Pensions On Air: Small Pots, Normal Minimum Pension Age And More (Podcast)

In our Pensions on Air podcast, we delve into all things pensions-related, bringing you the key developments in pensions law and regulation through monthly 15-minute episodes that accompany our Pensions Essentials bulletin.

In this episode, Dan Schaffer is joined by Karen Mumgaard to discuss the Government’s latest consultation on small pots consolidation, including which pension pots will be in scope, the responsibilities of trustees and the proposed requirements for consolidators.

Dan and Karen also explore draft regulations addressing the increase in normal minimum pension age from 55 to 57 in April 2028, proposed changes to simplify GMP conversion, and the High Court’s decision in Northumbrian Water v Northumbrian Water Pension Trustees concerning trustees’ discretion to award additional pension increases.

You can also read about these topics in our September 2026 edition of Pensions Essentials here.