Our energy regulatory teams across Europe provide updates to clients on a regular basis. This newsletter contains a selection of recent UK news items of relevance to the energy transition and more generally to the energy and natural resources sector. It identifies developments of a policy or regulatory nature considered to be of interest by the contributors.

Budget 2026 energy measures

Following the Chancellor’s 2026 Budget speech of 28 October 2026 (Budget 2026), HM Treasury published a summary of the announcements made in the speech, and its ’Collection: Budget 2026 in full’ page, which includes the link to the ’Budget 2026 document’ (Budget Document). A number of energy-related measures are included in Budget 2026 – see in particular the ’Supporting households and businesses with energy bills’ section (paragraphs 3.4 to 3.11 and Box 3.A) and the ’Bringing down energy costs for business’ section (paragraphs 4.20 to 4.37) of the Budget Document. The government will, as noted in paragraph 3.11 of the Budget Document, shortly bring forward the Energy Independence Bill (announced in the King’s Speech of 13 May 2026) to legislate for some of the measures in Budget 2026. A selection of the key energy-related announcements made in the Budget Document, and in the supplementary documents, are reported on below.

Wholesale Contracts for Difference and the Electricity Generator Levy

Consultation on Wholesale CfDs

As announced in the Budget Document, the government is progressing next steps in breaking or further weakening the grip of volatile international gas prices on wholesale electricity prices with the publication of a consultation by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) titled ’A consultation on the design of Wholesale Contracts for Difference for existing low carbon generators’, along with an Analytical Annex. The consultation seeks views on the proposed design of a ’Wholesale Contracts for Difference’ (WCfD) scheme for existing low carbon electricity generators in Great Britain. It covers the case for intervention, scheme eligibility, allocation and auction design, commercial arrangements, potential electricity market impacts, and required legislative changes.

The consultation also seeks views on a possible hybrid model for generators accredited under the Renewables Obligation.

Assets already supported through the contracts for difference (CfD) or regulated asset base (RAB) models benefit from alternative revenue stabilisation arrangements and, therefore, expose consumers less directly to wholesale gas price volatility than merchant generators (CfD assets receive a fixed strike price, while RAB assets benefit from regulated revenue arrangements). The WCfD policy being consulted on therefore focuses on legacy generation assets that are exposed to the wholesale markets.

The consultation document is divided into five sections headed as follows:

The case for a WCfD;

Wider market impacts;

Wholesale CfD scheme design;

Legislative framework; and

Extended option: hybrid scheme.

Subject to the outcome of this consultation, the UK Government and Scottish Government will lay secondary legislation to implement the changes necessary to deliver the WCfD scheme.

Electricity Generator Levy

Related to the above, the Budget Document confirms that (as previously announced in a Ministerial Statement on 21 April 2026) the government will extend the Electricity Generator Levy (EGL) past 2028. The EGL, which is a charge on exceptional receipts generated from the production of wholesale electricity, will remain for the lifetime of the longest WCfD. The exemptions for new investment and CfDs will remain, and CfDs will include WCfDs. A consultation on future EGL policy design will follow next year, and changes will be made in a future Finance Bill.

Strategic demand connections and data centres

The Budget Document also refers to the publication by DESNZ on 28 October of the government’s response (response document) to its ’Accelerating Electricity Network Connections for Strategic Demand’ consultation, as was launched on 11 March 2026 (the subtitle for which is “Amending the connections process to address speculation and prioritise future capacity for strategic demand, including data centres”). The background to this is the acute pressure demand connections to the electricity network are under, with rapid growth in applications, particularly from data centre projects, driving severe oversubscription and delaying viable projects, creating a need for intervention (beyond the connections reform already undertaken).

The consultation and the response document relate to the ’Plan’ pillar of the ongoing demand‑focused grid connections reform programme, which is structured around the three pillars of ’Curate’, ’Plan’ and ’Connect’. The Plan pillar, which the government is leading on (with Ofgem leading on the other two), is the one which covers:

prioritisation of strategically important demand connections; and

strategic alignment of data centre connections with regional infrastructure targets.

The response document summarises the feedback received and sets out the government’s decisions on elements of the demand connections reform programme. This includes confirming the introduction of prioritisation of strategic demand and strategic alignment of data centre connections. The government’s intention is to use new powers in Chapter 2 of Part 1 of the Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025 (PIA) and the provisions in section 165A (Functions relating to network connections: duty to have regard to designated plans) of the Energy Act 2023 (introduced by section 18 of the PIA) to give effect to the proposals.

The response document notes that the government is taking a staged delivery approach to the demand connections reforms that are being taken forward, as detailed in the ’Next steps and implementation’ section of the document. The main body of the response document concludes with a table setting out each policy and the related decision and next steps.

In addition to the above, and related to it, the Budget Document references a number of policy documents concerning data centres which were published alongside it – these are:

the new ’Data Centre Covenant’ published by HM Treasury;

the draft National Policy Statement for Data Centres published by the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST), which sets out the decision-making framework for data centre projects in England seeking development consent through the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project regime; and

an open consultation on the draft NPS for Data Centres, also published by BIST.

The Data Centre Covenant establishes the tests that strategic data centres are expected to meet, including in respect of their contribution to communities. This is covered in the section of the Budget Document headed ’Delivering the infrastructure needed for AI’ (paragraphs 4.136 to 4.142). All data centres are encouraged to meet the tests set out in the Data Centre Covenant, with strategic data centres required to meet them where they are seeking enhanced government support. In return for meeting the tests, there will be a stronger offer of government support on energy connectivity, accelerating the “time to power” for strategic data centres.

Nuclear sector

Paragraphs 4.28 and 4.29 of the Budget Document set out progress in the nuclear sector, reporting as follows: “The government is delivering a golden age of nuclear power in the UK. This includes giving the green light to Sizewell C, delivering the UK’s first Small Modular Reactor programme, and a significant investment in our world-leading nuclear fusion programme. Significant progress has been made, with the Technology partner contract for the Gwyndod project signed with Rolls-Royce SMR in April 2026. Gwyndod represents the most significant industrial investment in North Wales for a generation: Great British Energy – Nuclear has awarded almost £900 million in supply chain contracts to date, hitting their targets for more than 70% of these going to UK registered companies. // The government has committed to fully deliver the findings of the Fingleton Nuclear Regulatory Review, the most significant reset of the UK’s nuclear regulatory system in over 20 years. This will make both deploying new civil nuclear and renewing the deterrent quicker and cheaper to build, while ensuring robust safety and environmental standards. A significant number of the recommendations have been fully implemented already or will be completed through the introduction of the Nuclear Regulation Bill early next year. All reforms should be delivered by the end of 2027” (link added). Related to the above, on 27 October Great British Energy – Nuclear published ’Gwyndod supply chain mobilised to deliver UK’s first SMRs’.

Carbon capture and hydrogen

Carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen are discussed in paragraphs 4.36 and 4.37 of the Budget Document, which state that “DESNZ is reprioritising its budget to contribute towards the Defence Investment Plan. The government is prioritising delivery of mature carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen projects at the Teesside, Merseyside and North Wales clusters, maintaining grant funding for the Viking cluster while exploring progressing projects in development through private investment and government loan or equity investments, subject to approval. This will save £200 million capital grant from CCUS and £500 million from hydrogen. … // The government is actively looking at how loan or equity investments can support the continued development of future CCUS and hydrogen projects this Parliament, including for the Acorn Cluster, while ensuring a return on any investment for taxpayers. Subject to value for money and affordability, up to £300 million may be available for strategically important hydrogen projects. Projects in the Second Hydrogen Allocation Round will also shortly be progressed to the Invite to Offer stage, with funding to be considered as part of the next spending review”.

The government is, therefore, reprioritising some CCUS and hydrogen funding in order to fund defence spending, while exploring greater use of government loans and equity investment.

CCUS business models

On 27 October 2026, DESNZ updated its ’Carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS): business models’ page to add the ’Transition Access Agreement: Indicative Heads of Terms’ document, which provides a framework for the principal terms and conditions that will be, or are expected to be, included in the Transition Access Agreement (TAA). The TAA is a new contract being introduced to enable carbon capture projects that do not require the level of support provided by one of the current CCUS business model contracts to connect to the carbon dioxide transport and storage (T&S) network (T&S Network), and which have been selected to proceed to further negotiations under a selection process run by DESNZ. While still in development, the TAA will offer, at a minimum, access to the T&S Network and a set registered capacity on the T&S Network. The Indicative Heads of Terms have been developed on the basis that a project will connect via a pipeline to the T&S Network, but DESNZ is also considering what amendments may be required to the TAA in future, if a ’Capture Entity’ is to use non-pipeline transport.

The Jackdaw gas field decision and the New Energy Wealth Fund

On 21 October 2026, DESNZ, HM Treasury and others issued a press release headed ’Jackdaw gas field gets green light’.

This reports on two related issues:

the Energy Secretary agreeing that day to the relevant regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), granting development and production consent for gas to be produced at the licensed Jackdaw field (it is the NSTA that decides whether to grant this consent, but it can only do so if the Secretary of State agrees to this on the basis of an environmental impact assessment under the offshore regulatory regime); and

the establishment by HM Treasury of a new Energy Wealth Fund, with a £2 billion downpayment. The fund will reinvest oil and gas tax revenues into the climate transition.

The NSTA granted the development and production consent on the same day to Adura, which is the owner of the Jackdaw field (off the coast of north-east Scotland). Adura is an independent joint venture owned equally by Equinor and Shell – it is one of the largest operators in the UK’s North Sea. The Jackdaw gas field is already licensed, and the NSTA’s decision to grant consent for production gives the developer the green light to begin operations at the field.

The press release notes how, as was announced on 26 November 2025, new Transitional Energy Certificates (TECs) will allow for some oil and gas production to take place in already-explored areas that are near licensed fields, linked via a tieback, ensuring existing fields can remain economically viable (a tieback allows further drilling next to an existing field). The government confirmed on 21 October that it is asking NSTA to consider urgent cases (that meet the TEC criteria) that could benefit from similar measures now, before legislation on these new certificates is in place. This will ensure the sector can support existing oil and gas fields.

The new Energy Wealth Fund announced in the above press release will use tax revenues from North Sea oil and gas to invest in renewable and low carbon energy projects and support the green transition. This will start with an initial £2 billion injection of funding, with future revenues from the North Sea flowing into the fund over time.

For further information on the above announcements, see the ’Notes to editors’ at the end of the press release, and refer to NSTA’s announcement of 21 October titled ’NSTA grants consent for Jackdaw’, and to the Adura press release of the same day.

Attention now turns to the forthcoming regulatory decision on the Rosebank offshore oil and gas field, north-west of Shetland.

Connections reform – self-build and transfer proposals

On 7 October 2026, Ofgem launched a consultation titled ’Connect: self-build and transfer’. This is part of the Connect pillar of demand connections reform (see above regarding the Plan pillar); the proposals being consulted on are not, however, limited to demand connections – they aim to support all onshore transmission network customers: ie. demand, generation, and storage customers.

The consultation seeks views and input on Ofgem’s proposals (as regulator) to expand the scope of ’self-build and transfer’ of transmission level assets. ’Self-build and transfer’ (also known as ’contestable build’ and ’contestability’) is when the connecting customer constructs (ie. self-builds) the transmission assets and then transfers them to the relevant licensed transmission owner (TO) (such as National Grid Electricity Transmission), with the TO then owning and maintaining those assets. At present, self-build and transfer (contestability) is only open in limited circumstances (for example, when the connecting customer’s site is within 2km of the existing transmission system and when the assets are not potentially shareable).

The proposal under consultation is for the scope of ’self-build and transfer’ to be expanded so that a connecting customer (demand, generation or storage) has the option to self-build (and then transfer) all sole use transmission assets from the connection point (e.g. the customer’s site) to the existing transmission system. The assets in question must be sole use at the time that the ’Adoption Agreement’ is entered into between the connecting customer and the TO (this being the agreement which governs the self-build and transfer). Ofgem is proposing that the self-build assets must be built to the TO’s technical standards, which the TO will have to publish so that developers are aware of them early in the process.

To enable this proposed new scope for self-build and transfer, Ofgem intends to exercise powers derived from section 14 in Chapter 2 (Electricity infrastructure) of Part 1 of the Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025 to make the necessary changes to standard transmission licence conditions, the Connection and Use of System Code (CUSC) and the System Operator Transmission Owner Code (STC). Those proposed changes are set out in documents linked on the consultation page, along with ’draft guidance on Pre-Approval of Solutions by Engineering’ and ’draft guidance on the Standard Adoption Agreement’ (those ancillary documents are also linked on the consultation page).

The deadline for responses to the consultation is 13 November 2026. The consultation decision is expected in quarter 1 of 2027.

Offshore transmission owner regime

On 1 September 2026, Ofgem published a notice given under regulation 12 (Commencement of a tender round) of the Electricity (Competitive Tenders for Offshore Transmission Licences) Regulations 2015 (No. 1555) of its intention to commence a tender exercise in respect of Hornsea Project Three Offshore Wind Farm (Hornsea 3) on 21 October 2026 – this will be Tender Round 14 (TR14) of the Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime. TR14 is a competitive tender round consisting of one tender exercise to appoint an OFTO for Hornsea 3, located in the North Sea.

Launch of TR14 on 21 October

On 21 October, Ofgem issued a press release in respect of TR14 headed ’Ofgem launches biggest ever OFTO tender round for £3.5 billion Hornsea 3 offshore transmission link’. This will see investors compete to own and operate the transmission assets for Hornsea 3, one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms under construction, due for completion in 2027. Under the OFTO regime, successful bidders receive a long-term (up to 25 years), inflation-linked revenue stream for financing, operating and maintaining the prebuilt transmission assets (which include cables and offshore and onshore substations). Within each tender round, Ofgem assesses bids and grants an offshore transmission licence to a successful bidder for specific transmission assets connected to offshore wind farms around Great Britain. The transmission assets are, in parallel, sold by the wind farm developer to the successful bidder.

On the same day, 21 October, Ofgem published (amongst other documents relating to TR14) the ’Tender Process Guidance Document’ for that tender round.