breaching a NMO is a criminal offence, and penalties can include imprisonment, fines, and a criminal record.

This means that NMOs are a strong and immediate form of protection.

What is an Undertaking?

By comparison, an undertaking is a formal, legally binding promise made to the Court, which must be given voluntarily.

Undertakings can cover a range of issues, though they typically involve agreements to:

Not contact someone

Not attend certain locations

Not do certain things like share posts about someone on social media

Enforceability

Unlike an NMO, breaching an undertaking is not a criminal offence, and undertakings do not come with an automatic power of arrest. Instead, breach of an undertaking is dealt with as ‘contempt of court’. The potential consequences of a breach, if there is a finding of contempt, include a fine or imprisonment.

Matters of contempt of court require further legal action, which means enforcement of an undertaking is less immediate.

NMOs v Undertakings

Under s46 Family Law Act 1996, the Court has the power to accept an undertaking instead of making a non-molestation order, which is why the question of undertakings commonly arises during negotiations following a NMO application. The Court may consider this where:

The risk of harm is lower, or disputed by the respondent;

The respondent offers reassurances of their compliance;

Both parties wish to avoid a contested hearing; and/or

There is no evidence of serious violence or safeguarding concerns.

The Family Court is generally reluctant to accept undertakings where:

There is evidence of violence or serious abuse; and/or

The applicant requires police-enforceable protection

It is important to seek legal advice about which of a NMO or undertakings is most appropriate in your specific circumstances.

Conclusion

The key differences between NMOs and Undertakings are set out in the table below:

Feature Non‑Molestation Order Undertaking Legal status: Court order Voluntary promise to court Enforcement: Criminal offence if breached Civil contempt Power of arrest: Yes (automatic) No Imposed by court: Yes

NMOs and Undertakings both play an important role in family law proceedings, but they serve different purposes and provide different levels of protection: