The Chancellor’s first Budget sets a ‘lower bills’ test for new generation, proposes fixed prices for legacy renewables, prioritises strategic grid connections, recapitalises the National Wealth Fund, confirms the North Sea tax roadmap and targets infrastructure delivery risk. Much of the detail arrives in 2027.

John Healey’s first Budget, delivered on 28 October amid wholesale gas prices up by nearly 200% since February, describes itself as ‘a shift in the government’s approach to energy’. The organising principle is affordability. The Chancellor’s letter to the National Wealth Fund (NWF) calls bringing down costs for consumers the government’s ‘primary objective for energy policy’.

Relief now, cost control later

Alongside short-term household relief (zero VAT on electricity extended to July 2027 and a £2.6 billion Household Energy Payment), gas standing charges are to be abolished and the planned Gas Shipper Obligation is scrapped in favour of funding for hydrogen contracts. Funding is confirmed for the British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme, which from April 2027 exempts eligible manufacturers from the indirect costs of the Renewables Obligation (RO), Feed-in Tariffs and Capacity Market.

The structural change is a Cost Control Framework, due at the 2027 Spending Review, setting budgets for components of energy costs, including policy costs. Until then, no further policy costs will be placed on bills unless they bring bills down or are essential for security of supply. No further existing levies come off household bills beyond last year’s removal of the Energy Company Obligation and of 75% of domestic RO costs. How the security of supply exception is defined will matter for any future consumer-funded support model, including for new nuclear.

A ‘lower bills’ test for new generation

The government will support new generation ‘only where it lowers bills, benefits the system, and can be accommodated by the grid’. Allocation Round 8 ‘will lower bills’, and further Contracts for Difference (CfD) reforms come before Allocation Round 9. The NWF letter echoes this: clean power investments ‘should be made with this focus on lower bills in mind’.

The methodology will be key. A narrow, near-term bill test would favour short-payback assets over nuclear, carbon capture and long-duration storage, whose system benefits accrue over decades. Two features point the other way: the reference to system benefits, and the Green Book discount rate cut from 3.5% to 3.0%, strengthening the appraisal case for long-lived infrastructure. For nuclear, the Budget restates support for Sizewell C and the SMR programme, with the Fingleton regulatory reforms due by the end of 2027, including through a Nuclear Regulation Bill early next year.

Legacy renewables: the direction is fixed prices

The new wholesale CfD consultation, open until 9 December, proposes swapping wholesale revenues for a fixed strike price over five or ten years, with a one-off auction expected from late 2027 and contracts awarded in 2028. Up to 33.2 GW of RO and merchant capacity could be eligible. Participation would be voluntary, with compulsory conversion of RO assets ruled out, and under the lead proposal RO support continues alongside; legacy nuclear could be negotiated bilaterally.

The Electricity Generator Levy is the scheme’s twin: at 55% until March 2028, it will continue, in a form to be consulted on, for the lifetime of the longest wholesale CfD, with CfDs, including wholesale CfDs, and new investment exempt. Strike price indexation is undecided, and the government may not publish administrative strike prices or budgets, setting budgets after seeing anonymised bids. RO and Feed-in Tariff indexation switched from RPI to the lower CPI (also in line with any replacement CfD).

Expected to be funded through the CfD supplier levy, the scheme will face the government’s own test on bill costs. The analytical annex frames its main value as insurance, offers no monetised estimate and accepts that fixed prices could mean early savings but higher bills later if wholesale prices fall below strike prices.

The grid: competition and government priority

Great British Grid, the publicly owned body within Great British Energy, will work alongside existing network operators, and competition will ‘shortly’ be introduced into onshore electricity transmission. The Budget gives it no new funding but promises a review of accountability across NESO, Ofgem and DESNZ.

The bigger change is on demand. A new consultation response confirms that, before NESO’s next application window, Planning and Infrastructure Act powers will let projects chosen through the government’s Connections Accelerator Service receive reserved or reallocated capacity and earlier queue positions. Strategic data centres meeting the new Data Centre Covenant, which includes covering the energy costs they create, get accelerated support. Post-2030 data centre connections will be capped by regional targets, and the government will, where needed, help transfer pre-2030 contracts to strategic data centres. For large demand, grid access is becoming a matter of government allocation as much as queue position. Our recent article discusses the wider connections reforms.

North Sea revenues and the National Wealth Fund

The Budget follows the 21 October green light for the already-licensed Jackdaw gas field, expected to raise domestic gas production by around 6% at peak. The government still rules out new exploration licences but is asking the regulator to consider urgent tie-back cases ahead of legislation, and Rosebank awaits a decision. The Energy Profits Levy was neither ended early, as industry urged, nor extended; the successor Oil and Gas Revenue Levy will be legislated in Finance Bill 2026-27, ready for April 2030, or earlier if the price floor is triggered.

The Energy Wealth Fund announced on 21 October, seeded with £2 billion and linked to future North Sea revenues, is part of a £15.4 billion recapitalisation taking the NWF’s capital to £43.2 billion. Two caveats: the cash profile is back-loaded, rising from £1 billion in 2028-29 to £3.9 billion in 2031-32, and the NWF has been asked to ‘substantially increase its focus on defence’. Clean energy will compete for that capital.

Infrastructure delivery: consenting, cost and tax

Consenting. Legislation will let Parliament designate and authorise the most critical projects, to help ensure legal challenges are raised and resolved earlier, and indemnities for other critical projects are being explored.

Legislation will let Parliament designate and authorise the most critical projects, to help ensure legal challenges are raised and resolved earlier, and indemnities for other critical projects are being explored. Cost and regulation. The government intends to extend the Fingleton approach beyond nuclear, starting with a six-month review of rail infrastructure costs, and a new Better Regulation Executive will drive simplification.

The government intends to extend the Fingleton approach beyond nuclear, starting with a six-month review of rail infrastructure costs, and a new Better Regulation Executive will drive simplification. Tax. The Advance Tax Certainty Service threshold falls from £1 billion to £300 million from 4 November; predevelopment cost guidance and infrastructure capital allowances are under review; and further business rates support is promised for assets such as airports (our tax colleagues’ analysis will be linked to here).

The Advance Tax Certainty Service threshold falls from £1 billion to £300 million from 4 November; predevelopment cost guidance and infrastructure capital allowances are under review; and further business rates support is promised for assets such as airports (our tax colleagues’ analysis will be linked to here). Pipeline. An updated Infrastructure Pipeline, setting out more than £750 billion of planned investment over ten years, is due later this year, followed by a new National Procurement Policy Statement in March 2027.

The fiscal frame

Fiscal headroom has fallen to £15 billion in 2029-30 and departmental capital budgets are trimmed by 1% from 2027-28 to 2029-30 to help fund defence. DESNZ saves £200 million of carbon capture grant, £500 million of hydrogen grant and £1 billion from the Warm Homes Plan, while exploring loans or equity for future carbon capture and hydrogen projects. The direction is clear; the detail awaits the 10 Year Plan and 2027 Spending Review.