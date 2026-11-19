Making a will together is something many married couples and civil partners approach at the same time, and mirror wills are the most common solution for couples who want to leave their estates to each other and then to their chosen beneficiaries. However, mirror wills are frequently misunderstood, particularly around what happens to them after the first death, and whether the surviving partner is legally bound by the arrangement. This guide explains how mirror wills work, how they differ from mutual wills and joint wills, the advantages and disadvantages of each, and the circumstances in which a different approach may be more appropriate.

What Are Mirror Wills?

Mirror wills are two separate legal documents created by two people, typically a married couple or civil partners, at the same time, with almost identical content. Each will mirrors the other: each partner leaves their estate to the other on first death, and then to the same beneficiaries (usually children) on the second death. They are individual wills, not a single joint document, and each is legally independent of the other.

Mirror wills are the most popular option for many couples because they are straightforward to create, relatively low in cost, and reflect the most common wishes of couples who want to provide for each other first and then pass their estate on to the next generation. They can be created by married couples or civil partners and, importantly, are also available to unmarried couples, though the position of unmarried partners under the intestacy rules makes making a will particularly important for those who live together without getting married.

How Do Mirror Wills Work?

Each partner makes their own will, but the content of each is a near-identical reflection of the other. A typical pair of mirror wills might provide that each partner leaves their entire estate to the other if they survive, and if the other has already died, the estate passes to named beneficiaries such as their children in equal shares.

Because mirror wills are two separate legal documents, each takes effect independently. On the death of the first partner, their will is administered in the usual way. The surviving partner inherits the estate (assuming they survive) and their own will then takes effect on their subsequent death. The surviving partner’s estate at the point of their death, which will typically include what they have inherited from the first to die, plus their own original assets, then passes in accordance with their will.

Can Mirror Wills Be Changed After the First Death?

This is the most important thing to understand about mirror wills: unless they are also mutual wills (see below), either partner can change or revoke their mirror will at any time, without the knowledge or consent of the other, and this remains the case even after the first partner has died.

This means that a surviving partner who has inherited under a mirror will is free to change their will entirely. They could leave the estate to a new partner, exclude children from a previous relationship, or redistribute the inheritance in any way they choose. There is no legal obligation on the surviving partner to keep to the original arrangement. For couples with straightforward family situations, this may not be a concern. For blended families, couples with children from previous relationships, or where one partner has reason to be concerned about the surviving partner’s future decisions, the unlimited right to change a mirror will after the first death can be a significant risk.

Mirror Wills vs Mutual Wills: What Is the Difference?

Mutual wills are fundamentally different from mirror wills in one critical respect: they are contractually binding. When two people make mutual wills, they enter into a legally enforceable agreement that neither will change their will after the first death. If the surviving party attempts to change their will in breach of the mutual will agreement, a constructive trust arises over the estate at the point of the first death, protecting the original beneficiaries’ entitlement.

While mutual wills offer greater certainty that the original beneficiaries will inherit, they carry significant disadvantages. They are inflexible, circumstances change, and locking the survivor into a fixed estate plan at the point of the first death can cause real difficulties over time, particularly if the survivor’s financial needs change, if they need to fund care, or if tax laws change in a way that makes the original arrangements less efficient. Mutual wills are relatively rare in modern estate planning precisely because of this inflexibility, and many solicitors recommend alternative structures such as life interest trusts as a more practical solution.

Mirror Wills vs Joint Wills

A joint will is a single legal document signed by two people. Joint wills are very unusual in England and Wales. Unlike mirror wills, which are two separate documents, a joint will creates complications on the first death because the document is needed for the administration of the first estate but remains in force for the survivor. The practical and legal difficulties this creates mean that joint wills are rarely used in modern practice, and couples are almost always better served by individual mirror wills.

Mirror Wills and Blended Families: When to Consider an Alternative

Mirror wills are a simple and cost-effective solution for many couples, but they are not always the right answer. For blended families and couples with children from previous relationships, the risk that the surviving partner will change their will after the first death can mean that stepchildren or children from a first relationship are ultimately disinherited, even if both partners intended them to inherit.

Stepchildren do not automatically inherit under the intestacy rules and have no automatic right to inherit under a mirror will unless they are specifically named as beneficiaries. Where it is important to ensure that children from previous relationships inherit, alternative planning approaches should be considered.

A life interest trust written into the will is one commonly used solution for blended families. Under this arrangement, the surviving partner has the right to benefit from the assets during their lifetime, for example, by living in the family home, but the underlying assets are held in trust and will pass to the named beneficiaries (such as children from a first relationship) on the survivor’s death. A life interest trust provides protection for both the surviving partner and the intended beneficiaries without relying on the survivor’s goodwill to keep to the original plan.

Learn more about a life interest trust here.

How Much Do Mirror Wills Cost?

The cost of mirror wills varies depending on the complexity of the arrangements, the assets involved, and whether the wills include trusts or other provisions. Simple mirror wills prepared by a solicitor are one of the more affordable forms of estate planning, and many solicitors offer a fixed fee for straightforward mirror will writing. The cost increases where the wills involve life interest trusts, business succession planning, or inheritance tax considerations. It is always worth obtaining a clear fee estimate before instructing a solicitor and comparing the cost of a simple mirror will against the potential cost of getting the estate planning wrong.

Should You Make Mirror Wills?

Mirror wills are a sound starting point for many couples, but they should be made with a clear understanding of their limitations, particularly the right of the surviving partner to change them after the first death. For couples with straightforward family situations and aligned intentions, mirror wills are likely to be entirely appropriate. For those with blended families, children from previous relationships, significant assets, or inheritance tax concerns, a solicitor can advise on whether a life interest trust or another arrangement would better protect their wishes.