What is a Life Interest Trust?

A life interest trust is a trust created through a will and it gives a named person, often a surviving spouse or civil partner, the right to benefit from the trust during their lifetime. The trust assets are held by trustees for the eventual beneficiaries, such as children or grandchildren, who are intended to receive them after the life tenant's death.

A life interest trust is one of the most commonly used tools in estate planning for couples in England and Wales, particularly those with children from previous relationships or those who want to ensure a surviving spouse is provided for without losing control of where their assets ultimately end up.

Advantages and Disadvantages of a Life Interest Trust

Advantages

Provides for the surviving spouse or civil partner during their lifetime while ensuring that assets ultimately pass to chosen beneficiaries, such as children from a previous relationship.

Avoids the risk of assets being redirected after the first death, which can occur with mirror wills where the surviving partner is free to change their will.

May help preserve trust capital for the ultimate beneficiaries because the assets are held by the trustees rather than transferred outright to the life tenant. However, the treatment of trust assets and income in a local authority financial assessment depends on the circumstances and the terms of the trust. Life interest trusts should not be regarded as a guaranteed means of avoiding liability for care costs, and deliberate deprivation-of-assets rules may apply where a person deprives themselves of assets for the purpose of reducing care and support charges.

Different IHT rules apply compared to discretionary trusts, avoiding ten-year anniversary and exit charges.

The flexible life interest trust version allows trustees to respond to changing circumstances during the life tenant's lifetime.

Disadvantages

The trust assets are treated as part of the life tenant's estate for IHT on their death, which may result in an IHT charge that might have been avoided with different planning.

The life tenant does not own the capital of the trust and cannot direct its ultimate destination.

The trustees will have ongoing responsibilities for administering the trust, which may include managing the trust assets, keeping appropriate records, dealing with income and tax obligations and, where required, registering the trust with HMRC's Trust Registration Service. A will trust that comes into effect on death and holds estate assets for no more than two years after the death is generally excluded from registration, although a continuing trust may subsequently need to be registered and different requirements can apply where the trust becomes taxable.

Conflicts can arise between the life tenant and the remaindermen where their interests diverge, particularly over decisions to sell or invest trust assets.

Should You Include a Life Interest Trust in Your Will?

Whether a life interest trust is the right planning tool for you depends on your family circumstances, the composition of your estate, and your tax position. Specialist legal advice from a solicitor with experience in wills and estate planning is essential before including a life interest trust in your will, to ensure the trust is correctly drafted, that the IHT implications are fully understood, and that the arrangement genuinely achieves what you intend.