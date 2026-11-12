Breaking The Gas Link: UK Government Consults On Wholesale CfDs For Existing Low Carbon Generators

On 28 October 2026, Budget day, the UK and Scottish Governments published a joint consultation on a Wholesale Contract for Difference (WCfD) for existing low carbon generators. It fleshes out the scheme announced in April, which we discussed at the time. Responses are due by 9 December 2026. Many commercially decisive terms remain open, including contract length, indexation and whether administrative strike prices and budgets will be published at all.

What is proposed

Built largely on the existing CfD framework, the WCfD would swap a generator’s variable wholesale revenues for a fixed strike price. When the market reference price is below the strike price, the generator receives a top-up; when it is above, the generator pays back the difference. Participation would be voluntary, and the WCfD is not intended to replace, extend or succeed the Renewables Obligation (RO), nor to compensate generators directly for historical construction costs.

The primary objective is to reduce consumers’ exposure to gas price volatility, while maintaining an investable market. Government estimates that gas set the marginal price around 90% of the time in the early 2020s, and could still do so around half the time by the early 2030s. Existing low carbon generators supply “about a third of our power today”, the Minister notes, but many still earn gas-linked revenues.

Who could take part

Assets would need to be operational, in Great Britain and not already supported by a CfD or Regulated Asset Base model. Government is minded to include RO-accredited generators and solar PV, onshore, offshore, floating offshore and remote island wind, run-of-river hydro, tidal stream, wave and geothermal. It is minded to exclude most fuel-based technologies, large-scale biomass, standalone storage and hybrid technologies. Merchant generators, landfill gas, co-located generation and storage and nuclear remain under consideration.

If legacy nuclear is included, government is considering direct award through bilateral negotiation, as all eligible assets share one parent company. Sizewell B offers a precedent: in July, government and EDF agreed heads of terms for a 20-year CfD from 2035 at £70.50/MWh (2025 prices), albeit one supporting a life extension to 2055 rather than stabilising existing revenues. Any non-competitive approach would need to be justified under Schedule 2 of the Subsidy Control Act 2022.

A minimum threshold of over 5 MW (keeping 90% of potentially eligible capacity across 37% of sites) or over 10 MW (81% across 23%) is proposed. Without a threshold, the government’s upper estimate is 33.2 GW across 2,908 RO and merchant sites, excluding legacy nuclear. Government is minded to bar aggregated multi-site bids and multiple bids per asset (“chunking”), but may allow bids for part of an asset’s capacity.

How contracts would be allocated

Government favours a one-off, sealed-bid, pay-as-clear auction, separate from the main CfD allocation rounds. The most striking departure is that administrative strike prices (ASPs) and budgets may not be published. Instead, the Secretary of State would view the anonymised bids and decide how much of it to buy. As exclusion from later rounds means little in a one-off round, government is considering bid bonds or signature before the clearing price is known.

Commercial terms

Options include a single 5-year term, a single 10-year term or a choice between them. Indexation is undecided between none, partial and full CPI; government notes that the wholesale revenues being swapped are not expected to track inflation closely. It is minded to use existing reference prices and assumes the standard negative pricing rule for existing CfDs will apply.

Government also favours limiting early exit to decommissioning or repowering. Costs would be recovered through the Supplier Obligation levy, with a gap between award and first payment “expected to be several months”. Standard CfD metering at the point of generation is proposed, which may require upgrades for RO assets generally metered at the boundary.

The Electricity Generator Levy

In April, the government announced a rise in the Electricity Generator Levy (EGL) rate from 45% to 55% and an extension beyond 2028. The recent budget confirmed that the EGL would endure for the duration of the longest WCfD contracts, but would not apply to WCfD holders during their contracts. The aim is to enable Government to capture more exceptional high-price revenues while preserving incentives to participate and bid competitively. A consultation on the levy’s post-March 2028 design will follow. For generators within its scope, the WCfD bid decision is as much about future tax exposure as price.

Key issues for market participants

Pricing and bankability

Government expects bids below wholesale price expectations, reflecting the value of certainty. Without a published ASP or budget, bidders will see neither a ceiling nor how much capacity government will buy.

Existing contracts

Power purchase agreements (PPAs), hedges and Capacity Agreements may prevent a single-date transition, so government is considering limited start-date flexibility, wary of generators deferring start dates to capture high prices. Holding a Capacity Agreement alongside an allocation round CfD is currently barred, and transfer requires 16 months’ notice; WCfD-only carve-outs are under consideration.

Market effects

The consultation flags risks of more negative intraday bidding, weaker forward liquidity and fewer long-term PPAs, more supplier volume risk (which may be priced into tariffs), muted time-of-use signals and potentially higher constraint costs.

Value for money

Government is “not seeking to maximise uptake at any cost”. It expects average wholesale prices to fall as renewables penetration grows, and accepts that longer contracts could increase the risk of longer-term costs to consumers if market conditions change.

Hybrid option

Under the main proposal, the WCfD covers only wholesale revenues, leaving RO support unchanged as a separate, variable subsidy. A potential hybrid option would let RO generators also swap their remaining RO revenues for a fixed price, discounted against expected RO revenues, under a single private law contract with the same protections as a CfD. Generators would trade part of their RO income for contractual certainty; consumers could benefit from the discount. The two payment streams would stay separate: the RO element would end on the generator's original RO end date, while the wholesale element runs its full term. The discount could be bid or set administratively, but government sees significant extra complexity and risk of delay; without Fixed-Price Certificates (FPCs), generators would lack a benchmark for the discount. The FPC consultation followed on 3 November 2026.

Implementation and next steps

Implementation would require amending secondary legislation, including the CfD Allocation and Eligible Generator Regulations (which currently exclude RO-supported and existing generators), the Renewables Obligation Order 2015 and, in Scotland, the Renewables Obligation (Scotland) Order 2009. With generators leaving the RO from March 2027, government expects an allocation round towards the end of 2027, subject to legislation, and assumes contracts will be awarded in 2028. Detailed contract terms will be consulted on separately.

What to do now

The WCfD would be voluntary, so eligible generators should first test the economics, weighing a fixed strike price under each term and indexation option against merchant revenues net of any levy. Those minded to bid should then review termination, change in law and exclusivity provisions in their PPAs: a long-term fixed-price PPA is unlikely to suit a WCfD holder, who is incentivised to sell in step with the market reference price. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you would like to discuss this further.