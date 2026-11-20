In our previous article, 'Can investment keep pace with global nuclear ambitions?', we explored whether investment could keep pace with growing nuclear ambitions. Investor confidence is only part of the challenge: as governments, developers and technology providers look to advance the next generation of nuclear projects, the focus is increasingly shifting from funding to delivery.

The nuclear sector is entering a period of unprecedented opportunity. From large-scale gigawatt new-build programmes to small modular reactors (SMRs), advanced modular reactors (AMRs) and generation IV technologies, there is growing momentum behind the role of nuclear energy in supporting energy security, decarbonisation and baseload power generation. The sector’s recent history, including the well-documented challenges at Flamanville, Olkiluoto and Vogtle, show that ambition is not enough. Those projects that succeed will convert political support, technological innovation and investment confidence into practical, on-the-ground delivery.

What does it take to move a nuclear project from ambition to reality?

Nuclear projects are among the most complex infrastructure developments in the world, involving multiple stakeholders across government, industry and regulators; development timelines spanning a decade or more; capital commitments measured in billions and extensive regulatory oversight from bodies such as the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) in the UK or the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in the United States.

Success depends on more than a strong technology proposition. It requires clear planning, robust governance and a coordinated approach to managing legal, regulatory, commercial and operational considerations from the outset.

Many of the challenges that affect delivery emerge long before construction begins. Decisions around licensing, procurement and supply chain strategy can have significant implications for project timelines, costs and investor confidence. Addressing these issues early is not simply advantageous; it is often a critical determinant of whether a project progresses at all. Inadequate planning, immature designs or poorly coordinated development strategies can introduce delays and cost overruns that threaten project viability long before construction begins.

Why do regulation and licensing remain critical to project success?

While regulation is sometimes viewed as a compliance requirement, it is also a fundamental enabler of project delivery.

A clear regulatory pathway provides confidence to governments, investors and project partners that a development is progressing in a structured and predictable manner. By contrast, uncertainty around licensing requirements, approval timelines or regulatory expectations can create delays measured in years, increase costs substantially and undermine wider project planning.

This challenge becomes particularly pronounced as new technologies enter the market. Regulatory frameworks have traditionally been developed around conventional pressurised water reactors (PWRs) and boiling water reactors (BWRs) and may not always align neatly with novel reactor designs such as high-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs), molten salt reactors (MSRs) or sodium-cooled fast reactors, or with new deployment models such as fleet-based SMR construction or industrial heat applications.

For developers, an effective regulatory strategy is therefore about more than obtaining approvals. It is about demonstrating project maturity and reducing uncertainty throughout the development process.

Stakeholder engagement is also becoming an increasingly important consideration. Securing support from local communities, regulators, investors, supply chain partners and government stakeholders can help reduce uncertainty and minimise delays. Effective engagement strategies are often critical to maintaining project momentum throughout development and delivery.

International cooperation and regulatory harmonisation may also play a role. Initiatives such as the IAEA’s Small Modular Reactor Regulators’ Forum and collaborative licensing arrangements between national regulators could help reduce duplication and accelerate deployment timelines for proven reactor designs.

Can supply chains support the next generation of nuclear development?

As nuclear ambitions grow worldwide, attention is increasingly turning towards supply chain readiness.

Even where investment, policy support and regulatory frameworks are in place, projects still require access to the specialist skills, resources, nuclear-grade manufacturing capability and expertise needed to bring them to fruition. Nuclear construction demands compliance with rigorous quality assurance standards (i.e. ASME NQA-1 or its equivalent national codes) that cannot easily be replicated by suppliers unfamiliar with nuclear requirements.

Questions around workforce capacity—including the availability of nuclear-qualified welders, reactor physicists and experienced project managers—component availability, international sourcing and geopolitical resilience are becoming increasingly significant in a world where supply chain security is under heightened scrutiny.

Many jurisdictions are pursuing ambitious nuclear programmes simultaneously, creating competition for talent and supply chain capacity.

Supply chain capability is equally important. In jurisdictions where large-scale nuclear construction has been limited for many years, rebuilding specialist manufacturing capacity, quality assurance processes and skilled workforces presents a significant challenge. Ensuring suppliers can deliver the right components, to the required standards and at the required time will be essential to maintaining project schedules and controlling costs.

Construction logistics should not be overlooked. Nuclear projects involve complex site operations, long lead items, extensive contractor coordination and highly sequenced delivery programmes. Delays in one area can have significant consequences elsewhere, making early planning and effective project controls essential to maintaining programme certainty.

For the next generation of nuclear projects, supply chain strategy can no longer be viewed as a secondary consideration. It forms an integral part of delivery planning and can have a direct impact on programme certainty and project costs.

Projects that understand their supply chain requirements early and develop realistic approaches to sourcing, procurement and resource management are likely to be better positioned to move from planning into delivery.

Why do long-term obligations matter before construction begins?

Nuclear projects are unique in that decisions made today can create obligations that extend decades into the future.

Liability arrangements, waste management strategies and decommissioning and long-term storage responsibilities are all important considerations when assessing project viability and long-term sustainability. While these issues may appear distant when compared with immediate development and construction priorities, they can influence project economics, stakeholder confidence and investment decisions from the earliest stages.

Investors, developers and operators increasingly recognise the importance of demonstrating a credible approach to managing these obligations. Failure to do so can create uncertainty that affects both financing and delivery.

Considering the full project lifecycle from the outset helps ensure that short-term decisions remain aligned with long-term objectives.

Why is an integrated approach becoming more important?

Perhaps the most important lesson emerging across the sector is that nuclear projects cannot be planned through isolated workstreams.

Investment, regulation, licensing, procurement, supply chains, contracting and long-term operational planning are closely connected. Decisions in one area often have consequences elsewhere.

A financing structure may appear robust until delivery risk is considered. A procurement strategy may achieve cost savings but create supply chain vulnerabilities or single points of failure. A technology may be technically viable but face challenges when navigating existing regulatory frameworks designed for different reactor types.

Projects are therefore likely to be more successful when legal, regulatory, commercial and technical considerations are addressed together rather than sequentially.

An integrated approach does not remove complexity, but it helps stakeholders identify challenges earlier, align decision-making and create a clearer pathway to delivery.

Emerging technologies may also support project delivery. While the use of artificial intelligence in safety-critical environments will require careful consideration, AI-driven tools have the potential to improve design processes, optimise construction sequencing, strengthen logistics planning and enhance overall project controls.

Data-driven approaches to predictive maintenance, digital twins for construction monitoring and machine learning applications for regulatory document analysis are already being explored across the sector. However, the application of such technologies within the nuclear industry will need to satisfy stringent safety and security requirements.

Can the next generation of nuclear projects deliver on their promise?

The future of nuclear is no longer defined solely by technological innovation. While SMRs, advanced reactors and new deployment models continue to generate significant interest, their success will ultimately depend on whether projects can be delivered safely, on time and within budget.

Governments may provide ambition and policy frameworks such as Regulated Asset Base (RAB) models or Contracts for Difference (CfDs), investors may provide capital and technology providers may develop innovative solutions. However, the projects that move successfully from concept to operation will be those supported by clear regulatory pathways, resilient supply chains, robust safety cases and a realistic approach to long-term obligations.

Demonstrating that level of delivery certainty may prove just as important to the future of nuclear development as technological innovation itself.

The lessons of recent large-scale nuclear projects are clear: cost overruns and schedule delays have often resulted from inadequate design completion at construction start, supply chain fragmentation and insufficient project management discipline. The next generation of projects must learn from these experiences if they are to restore confidence in nuclear delivery.

The next generation of nuclear projects has the potential to play a significant role in the future energy mix. Turning that potential into reality will require more than innovation alone, it will require coordinated planning, effective project execution and a clear understanding of the challenges that lie between ambition and delivery.