Lasting powers of attorney (LPAs) allow you to appoint trusted people to make decisions on your behalf, if you become unable to do so.

They are more than simply administrative forms: how they are prepared, signed and dated can determine whether or not they are valid.

In the recent case of In the matters of AR, HR & MH [2026] EWCOP 47 (T2), the Court of Protection considered the validity of three LPAs. The same certificate provider, a Mr Cornford, had acted as certificate provider for all three LPAs.

The court examined the suitability of the certificate provider, the checks he carried out when undertaking his role, and whether the LPAs were signed and dated correctly. It ultimately found that the LPAs were not valid.

The certificate provider

A certificate provider plays a key role in the process of creating an LPA.

They are an independent person who must be satisfied that the person making the LPA - the donor - understands the LPA, is acting freely and is not subject to fraud or undue pressure.

The certificate provider may be suitable for the role by virtue of knowing the donor personally for at least two years, or through suitable professional skills and experience.

The certificate provider in AR, HR & MH relied on 33.5 hours of basic will and estate planning training to carry out the role. The court found his approach to the certificate provider role inadequate: he used the wrong capacity test, made superficial enquiries of the donors, and kept no contemporaneous notes. His previous fraud conviction and appointment as disqualification as a company director were also incompatible with the certificate provider role.

Signing and dating

An LPA must be signed in the correct sequence: by the donor, then the certificate provider, then the attorneys, and finally once again by the donor to confirm they want it to be registered.

The certificate provider in AR, HR & MH used “Do not date” stickers, and advised the donor that dates could be added later.

The court could not therefore establish that the correct order had been followed, and found that the LPAs had therefore not been executed correctly.

The court’s conclusion

The court concluded that the certificate provider in AR, HR & MH could not reasonably have considered himself competent to act as certificate provider.

It was also unable to find that he had properly checked the donors’ understanding of the LPAs, or the absence of fraud and undue pressure. In addition, it was not satisfied that the LPAs had been signed and dated in the required order.

The LPAs were therefore held to be invalid by the Court, and the Public Guardian was directed to cancel their registration.

The decision confirms that initial registration with the Office of the Public Guardian does not prevent questions of validity being raised about how an LPA was prepared or signed at a later stage.

Final thoughts

Problems of this type may not come to light until an LPA is used, which is likely to be at a point when the donor may no longer have capacity to make a replacement.

Care at the outset is therefore essential. Whether or not a certificate provider carries out their role properly is crucial to the validity of an LPA; if they are not suitably qualified to do so, or if they carry out the role improperly, an LPA could later be found to be invalid.

Suitable legal advice at the outset should ensure that an LPA is valid, and will not later be called into question.