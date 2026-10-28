Recruitment Risk Has Moved Upstream: Why Pre-employment Checks Are Now A Governance Issue

Recruitment is no longer just an HR process. For organisations operating in high-trust environments, the way recruitment decisions are made, evidenced and reviewed is increasingly becoming a governance, safeguarding and risk management issue.

In a joint insight paper, Rachel Parkin, Partner and Joint Head of Education and Charities Team, and Simon Holden, CEO and Founder of Safehire.ai, explore how changing legal requirements and evolving expectations around due diligence are raising the stakes for employers.

The article examines:

Why informal online searches can create risk rather than reduce it

The impact of recent and upcoming employment law reforms, including changes under the Employment Rights Act 2025

How schools and other organisations can strengthen recruitment and probationary processes

Common gaps in pre-employment checks, documentation and decision-making

The importance of structured, proportionate and legally compliant online due diligence.

Rachel and Simon discuss how organisations should move beyond ad hoc screening practices and adopt clear, evidence-based recruitment processes that can withstand scrutiny if concerns arise later.

As worker protections increase and governance expectations evolve, employers will need to demonstrate not only that checks were carried out, but also what was reviewed, why it was relevant and how decisions were reached.

Read the full joint insight paper on Safehire.ai’s website.