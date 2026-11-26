Our energy regulatory teams across Europe provide updates to clients on a regular basis. This newsletter contains a selection of recent UK news items of relevance to the energy transition and more generally to the energy and natural resources sector. It identifies developments of a policy or regulatory nature considered to be of interest by the contributors.

Great British Grid

On 29 September 2026, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) published a press release headed ’Great British Grid to speed up connections and cut bills’. This announces the advent of Great British Grid (GBG), which is to be a new publicly owned body within Great British Energy (it is understood it will be a subsidiary of the latter).

GBG is to help accelerate the delivery of electricity network infrastructure in Great Britain, in support of Great British Energy which invests in supply chain, generation and storage projects. This is in recognition of the need to expand the electricity grid at an unprecedented pace to support growing demand for electricity and connect new sources of clean electricity generation to the grid.

The intention is for GBG to complement, rather than replace, the existing institutions responsible for Britain’s energy system. In doing this, it will work alongside the existing network operators (such as National Grid), private sector investors and developers, in upgrading the grid by investing public capital, as an addition to private investment, in electricity network infrastructure projects.

The same press release reports that the government will also:

bring forward reforms to expand self-build electricity connections. This will allow developers and businesses to build their own connections where appropriate, rather than waiting for network companies to do so, helping reduce connection delays; and

accelerate the competitive tendering of transmission projects, allowing a wider range of organisations, including GBG, to compete to deliver new network infrastructure.

The second point above is understood to be a reference to the implementation of the proposed Competitively Appointed Transmission Owner (CATO) competitive tendering model for procurement of some onshore electricity transmission projects in Great Britain.

The press release explains that the government does not expect GBG’s role to impact existing project commitments under in-force and in-negotiation Ofgem licences. It concludes by noting that the initial start-up costs for GBG will be covered by Great British Energy’s existing budgets. The long-term budget for the expanded remit will be considered as part of a future spending review.

Electricity connections

Excess BESS

On 17 September 2026, Ofgem launched a consultation on its minded-to position to approve a code modification (CMP470), which will introduce an Oversubscribed Technologies Commitment Fee (OTCF) to the Connection and Use of System Code (CUSC). The OTCF, as explained in the CMP470 consultation document, is a financial measure intended to increase the need for in-queue projects, in respect of technologies whose capacity in the connections queue materially exceeds the government’s relevant generation capacity target, to demonstrate a financial commitment.

For example, there is presently around 90GW of operational (7GW) and Gate 2 status (83GW) battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity, against an estimated requirement of around 29GW by 2035. A significant proportion of this capacity has secured, or is expected to secure, Gate 2 queue status through the protections framework, introduced by the TMO4+ Connections Reform package (TMO4+ is summarised at numbered paragraphs 2.1 and 2.2 in the consultation document). While some oversubscription can be beneficial to accommodate future project attrition, current levels materially exceed anticipated system requirements.

This excess of BESS projects in the queue awaiting connection to the grid has led to Ofgem’s proposed intervention (on which it is consulting). The justification is that oversubscription creates “negative network planning and development externalities, because NESO (National Energy System Operator) and Transmission Owners (TOs) are required to plan and invest on the assumption that all projects with Gate 2 status may connect, while developers do not necessarily bear the full costs associated with inefficient network planning outcomes”. The imposition of an OTCF should have the effect of bringing forward in time the need for relevant BESS project developers to make their project viability decisions, leading some to exit the connections queue.

The above consultation should be read alongside NESO’s CMP470 Final Modification Report (which can be downloaded from the NESO page reached using the link given) and Ofgem’s CMP470 Initial Impact Assessment.

On the same day, 17 September 2026, Ofgem published a press release in respect of the above – this is titled ’Ofgem moves to free up grid capacity by tackling excess battery projects’. The ’Notes to editors’ beneath the press release provide useful further information on the OTCF proposal.

Connections end-to-end review

On 25 September 2026, Ofgem published the outcome of its ’Connections end-to-end review’ consultation of December 2025 regarding the fitness for purpose of the regulatory framework for electricity grid connections, reporting that it has decided to take forward two linked programmes of work from that review. These are: (i) Transforming the Connections Experience; and (ii) Transforming Connections Data – both are the subject of new consultations as below.

On the same day, Ofgem published:

Ofgem’s decisions in respect of the above connections experience consultation are summarised in the executive summary of the consultation document. They include the introduction of new prescriptive licence conditions establishing consistent minimum requirements at key stages of the customer journey, including around the information provided to customers, network company communications and engagement, the content of connection offers, and the management of project changes throughout the delivery process.

Responses on the design, scope and implementation of the above programmes will assist Ofgem in developing the regulatory requirements and guidance.

SMRs and connections

On 3 September 2026, NESO published a news item headed ’NESO launches consultation on EDF UK’s proposed Small Modular Reactor project at former Cottam coal-fired power station’.

This explains that EDF UK’s proposed Cottam project is the first small modular reactor (SMR) project to be considered for designation under the reformed connections process. Projects can satisfy the strategic alignment requirement under the reformed process by being designated (this is an alternative to meeting the strategic alignment requirement by being fully aligned with the UK government’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan). Project designation is relevant to those projects which do not fully align with the 2030 Action Plan - it was designed as a route to a Gate 2 connection offer for projects involving innovative technologies or longer development timescales, that could be important for Britain’s future energy system. Project designation would allow the Cottam SMR project to apply for a Gate 2 connection offer, provided it meets the relevant readiness requirements.

The consultation forms part of NESO’s ongoing work to deliver connections reform, ensuring the framework can accommodate both projects needed for Clean Power 2030 and strategically important technologies that may play a role in Britain’s energy system beyond that date.

Self-build electricity connections

For news regarding self-build electricity connections, please refer to the Great British Grid press release reported on above.

Electricity networks and delivery of growth

As well as the government’s announcement regarding Great British Grid as reported on above, there have been further developments concerning the electricity networks in Great Britain.

On 14 September 2026, DESNZ published the response to its July 2026 consultation titled ’Draft Strategic Policy Guidance for Electricity Networks Growth’ concerning draft guidance to the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority (GEMA), Ofgem’s governing body. On the same day, DESNZ published a revised guidance document titled ’Social and Environmental Guidance to the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority: Electricity Networks Growth’ (Guidance). This is being issued by the government pursuant to section 3B (Guidance on social and environmental matters) of the Electricity Act 1989 in support of growth in electricity networks through increased domestic manufacturing and supply chain capability. The Guidance concerns the making by GEMA of a contribution towards the attainment of certain social and environmental policies referred to in the Guidance, such as the inclusion of social value weightings in network procurements and alignment with the objectives of the Clean Energy Jobs Plan. In carrying out its functions under Part 1 of the Electricity Act 1989, GEMA must have regard to the Guidance (once in effect).

The Guidance will come into effect on 17 November 2026 after a consideration period, and it will last until a new Strategy and Policy Statement is issued by the government pursuant to section 131 (Designation of statement) of the Energy Act 2013, or the Guidance is revoked or replaced.

On 18 September 2026, DESNZ updated the above Guidance page to add an explanatory memorandum relating to the Guidance.

The Guidance is discussed in Ofgem’s blog of 16 September 2026 headed ’Supporting Great Britain’s electricity network supply chain’.

Capacity Market

The Capacity Market (CM) is the UK government’s main tool for ensuring continued security of electricity supply. On 2 September 2026, DESNZ announced a CM consultation on proposals to strengthen assurance of delivery, improve CM Rules accessibility, and build on previous changes relating to consumer-led flexibility (CLF). The consultation document is titled ’Capacity Market: consultation on changes for Prequalification 2027’. Following the consultation, the government will consider the responses received before deciding which changes, if any, to introduce ahead of ’Prequalification 2027’ for the CM auctions in 2028, subject to parliamentary time.

On the same day, 2 September, DESNZ announced a further consultation - this is on the topic of new CM technologies. Rule 2.4 of the CM Rules requires the Secretary of State to consult interested parties each year to determine whether any generating technologies are capable of contributing to security of supply. The consultation for 2026 is by way of an open letter asking for views on whether there are any new or emerging generating technologies that could help maintain security of electricity supply and may need to be recognised in the CM. The letter includes a summary of last year’s government response and relevant developments. The government will publish the outcome of the review by 1 December 2026, in line with the requirements of Rule 2.4 of the CM Rules.

On 10 September 2026, Ofgem published the eleventh annual report on the operation of the CM – this covers (to date) the delivery year 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2026.

Non-standard interconnectors

On 17 September 2026, Ofgem published a consultation titled ’Timelines and Incentives for the Offshore Hybrid Asset Pilot Scheme’ – this relates to the framework for the two non-standard interconnector (NSI) projects progressing through the offshore hybrid asset (OHA) pilot scheme, namely LionLink (1.8GW to the Netherlands) and Nautilus (1.4GW to Belgium). The framework is intended to incentivise project delivery, while recognising that major infrastructure projects can experience delays arising from circumstances outside a developer’s control. The proposals draw on the arrangements established for projects under the Third Cap and Floor Application Window given the similarities.

An OHA is offshore electricity infrastructure with dual functionality, combining transmission of offshore wind energy to shore with an interconnector. An NSI is an OHA connected to an offshore generator in the connecting jurisdiction but not in Great Britain (GB), which will conduct interconnection activities in GB and the connecting jurisdiction, as well as offshore wind energy transmission activities only in the connecting jurisdiction. A multipurpose interconnector (MPI) is an OHA connected to an offshore generator in GB, which will conduct interconnection activities in GB and the connecting jurisdiction, as well as offshore wind energy transmission activities in GB (and optionally in the connecting jurisdiction as well).

The final decision is expected from Ofgem in November 2026.

Gas system connections and green gas

Gas connections

On 24 September 2026, Ofgem announced a call for input titled ’Gas System Connections and Access Arrangements’. Ofgem is reviewing whether existing gas connection and access arrangements remain fit for purpose within an increasingly integrated and strategically planned energy system, and with a gas system that is transitioning to a lower-carbon future. The introduction of strategic planning initiatives across electricity, gas and hydrogen, such as the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan and Strategic Spatial Energy Planning, means it is important to assess whether existing gas arrangements will support future energy system requirements. This includes the frameworks governing connections and access to the gas network.

Green Gas Support Scheme

On 28 September 2026, Ofgem published draft version 3.0 of the Green Gas Support Scheme Guidance. This guidance sets out Ofgem’s procedures for administering the Green Gas Support Scheme (GGSS) under the Green Gas Support Scheme Regulations 2021, as amended in 2022, 2024 and most recently by the Green Gas Support Scheme (Amendment) Regulations 2026 (No. 1051) which were made on 23 September 2026 and come into effect on 16 October 2026 and 1 April 2027. The GGSS is designed to support the deployment of new anaerobic digestion (AD) biomethane plants to increase the proportion of green gas in the gas grid. Support is provided to registered biomethane producers based on the volume of eligible biomethane, produced from AD, that they inject into the gas grid. The guidance is for biomethane producers wishing to apply to the scheme, and for participants who are already registered on the scheme.

Nuclear / fusion energy

Implementing the Nuclear Regulatory Review 2025

On 13 September 2026, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) announced a significant programme of reform designed to speed up nuclear project delivery across the UK – this is in response to a letter from the Chancellor of the Exchequer regarding the implementation of the Nuclear Regulatory Review 2025. The response from the ONR discusses its new rolling strategy, ONR Together, through which the ONR is undertaking a significant programme of change to ensure its approach remains effective and fit for the future.

Fusion energy

DESNZ made several announcements and published a number of documents on 14 September 2026 relating to fusion energy and the UK’s Fusion Strategy 2026. These include: