When Your Greatest Commercial Asset Could Become Your Biggest Business Risk

Why commercial success, unchecked behaviour and changing harassment laws should concern every business leader.

Every successful business has its indispensable people. The senior executive whose departure could take millions of pounds in revenue with them. The commercial leader who commands the loyalty of major clients. The charismatic dealmaker whose formidable industry reputation and market influence extend far beyond their formal position.

They are often among an organisation's most valuable assets. But what happens when their commercial importance makes them difficult to manage, question or hold accountable?

It is an uncomfortable question, particularly when businesses face ever increasing competition, rising employment costs, regulatory pressures and squeezed margins.

Yet protecting an influential, high-performing individual from appropriate scrutiny and accountability may expose a business to consequences far more expensive than confronting a problem early.

Businesses can become so successful at protecting their commercially important people that they lose the ability to protect themselves.

When success puts someone beyond the rules

Commercial success, a commanding public profile or exceptional market appeal can bring influence, admiration and considerable organisational power. Problems arise when that success gradually places an individual on a pedestal, above and beyond the important standards expected of everyone else.

Concerns are explained away. Warnings are minimised. Inappropriate behaviour is dismissed as eccentricity, personality or misunderstanding. Influential colleagues intervene in defence of the individual, while managers hesitate to challenge someone responsible for substantial revenue.

Deference can become entitlement. Entitlement may encourage escalation. And the organisation's reluctance to intervene can increase the very risk it should be controlling.

Each failure to challenge misconduct may reinforce the impression that ordinary rules no longer apply. A protective circle of colleagues and supporters can emerge, creating a subculture in which loyalty to an individual takes precedence over organisational responsibilities.

Meanwhile, employees learn a different lesson; speaking up achieves little, particularly where the person concerned enjoys powerful support. Worse, challenging such individuals may be perceived as a threat to career progression, professional relationships or even continued employment.

Others may begin to accommodate or facilitate the behaviour through their own inaction, even where they have the authority to intervene. The organisation begins to teach its people what is tolerated, whose interests matter most and when it is safer to look the other away.

Two damaging cultures may develop simultaneously, impunity for the influential individual and futility among those who might otherwise raise concerns.

The business begins to confuse protecting its most valuable individual with protecting the business itself. They are not the same thing.

When leadership makes the difference

The dangers of allowing personality, commercial influence or position to override accountability were illustrated by the September 2026 Upper Tribunal decision concerning Crispin Odey, founder of Odey Asset Management.

Following an earlier final written warning relating to inappropriate behaviour towards female employees, Odey used his position as majority owner to remove, on two occasions, the executive committees responsible for considering allegations that he had breached that warning.

The Tribunal upheld his prohibition from regulated financial services and determined a financial penalty of approximately £1.53 million. The case exposed something more troubling than inadequate procedures. Arrangements for accountability existed, yet personal power was used to defeat them.

Commercial organisations can, however, demonstrate very different leadership, even when doing so means confronting those at the very top.

In 2019, McDonald's dismissed its global chief executive, Steve Easterbrook, following a breach of company policy concerning a relationship with an employee. Subsequent investigations uncovered further relationships and misleading information provided during the original investigation.

Rather than allowing the matter to end with his departure, the company pursued legal proceedings, resulting in a December 2021 settlement under which Easterbrook returned cash and equity awards valued at more than $105 million.

Although the initial investigation and departure arrangements were not without shortcomings, the subsequent action demonstrated that even the company's most senior executive could be held accountable.

The contrast is striking. In one organisation, a powerful individual defeated the arrangements intended to scrutinise him. In another, the board ultimately exercised its authority against the individual at the very top. But effective leadership requires more than decisive action after the event.

Leadership means being willing to be challenged

The answer, of course, is both.

The most effective organisations do not wait for a crisis to discover whether their leaders can be challenged. They make accountability part of everyday management, including when it is inconvenient.

Margherita Della Valle, Group Chief Executive of Vodafone, offers a constructive perspective on this challenge. She has spoken publicly about inclusive leadership and the importance of employees being able to provide feedback upwards. Her message accompanying Vodafone's Code of Conduct reinforces the principle that everyone should have a voice and access to arrangements through which concerns can be raised.

What makes this particularly relevant is her recognition that commercial transformation and organisational integrity must coexist. Simplifying operations, reducing complexity and pursuing growth need not come at the expense of ethical standards or accountability. These are leadership commitments, not guarantees against organisational failure. Nevertheless, they illustrate an important principle.

A successful business should not be afraid of challenge. It should recognise challenge as an essential part of protecting its people, reputation and long-term commercial interests.

McDonald's illustrates the importance of accountability when standards are breached. Della Valle's approach illustrates why the ability to challenge and question authority should be part of an organisation's everyday culture, rather than something activated only after a crisis.

The law is changing. Are businesses ready?

These issues have acquired greater significance with changes to workplace harassment law taking effect on 30 October 2026. Since October 2024, employers have been subject to a proactive duty to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment at work.

Under the Employment Rights Act 2025, that duty is strengthened to require employers to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment.

The legislation also introduces express employer liability for harassment by third parties, including customers, clients and contractors, where the employer has failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent it. The provision covers sexual harassment and other harassment falling within the relevant provisions of the Equality Act 2010.

Consider the important client whose inappropriate behaviour towards junior employees is tolerated because of the revenue they generate. Or the successful executive whose conduct goes unchallenged because colleagues fear the commercial consequences of losing them.

A written policy alone offers limited practical protection if employees cannot raise concerns safely or if influential individuals are treated differently.

The real test is whether an organisation's safeguards remain effective when enforcing them becomes commercially uncomfortable.

The hidden cost of looking the other way

The financial consequences of failing to address misconduct extend well beyond tribunal awards, regulatory penalties and legal fees.

Businesses may experience unusual staff turnover, sickness absence, recruitment costs, lost productivity and management disruption. Clients and investors may lose confidence, while reputational brand damage can affect relationships built over many years. These costs are not always immediately visible.

A succession of resignations may be attributed to the recruitment market. Informal complaints may be dismissed as personality clashes. Concerns arising in different departments may never be considered together.

More troublingly, an organisation may come to regard the cost of resolving complaints privately as an acceptable business expense, without questioning why those complaints continue to arise. Settlements may resolve individual disputes without addressing their underlying causes. An organisation can become so accustomed to meeting the financial consequences of misconduct that it stops questioning why it continues to incur them.

The legacy costs can be substantial. Harrods' earlier financial accounts included a £62.5 million provision relating to compensation claims arising from alleged abuse during Mohamed Al Fayed's ownership. The financial consequences of historic conduct can survive changes in management and ownership, affecting businesses and employees who played no part in the original events.

Yesterday's tolerated risks can become today's financial and brand liabilities

The uncomfortable question for business leaders

For organisations already under financial pressure, the answer cannot simply be more policies, training programmes and layers of compliance.

Nor should directors assume that because concerns have not reached the board, they do not exist. Silence may reflect confidence in management. Equally, it may indicate that employees have learned there is little point in speaking up, or worse, that doing so carries unacceptable personal or professional consequences.

A company may have sound policies, experienced HR professionals, independent reporting channels and established regulatory procedures. Yet if those arrangements become compromised whenever a commercially indispensable individual is involved, their apparent protection may be illusory.

The warning signs may already be present in staff departures, grievances, patterns of settlements, management behaviour or decisions that repeatedly favour influential individuals. The challenge is not simply identifying those signs. It is recognising when the organisation's own commercial priorities, loyalties and culture have become obstacles to understanding what they mean.

Independent scrutiny can provide an important perspective, particularly where those responsible for managing a problem may themselves be influenced by competing commercial interests.

The real test of commercial leadership

Successful businesses need talented, ambitious and commercially effective people. Their contributions deserve recognition and reward. But commercial success must never purchase immunity from accountability.

Some commercial leaders may regard that proposition as idealistic. They operate in fiercely competitive markets, face demanding investors and cannot afford to lose people responsible for substantial income.

Yet the commercially naïve decision may be to assume that the revenue generated by one influential individual outweighs risks that have never been properly identified, assessed or costed.

An organisation may know precisely how much its most successful executive contributes to the bottom line, while having remarkably little understanding of the financial exposure created by their unchecked behaviour. That is not commercial pragmatism. It is an incomplete assessment of risk.

A business willing to address difficult issues early is better placed to protect its people, commercial relationships, reputation and profitability.

McDonald's demonstrated that accountability could ultimately prevail even at chief executive level. Margherita Della Valle's leadership philosophy offers the complementary principle; that challenge, openness and ethical conduct should coexist with commercial ambition, rather than be sacrificed to it.

The quality of commercial leadership is therefore tested not simply by the profits an organisation generates, but by the standards it is prepared to uphold when those profits appear to be at stake

The greatest risk may not be that one of the business's most valuable people behaves badly.

It may be that the organisation has become so invested in their success, and so dependent upon them, that it has lost the willingness or ability to hold them accountable.