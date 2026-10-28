ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026
Recruitment Risk Has Moved Upstream: Why Pre-employment Checks Are Now A Governance Issue
HCR Law
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Recruitment is evolving from an HR function into a critical governance and risk management issue for organisations in high-trust environments. This joint insight paper examines how changing legal requirements, including the Employment Rights Act 2025, are raising the stakes for employers who must now demonstrate structured, evidence-based recruitment processes that can withstand scrutiny. The analysis explores common gaps in pre-employment checks and why informal screening practices may create more risk tha
Recruitment is no longer just an HR process. For organisations operating in high-trust environments, the way recruitment decisions are made, evidenced and reviewed is increasingly becoming a governance, safeguarding and risk management issue.
In a joint insight paper, Rachel Parkin, Partner and Joint Head of Education and Charities Team, and Simon Holden, CEO and Founder of Safehire.ai, explore how changing legal requirements and evolving expectations around due diligence are raising the stakes for employers.
The article examines:
- Why informal online searches can create risk rather than reduce it
- The impact of recent and upcoming employment law reforms, including changes under the Employment Rights Act 2025
- How schools and other organisations can strengthen recruitment and probationary processes
- Common gaps in pre-employment checks, documentation and decision-making
- The importance of structured, proportionate and legally compliant online due diligence.
Rachel and Simon discuss how organisations should move beyond ad hoc screening practices and adopt clear, evidence-based recruitment processes that can withstand scrutiny if concerns arise later.
As worker protections increase and governance expectations evolve, employers will need to demonstrate not only that checks were carried out, but also what was reviewed, why it was relevant and how decisions were reached.
Read the full joint insight paper on Safehire.ai’s website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.