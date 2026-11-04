Divorce For Property Investors And Landlords

A property portfolio may appear valuable on paper while being highly leveraged, tax-exposed and difficult to divide without damaging the income it produces. For property investors and landlords, divorce is therefore rarely a straightforward exercise in valuing and dividing assets.

A portfolio may include pre-marital acquisitions, buy-to-let properties, development opportunities, company-held investments and properties owned with relatives or business partners.

Ownership may also have been arranged for tax or commercial reasons, with properties or shares transferred between spouses over time. A sound settlement must therefore address six connected issues: ownership, value, debt, income, liquidity and tax. It must also consider whether fairness can be achieved without unnecessarily dismantling a successful portfolio.

How does the court decide what is fair?

The ownership structure is the starting point, not the conclusion. Under section 25 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973, the court considers all the circumstances, including resources, needs, standard of living, ages, duration of the marriage and contributions. Its first consideration is the welfare of any minor child of the family.

Even a declaration of trust does not settle the outcome. The court may adjust their property interests and draw on non-matrimonial resources where needs require it. Company-owned assets must, however, be distinguished from the spouses’ shares, and genuine third-party interests respected. The length of the marriage, the treatment of pre-existing wealth and any pre-nuptial or post-nuptial agreement also require careful assessment. Such agreements may carry substantial weight where freely made with a proper understanding of their implications, unless it would be unfair to hold the parties to them.

I owned property before the marriage. Is it protected?

Often, but not absolutely. Property built up through the marriage partnership is generally treated as matrimonial property, with equal division the starting point under what we call the “sharing principle”. Property brought into the marriage, inherited or received as a gift from someone else is generally non-matrimonial and is not subject to that principle. In Standish v Standish [2025] UKSC 26, building on Miller v Miller; McFarlane v McFarlane [2006] UKHL 24, the Supreme Court confirmed this distinction. The source of the wealth matters more than whose name is on the title.

That distinction can change if spouses come to treat previously separate wealth as shared over a settled period. For a property portfolio, the evidence may include how later purchases were funded and whether the original capital was mixed with jointly accumulated funds. Neither a long marriage nor using rent to pay family expenses automatically makes the underlying properties shared matrimonial wealth.

For example, an investor who owned five rental properties before marrying and later expanded the portfolio may need to show which purchases came from the original capital and which arose from wealth built up during the marriage. That history can affect what is shared, but it does not guarantee that the original properties will be retained if they are needed to meet housing and income needs.

What if my spouse was only included for tax reasons?

Landlords often arrange ownership between spouses for legitimate tax or accounting reasons. On divorce, one spouse may say that the other was made a shareholder or joint owner “in name only”. The documents, source of the wealth, income received and representations made to accountants, lenders and HMRC may all be relevant.

In Standish, the husband transferred £77.8 million of investments to the wife as part of inheritance-tax planning intended to benefit their children. The Supreme Court upheld the finding that 75% remained non-matrimonial as the transfer had not established settled treatment of that wealth as shared. For investors, a tax-driven transfer of property or shares is not, without further compelling evidence, enough to bring previously non-matrimonial capital within the sharing principle.

In RRE v JPR [2026] EWFC 7, inherited banking wealth had passed through a trust into the wife’s name for tax planning. Contemporary correspondence helped establish that the funds had not become shared matrimonial wealth. Nevertheless, her needs justified an award of the London home and £4.8 million. Although not a landlord case, it shows that records may preserve the distinction between separate and shared capital without placing that capital beyond the court’s reach.

What if the properties are held by a limited company?

A company owns its properties; a shareholder owns shares in the company. They are not the same asset. In Prest v Petrodel Resources Ltd and others [2013] UKSC 34, the husband controlled companies which legally owned several properties. The Supreme Court declined simply to disregard the companies’ separate legal personality, but found that certain properties were held on trust for the husband and were therefore available to satisfy the financial order.

Incorporation therefore neither automatically protects nor automatically exposes the underlying properties. The company may need to be valued by reference to its borrowing, minority interests, directors’ loan accounts, retained profits, tax and the cost of extracting value.

What if family members or business partners are co-owners?

Property portfolios are often family or commercial ventures. A parent may fund a deposit, siblings may invest together or a business partner may hold an agreed share. The court cannot divide property which genuinely belongs to a third party, but it may need to determine the divorcing spouse’s true interest before the case can be resolved.

If the wife’s parents contributed £250,000 to an investment property, was the money a gift, a loan or an investment? If the husband and his brother own four properties, do their stated shares reflect the funding and their agreement? Declarations of trust, loan documents, partnership or shareholder agreements, rent distributions, accounts and tax returns may provide the answer. In a genuine ownership dispute, third parties may need separate advice and may need to participate in the proceedings.

How is a property portfolio valued on divorce?

Valuation is more than adding together estate agents’ figures. Each property must be considered by reference to market value, secured borrowing, ownership share, rental performance, borrowing secured against more than one property and the tax consequences of sale or transfer. Houses in multiple occupation, purpose-built student accommodation, commercial units, development assets and company-held portfolios may require specialist valuation or accountancy evidence.

A portfolio worth several million pounds on paper may carry substantial debt and little readily available capital, and that must be understood if an award is to be met without a forced sale at the wrong time.

In Michael v Michael [2025] EWCA Civ 1668, the husband’s wealth included a group of property investment and development companies. The Court of Appeal refused permission to challenge valuation findings which included an uplift for a development that had since been completed and let at a higher rent. A valuation may need updating if circumstances change before the court decides the case. Any update should be supported by evidence and account for relevant changes in both the property’s value and its costs or debts, not simply use a higher rent or increased borrowing to argue for a figure that suits one spouse.

How is rental income treated?

For many landlords, the portfolio is both capital and livelihood. Gross rent is not net income: mortgage costs, service charges, estate agents’ fees, insurance, repairs, tax and void periods may materially reduce the sum available. Historic rental receipts should therefore be considered alongside the portfolio’s sustainable net income, the parties’ future borrowing capacity and the income each will require after separation.

Rent received by a company is also not automatically personal income for its shareholder: the company’s working capital, liabilities, extraction costs and the manner in which funds have historically been drawn may all be relevant.

Will the portfolio have to be sold?

Not necessarily. A sale may be unavoidable where capital is needed to meet both parties’ housing needs, but it should not be the default assumption. One spouse may retain more of the portfolio while the other receives different assets to offset this; selected properties may be transferred or refinanced; and, in a suitable corporate case, a corporate reorganisation or demerger may separate their interests. Each option must be tested for lending, tax and implementation risk.

A settlement which appears equal before tax may be materially unequal afterwards. Capital gains tax, the rules governing transfers between spouses and the cost of extracting value from a company should be considered before terms are agreed. Specialist tax and accountancy advice is often integral to the family law strategy.

Market risk should also be allocated expressly. A fixed lump sum funded by a future sale exposes the paying spouse to a different risk from a percentage division of the net proceeds. Where refinancing, development completion or disposals are required, the payment timetable, security and responsibility for shortfalls need careful drafting. It is safer to address those contingencies before agreement than to assume the settlement can later be reopened.

International portfolios: where can financial claims be heard?

Financial claim can be heard in England, even if you live abroad or have signed a foreign marital agreement. In Ferrara v Ferrara [2026] EWCA Civ 512, the family had moved from London to Milan and the spouses had signed an Italian separation of property agreement. The Court of Appeal upheld the finding that the wife had retained her English domicile, her permanent or indefinite home in law, and allowed the English proceedings to continue. This determined where the claims could proceed, not her eventual financial award. Early advice should address where proceedings can be brought, the agreement’s effect and whether any orders can be enforced overseas.

What should a property investor or landlord do before divorce negotiations?

Early preparation can materially widen the range of settlement options. It is therefore important to obtain tailored family law advice at the outset and to preserve the evidence needed to support the ownership, value and financial history of the portfolio. Key documents include:

Land Registry titles, purchase documents, declarations of trust and current valuations;

Mortgage statements, tenancy schedules and letting or management accounts;

Company or partnership accounts, tax returns, shareholder agreements and directors’ loan accounts; and

Records of money provided by relatives, co-investors or business partners.

Protecting value, not merely dividing it

A professionally managed portfolio is an interconnected economic structure. One property may secure borrowing against another; relatives or business partners may hold genuine interests; rental income may support the family; and a disposal may trigger tax or compromise refinancing.

The task is not merely to divide a headline figure. It is to reach a fair settlement without avoidable damage to the portfolio or the income it produces.

If you are a property investor or landlord facing divorce, our specialist family law team can work with surveyors, accountants and tax advisers to analyse complex ownership structures and the real effect of proposed settlements. The objective is to preserve flexibility, protect value and negotiate from a properly informed position.