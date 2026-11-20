In Episode 23 of Duncan Lewis Solicitors' Navigating Family Law podcast, Family and Child Care Director Sarah Peart, family law solicitor Sophie Jensen and caseworker Lauren Williams discuss the advantages and benefits of their new child focused family court model and explain what it actually does.

In The Child Focused Family Court Model in Leeds, they explore the way in which the old system works and how it differs to the current one. Whilst also explaining a variety of statistics based on the model.

The discussion covers the powers a child has in family court matters, the ways in which a judge would enforce this and what the parents think about it. They also discuss what improvements could be made to the concept for the future.

Throughout the episode Sarah, Sophie and Lauren discuss:

What the aim of the child-focused court is and what it is hoped to achieve.

What statistics and their patterns show.

How the old process worked and what its flaws were.

How the new process works.

The shift that has been displayed from litigation to problem-solving.

If it is more user-friendly.

What occurs at the decision hearing?

What parents have thought of the new process.

The impact of hearing the child’s actual voice.

If it will become national.

Understanding the sensitivity around children and their importance in family law cases can make a significant difference in the outcome and options available.

Listen to Episode 23 of Navigating Family Law to learn more about the way family law cases are handled and how the children are prioritised in order to help parents reach agreements and lead to an overall shorter process.

Listen on Spotify here: The Child Focused Family Court Model in Leeds