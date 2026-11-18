Summary

The Government's announcement of Great British Grid (GBG) is the latest development in a series of reforms aimed at increasing the pace of electricity network delivery across Great Britain. The new body, which will sit within Great British Energy, is intended to invest alongside private capital in network infrastructure and support the delivery of the grid upgrades required to accommodate increasing demand and connect new sources of generation and storage.

The announcement arrives alongside a broader package of reforms, including continued work on connections reform, changes to the management of the connections queue, proposals to expand self-build connections and a continued emphasis on competition in the delivery of transmission infrastructure. Viewed in that context, GBG may be best understood not as a standalone initiative, but as part of a wider effort to modernise the way network infrastructure is planned, financed and delivered.

A welcome focus on network infrastructure

There is increasing recognition across the sector that network infrastructure is becoming one of the key enablers of the UK's wider energy and economic ambitions. As electrification increases and new generation, storage and industrial demand seek access to the network, the importance of transmission and distribution infrastructure continues to grow. The creation of GBG reflects that reality and is another signal that the Government regards network investment as strategically important. At the same time, the announcement is careful to emphasise that GBG will complement, rather than replace, existing institutions. NESO remains responsible for planning and operating the system, Ofgem remains the economic regulator and existing network operators retain their current responsibilities.

As a result, we think the practical significance of the announcement is likely to depend less on institutional structure and more on how GBG operates alongside the existing regulatory and delivery framework.

Competition remains a recurring theme

One of the more notable aspects of the announcement is the continued emphasis on competition and wider market participation. The Government has indicated that it intends to accelerate the competitive tendering of transmission projects and expand opportunities for a broader range of organisations to participate in network delivery. It has also announced further reforms to self-build connections, which are intended to provide developers with greater flexibility in delivering connection infrastructure.

These developments sit alongside emerging frameworks such as the Competitively Appointed Transmission Owner (CATO) regime and reflect a broader policy trend towards attracting additional sources of capital and delivery capability into the network sector. For investors, developers and contractors, this continued emphasis on competition is likely to be one of the most significant aspects of the announcement.

A few early observations

While it is still early days, a few things stand out:

First, the announcement is perhaps most significant as part of a broader programme of reform rather than as a standalone intervention. Alongside connections queue reform, changes designed to remove speculative projects from the queue, self-build initiatives and greater use of competition, it reflects a growing focus on accelerating network delivery.

Secondly, one of the more interesting unanswered questions is the precise role GBG will play in the market. The announcement confirms that it will invest alongside private capital, but leaves open a number of practical questions. Will it act primarily as a co-investor? Will it provide development capital? Will it help de-risk projects that might otherwise struggle to reach financial close? Or will it participate more directly in project delivery and ownership?

Thirdly, while the announcement is framed around investment, investors may reasonably ask whether the principal constraints on delivery are financial in nature. Capital is clearly one part of the equation, but planning, consenting, supply chain capacity, delivery capability and coordination across the wider system may prove equally important factors in determining whether projects can be delivered more quickly.

Finally, the effectiveness of any reform package is likely to be judged by practical outcomes. The ultimate test will not be the creation of a new institution, but whether projects are delivered faster, connection timelines become more predictable and network capacity becomes available when and where it is needed.

What does this mean for market participants?