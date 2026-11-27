On 28 October 2026, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) published a consultation on a new Wholesale Contract for Difference (WCfD) scheme. The scheme would offer existing low carbon generators a voluntary fixed-price contract in place of their variable wholesale market revenues. Responses are due by 9 December 2026.

Why is the WCfD being proposed?

Great Britain's electricity prices are still heavily influenced by the price of gas. In the day-ahead and intraday wholesale electricity markets, prices are determined through a marginal pricing system under which the market-clearing price is set by the most expensive generator required to meet demand at a given moment. In practice, this has meant that gas-fired generation frequently sets the market price. Because of this and the dramatic gas price increases in recent years (largely driven by the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East) consumers are facing persistently high electricity costs, despite the growth in renewable generation.

The proposed solution

Eligible generators would receive a fixed "strike price" for the wholesale part of their revenues. If the market reference price falls below the strike price, the generator receives a top-up. If it rises above, the generator pays back the difference, and those savings are returned to consumers. Participation would be voluntary. However, an exemption from the Electricity Generator Levy (EGL) for generators with a WCfD may act as a strong incentive to participate.

The scheme's three stated objectives are to:

reduce consumers' exposure to gas price volatility;

deliver a beneficial outcome for consumers; and

maintain a well-functioning and investable market.

The key design proposals are:

Eligibility Assets must be operational, located in Great Britain and not already supported by a CfD or a Regulated Asset Base (RAB) model. The government is minded to allow generators accredited under the Renewables Obligation (RO) to take part. Technologies the government is minded to include are solar PV, onshore wind, remote island wind, offshore wind, floating offshore wind, run-of-river hydro, tidal stream, wave and geothermal. Biomass, energy from waste and similar fuel-based technologies, storage and hybrid technologies are proposed to be excluded. Views are sought on whether merchant generators (those not receiving RO support), landfill gas and legacy nuclear should be eligible. Legacy nuclear assets could be offered a bespoke direct award WCfD.



Relationship with the RO : The WCfD would cover wholesale revenues only. It would not replace, extend or succeed RO support.

: The WCfD would cover wholesale revenues only. It would not replace, extend or succeed RO support. EGL : Generators holding a WCfD would not pay the EGL for the length of their contract.

: Generators holding a WCfD would not pay the EGL for the length of their contract. Allocation: The Government proposes a one-off, sealed-bid, pay-as-clear (rather than pay-as-bid) auction, run separately from standard CfD allocation rounds. It may not publish the Administrative Strike Prices or budgets in advance. Instead, the Secretary of State would review the anonymised bids and set the budget.

Commercial terms Contracts would be for five or ten years, or generators could be offered a choice between the two. Early exit would be allowed only on decommissioning or repowering. Reference prices and the negative pricing rule would follow the existing CfD. The scheme would be funded through the Supplier Obligation levy.



The consultation also asks for views on a possible "hybrid" extension. Under this option, RO generators could also swap their remaining RO revenues for a discounted fixed payment under the same private law WCfD contract.

Potential impact

Up to about 33.2 GW of capacity could be eligible if no minimum capacity threshold is applied. This falls to 29.8 GW at a threshold above 5 MW and 26.9 GW at a threshold above 10 MW. Less capacity is expected to be awarded in practice because contracts will be allocated competitively, with government applying a consumer value test.

The Government expects the following benefits:

More stable and predictable bills for consumers

Long-term revenue certainty for generators, which should lead to bids below expected wholesale prices

Possibly, support for decisions to extend the life of assets, although this is treated as a secondary benefit

The consultation openly identifies possible downsides:

More negative pricing and economic curtailment

Less liquidity in forward markets and higher supplier hedging risk, which could feed into consumer tariffs

Weaker time-of-use and flexibility signals

Distortions in Balancing Mechanism constraint costs

Implementing the scheme would require amendments to:

The CfD secondary legislation

The Renewables Obligation Order 2015

In Scotland, the Renewables Obligation (Scotland) Order 2009

The Electricity Capacity Regulations and Capacity Market Rules

Key consultation topics

The consultation asks 31 questions. The main themes are:

The case for a WCfD : whether it is an effective mechanism at all, and how it would interact with the EGL .

: whether it is an effective mechanism at all, and how it would interact with the EGL . Wider market impacts: effects on trading behaviour, forward liquidity and supplier hedging, and how to mitigate them, for example through BSC modification P462 or Reformed National Pricing.

Eligibility Which technologies should qualify Whether the minimum capacity threshold should be above 5 MW or above 10 MW The proposed bans on aggregated and "chunked" bids Whether bids for part of an asset's capacity should be allowed How co-located storage should be treated Whether holders of Capacity Market agreements should be eligible



Allocation Whether the pay-as-clear auction is the right approach Whether Administrative Strike Prices and budgets should be withheld What should deter successful bidders from walking away, such as bid bonds or requiring contracts to be signed before the clearing price is known



Commercial design Contract length and start dates Metering requirements and their cost When early exit should be allowed Whether strike prices should be indexed to inflation fully, partly or not at all



Appetite to participate : whether RO assets will remain viable after their RO support ends, and whether a WCfD would change decisions on extending an asset's life.

: whether RO assets will remain viable after their RO support ends, and whether a WCfD would change decisions on extending an asset's life. Legislative changes and the hybrid option, including whether the Fixed-Price Certificate system must be in place before the hybrid scheme could work.

Timeline

9 December 2026 : Consultation closes

: Consultation closes Shortly after close : Joint UK and Scottish Government response published

: Joint UK and Scottish Government response published Towards the end of 2027 : WCfD Allocation Framework published and auction run, subject to legislation and the timing of other CfD rounds

: WCfD Allocation Framework published and auction run, subject to legislation and the timing of other CfD rounds 2028: Working assumption for contract award, with first payments starting several months later

A separate consultation on the design of the EGL after March 2028 will follow the WCfD consultation. A further consultation on the detailed contract terms of the WCfD is also expected.

Next steps

Generators, investors, suppliers and others with an interest should consider responding by 9 December 2026. Responses can be submitted through the DESNZ online portal or by email to [email protected].

Our Energy team is closely monitoring the development of the proposed WCfD and its potential impact on the power market. If you have questions about how it could affect your business, please get in touch with Gus Wood, James Stanier, George Nixon, Katherine Huet or Jemima Allison.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com