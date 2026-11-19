When a sexual harassment claim fails because the conduct was consensual and private, a tribunal must properly weigh the respondent's privacy before deciding to name them in a public judgment.

Background

In MC v Ms G, the claimant brought claims of sexual harassment, sex-related harassment and victimisation against the respondent. The respondent was the majority shareholder and sole director of the small business that employed her. The appeal concerned whether the tribunal had been wrong to refuse a permanent restricted reporting order protecting the respondent's identity. A restricted reporting order limits what may be published about a case, including the identity of the people involved.

Over several years, the respondent and the claimant exchanged sexual messages, mainly on Snapchat, on the shared understanding that the messages would be deleted and seen by no one else. The claimant later resigned and brought her claims.

The tribunal made a temporary restricted reporting order for the hearing. It found that the exchange of messages was consensual, and all the claims failed. It then refused to make the order permanent, holding that there were no clear and cogent grounds for departing from open justice. It also included in its judgment, "for completeness", an allegation of a serious sexual offence against a person who took no part in the proceedings.

EAT decision

The EAT allowed the appeal. The tribunal had not considered the respondent's argument that the messages were confidential. Nor had it taken express account of its own finding that the exchange was consensual, which gave the respondent a reasonable expectation of privacy. Where such an expectation exists, particularly for consensual sexual activity, it is a highly significant factor in deciding whether to depart from open justice. This applies whether or not the respondent could bring a separate legal claim to protect the information. The EAT said this approach is likely to remain relevant under the current tribunal rules.

The tribunal had also taken the wrong approach to open justice. It should have asked whether the respondent had a reasonable expectation of privacy and, if so, whether anything else justified interfering with it. If nothing did, the fact that the failed claim was less newsworthy was irrelevant. The rejection of the claims was the very reason the expectation of privacy arose.

The question of whether to make a permanent restricted reporting order was sent back to the same tribunal to decide again.

Learning points for employers

Where a claim about private sexual conduct fails on the basis of consent, witnesses and individual respondents may have a strong case for anonymity. Any application should set out the specific confidentiality and privacy grounds relied on, rather than leaving them folded into a general argument about open justice.

Applications should be supported by specific evidence of the impact of publication. The tribunal rejected some of the respondent's arguments as too vague, and a permanent order generally needs a more convincing case than a temporary one.