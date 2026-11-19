The UK energy market is not short of ambition. Capital is available and the project pipeline is significant, but the next phase of the energy transition will be shaped less by the volume of opportunity and more by which projects can actually be delivered.

On 4 November, we partnered with NPM Europe to host the NPM UK Development & Finance Forum 2026, bringing together developers, independent power producers (IPPs), investors, lenders, offtakers and advisers to examine the issues shaping the next phase of the UK's energy transition.

Discussions spanned the project lifecycle, from development, planning and grid connections to routes to market and financing across development assets including, battery storage (BESS) data centres. A consistent message emerged: the market remains attractive, but investors and lenders are placing a growing premium on high-quality and deliverability. Greater certainty and coordination will be vital to turn ambition into investable and operational assets.

How are grid reforms changing UK energy project development?

Reforming grid connections was widely recognised as necessary. The previous system allowed a growing pipeline of projects to compete for finite capacity, irrespective of their likelihood of progressing. It was acknowledged that change was needed – though developers expressed frustration with the extent of change and in particular timescales and costs outside of their control.

Prioritising projects that are "ready and needed" is therefore welcome, but securing a grid connection does not, by itself, make a project deliverable.

Developers must align planning, procurement, financing, technology and routes to market. Delays to network infrastructure can significantly affect project economics as construction costs, equipment prices and financing assumptions evolve.

Planning reform is also creating opportunities, although event attendees reported that approaches remain inconsistent between local authorities. Greater standardisation could give developers and investors more confidence when assessing development risk at a local level and also viewing the UK market opportunity as a whole.

The next phase of grid reform therefore needs to move beyond managing the queue and focus on deliverability, with greater confidence in connection dates, infrastructure and the wider policy framework. While stricter readiness requirements should help clear the backlog of speculative projects, increased delays and development costs risk raising barriers to development for "smaller," developers who were the early lifeblood of the market.

For developers and investors, this means the value of a grid connection will increasingly depend on the wider deliverability of the project. Planning progress, construction procurement strategy, financing assumptions and confidence in connection dates will need to be assessed more closely as project economics are increasingly sensitive to small changes.

How could changes to the CfD regime affect routes to market?

Contracts for Difference (CfDs) have played an important role in supporting renewable generation by providing a simple and well-understood route to market.

If the CfD regime evolves and developers are required to take greater revenue risk, alternative routes to market could become increasingly important, particularly corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs), utility PPAs and merchant exposure.

Corporate PPAs offer significant potential, but challenges remain around complexity, creditworthiness, risk allocation and lengthy negotiations. Greater standardisation and understanding among corporate buyers could help deepen the market.

Co-location, flexible assets and combinations of contracted and merchant revenues could provide further options for managing risk. Projects may therefore increasingly draw on a mix of revenue streams rather than relying on a single dominant mechanism.

For developers, a more varied routes-to-market landscape will require revenue strategy to be considered earlier in the project lifecycle. The allocation of price, volume and credit risk could increasingly influence not only bankability, but also project design, counterparties and the timing of investment decisions.

What is shaping the future of the UK BESS market?

The UK BESS market is moving towards the deployment of longer-duration batteries, more sophisticated financing structures and a greater focus on regulatory clarity.

Projects have progressed from one-hour systems towards two-hour and increasingly four-hour duration, with longer-duration storage expected to become more important as renewable generation grows.

Financing models are evolving too, with projects combining contracted revenues, floors, tolling arrangements and merchant exposure to balance revenue certainty with potential upside.

Long-duration energy storage (LDES) remains an important consideration. The challenge is to support the additional flexibility the system requires and the right projects without unintentionally undermining investment in shorter-duration storage.

Maintaining investor confidence will therefore require careful coordination between new policy interventions and the existing storage market.

How will data centre growth affect the UK's energy market?

Growth in AI, cloud computing and data consumption is bringing the energy and data centre sectors closer together, creating new opportunities and additional demands on the power system.

Access to a sufficient quality of power is increasingly important when determining where new data centre capacity can be located, but it is only one consideration. Developments also depend on resilience, fibre connectivity, latency, water (cooling) and proximity to existing technology infrastructure, meaning locations close to abundant renewable generation may not always be practical.

Not all data centre workloads have the same requirements. Some AI and computing activities may be less latency-sensitive, potentially giving future developments greater geographical flexibility.

Behind-the-meter generation, PPAs and co-location could become increasingly important as developers balance power availability, sustainability and resilience, creating opportunities to bring generation, storage, networks and demand closer together.

What are equity investors and lenders looking for in UK energy projects?

Investors and lenders continue to show strong appetite for UK energy infrastructure, but are becoming more selective about project quality, risk and deliverability.

Grid uncertainty, construction risk and changing revenue assumptions are influencing valuations and financing structures, placing greater emphasis on the quality of individual projects rather than simply the size of development pipelines.

For development-stage M&A transactions, milestone-based payments are being deployed to help share risk between buyers and sellers. Platform investment can also provide greater resilience by spreading exposure across a portfolio and allowing capital to be deployed as projects mature.

Financing structures are becoming more flexible too. Contracted revenues remain important, particularly for BESS, while combinations of contracted and merchant revenues can help balance bankability with potential upside.

For investors and lenders, a large pipeline is therefore unlikely to be enough on its own. Projects and platforms that can demonstrate credible delivery milestones, resilient revenue assumptions and a clear path through grid, planning and construction risk will be better placed to attract capital.

How can the UK turn energy policy ambition into deliverable projects?

Bridging the gap between ambitious energy targets and the conditions needed to deliver them remains a key challenge.

Turning projects from development opportunities into operational assets requires planning, grid, procurement, financing and routes to market to align.

Developers and investors need to assess country risk are therefore becoming more strategic about where they deploy capital. Available land or prospective grid capacity alone may no longer be enough. Future system needs, network investment, procurement and long-term revenue models increasingly need to be considered together.

Clear and consistent signals from government, regulators and network operators will be important in helping the market make those decisions.

What needs to happen next to accelerate the UK's energy transition?

The next phase of the UK's energy transition will be defined less by the volume of projects entering the pipeline and more by which projects can actually progress. For developers, investors and lenders, that places a premium on deliverability: credible grid connections, achievable planning and procurement strategies, bankable revenue models and financing structures capable of adapting as the market evolves.

Key priorities include:

Prioritise deliverability: grid, planning, procurement and financing assumptions need to align, with greater confidence in connection dates and network infrastructure. Build flexible routes to market: as the CfD landscape evolves, corporate PPAs, utility PPAs and hybrid structures with combinations of contracted and merchant revenues could become increasingly important. Provide the certainty needed for investment: clear and consistent policy signals should support flexibility and storage while giving investors better visibility over project delivery and long-term market frameworks.

Planning your next energy project, assessing M&A or investment or reviewing your offtake strategy? From grid connections and routes to market to development and financing, our Energy Transition team can help you navigate the issues affecting project deliverability and investment decisions.

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