A Parent’s Promise To Pay: High Court Awards £127,500 In Rogers v Wills

A daughter who cared for her elderly mother for more than two and a half years has been awarded £127,500 from her mother's estate: more than seven times the figure that her brother, the executor, said the care was worth.

The decision in Rogers v Wills [2026] EWHC 2231 (Ch) is a timely reminder that when one family member steps in to care for a parent, the arrangement can carry legal consequences long after that parent has died. The judgment can be found here.

The facts will be familiar to many families. From 2017 until her death in April 2020, Sheila, then in her nineties, frail and living with vascular dementia, was cared for by her daughter, Bernadette Rogers, at Bernadette's home in Bristol. Sheila was adamant that Bernadette should be "paid properly" for looking after her. No figure was ever agreed, and nothing was put in writing.

What followed was a long-running family dispute. After some of Bernadette's siblings complained about sums she had paid herself from the estate, she was prosecuted for theft, and acquitted in 2022. In 2025, the High Court held that Sheila had entered into an informal but binding contract to pay her daughter a reasonable sum for her care ([2025] EWHC 1367 (Ch)). Bernadette's brother, Andrew Wills, the executor of Sheila's estate, was ordered to pay the costs of that trial, including a payment on account of £75,685.50.

That left one question: what was the care worth? Mr Wills argued for around £17,000, based on two to three hours' care a day. In August 2026, the court disagreed and valued the care at £150 per day for 850 days, a total of £127,500 plus interest. In the judge's view, Bernadette had in effect provided the round-the-clock care of a live-in carer. Where services are provided in circumstances in which the parties understand that payment will be made, even if the amount is not specified, the law can require the recipient to pay a reasonable amount.

The court had already found that Sheila insisted her daughter be "paid properly", and that finding was binding. Family messages written at the time, medical records and a carefully kept schedule of care days showed the full extent of Sheila's needs, and closely supported Bernadette's account. The judge found Bernadette and her husband to be credible witnesses, with the brother-executor having little first-hand knowledge of Sheila's care, by contrast.

For families, the message is clear. A promise to pay a relative for care need not be in writing to be binding, provided the evidence shows a genuine intention that the carer should be paid. But once a parent has died, their intentions can only be pieced together from what little evidence they leave behind and that evidence is often decisive. Recording what has been agreed, including the amount, at the time the agreement is made, can spare families years of costly and distressing litigation.

The practical lesson is a simple one. Where a family member is providing care, families should consider a short written agreement setting out what will be paid, how often, and how care will be recorded. That agreement should then be kept under review alongside the parent's will. Careful records should also be kept to evidence that the agreement was actually put into practice, should any queries arise in the future.

Rogers v Wills is a clear reminder that ostensibly informal family arrangements can carry significant legal weight. With care costs continuing to rise and more families providing care themselves, it would not be surprising if this decision prompts more claims of this kind.