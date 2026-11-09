Data Privacy And Disclosure As A Professional Administrator Or Trustee.

With an increasing number of estates being subject to litigation and dispute, it is also becoming increasingly common for those involved in dealing with an estate to find themselves in a position where they cannot move forward with the estate’s administration. A key tool for the resolving of such deadlock is the appointment of an Independent Administrator and, alongside the increase in estate disputes, the number of Independent Administrator appointments is also increasing.

The role of an Independent Administrator, however, is complex and nuanced, with the right path through the potentially competing obligations of neutrality, acting in the estate’s best interests and duties to the Court often requiring careful consideration. This article aims to explore an Independent Administrator’s obligations under the General Data Protection Regulation in the context of disclosure to the Court.

The nature of an Independent Administrator appointment means that it is likely that litigation will continue alongside the estate’s administration, with the Independent Administrator entrusted to protect, preserve and encash the estate (or as far as possible) so that it is ready for distribution when the litigation is resolved. Therefore, whilst the duty to remain neutral means an Independent Administrator will not normally expect to be involved with the litigation, and indeed the expectation that they should take no active role in the litigation is sometimes explicit in the court order confirming their appointment, this is not always realistic or possible. For example, there may exist documents which must be disclosed, and the Independent Administator is either the best placed or only party with legal authority to obtain them.

The Independent Administrator will need to consider how it can fulfil those obligations, whilst still acting in the estate’s best interests. In practical terms, complex litigation focusing on a prolonged period of time during a testator’s life could mean an equally complex disclosure process. This could be onerous for the Independent Administrator, who is likely to have limited knowledge of the deceased or dispute, and require considerable planning and time. Thought will need to be given to the costs of the Independent Administrator fulfilling these disclosure obligations, whether the recovery of those costs, being distinct from the costs of the estate’s administration generally, was properly anticipated by the court order appointing them and whether they should be filing a costs budget alongside the other parties.

An option aimed at alleviating some of these concerns is for the Independent Administrator to provide an authority to the parties individually to empower them to obtain the disclosure documents themselves. An Independent Administrator must also, however, always be considering their obligations under the Data Protection Act 2018, incorporating the General Data Protection Regulation. Failing to do so could expose the estate to a fine, damages or unnecessary costs, which would clearly be contrary to the duty to act in its best interests. The concern is that providing the parties with the proposed power will amount to the processing of information, and that any documentation obtained by them could include both personal and special category data. By this time, regardless of the intentions of the parties, that data will already have been processed and reached the hands of a third party, with the authority of the Independent Administator.

The DPA 2018 Act does provide a potentially helpful exemption, found at paragraph 5(2) of schedule 2, part 1:

‘The listed GDPR provisions do not apply to personal data where disclosure of the data is required by an enactment, a rule of law or an order of a court or tribunal, to the extent that the application of those provisions would prevent the controller from making the disclosure.’

The starting point for whether this exemption is available to the Independent Administrator is whether there is yet a court order placing disclosure obligations upon them, either to obtain documents directly or to provide assistance or an authority to the parties. Even where there is such an order, however, it will still be necessary to carefully consider the precise wording of the order, because the exemption will only apply where disclosure of a particular document is required (1) and where GDPR would otherwise prevent the Independent Administrator from making the disclosure (2).

Where these qualifications might have an unexpected outcome includes the situation where the order includes any qualifications to the duty of disclosure of its own, such as a reasonableness, relevance or proportionality requirement. If it does, the Independent Administrator will need to consider whether the disclosure of any particular data is in fact required for the purposes of the availability of the exemption.

If there is any doubt, the Independent Administrator will need to consider both the potential reputational damage associated with a breach of the General Data Protection Regulation and the potential loss to the estate should personal or special category data be wrongly processed or disclosed. To act in the best interests of the estate, it may be necessary to ask the court to revise its order to make the disclosure obligations of the parties more definitive, removing qualifications, with a view to maximising the chances that the Independent Administrator will be able to rely on the exemption.

It is hoped that the takeaway of this article is that the role of an Independent Administrator is a complicated one. An Independent Administrator must continually consider and balance its duty to remain neutral with its duties to the Court and the estate, which in turn requires proper analysis and application of its wider regulatory obligations.