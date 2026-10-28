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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

New Workplace Harassment Duties: Is Your Organisation Ready?

BTO Solicitors LLP
BTO Solicitors LLP
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BTO Solicitors LLP

BTO Solicitors LLP

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The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces a significantly higher standard for preventing workplace sexual harassment, requiring employers to take "all reasonable steps" rather than merely "reasonable steps." This shift demands comprehensive risk assessments, tailored policies, and proactive measures across all workplace interactions, including third-party conduct. Organizations must now demonstrate not just that action was taken, but that they considered and implemented the full range of available preventat

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Lesley Grant
Lesley Grant
Dawn Robertson
Dawn Robertson

The Employment Rights Act 2025 marks a significant change in how employers must address workplace harassment. The emphasis is moving decisively from responding to complaints after the event to preventing problems before they arise. Organisations will be expected to understand their particular risks, take meaningful action and demonstrate that their approach is effective in practice.

Preparation should therefore start now. Employers should review their risk assessments, policies, reporting routes and training, and ensure that managers can recognise concerns and respond with confidence. We are already helping clients assess their current arrangements and deliver practical, tailored training. Below, we explain the key changes, the main areas of risk and how we can support organisations to prepare.

A higher standard: “all reasonable steps”

The first major change is a higher threshold for prevention. Since 26 October 2024, employers have been required to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment in the course of employment. From 30 October 2026, that duty will be strengthened to require all reasonable steps. Employers will need to show not merely that some action was taken, but that they considered the full range of measures reasonably available and implemented them where appropriate.

Meeting that higher threshold will require more than a generic policy or one-off training. Employers should carry out a tailored risk assessment, identify the roles and situations in which harassment is most likely to arise, introduce effective controls and maintain a clear record of the steps taken. Particular attention should be given to power imbalances, lone or late working, business travel, overnight stays, social events, alcohol, customer-facing roles and informal messaging platforms. We can support employers with carrying out policy reviews and can deliver tailored training designed around their particular workforce and operating environment. Preventative measures should then be reviewed regularly and whenever an incident or workplace change exposes a gap.

Sexual harassment reports and whistleblowing

The reforms also strengthen protection for those who speak up. From 6 April 2026, a worker’s report that sexual harassment has occurred, is occurring or is likely to occur may qualify as a protected disclosure. The same concern may therefore engage both harassment and whistleblowing obligations, even if the worker does not describe it as whistleblowing. Employers should ensure that concerns are identified, escalated and handled under the correct procedures from the outset.

That protection continues after the initial report. A worker who raises a concern, supports a colleague or assists an investigation must not be subjected to dismissal, exclusion, adverse treatment or any other detriment. Employers should brief managers on these protections, limit information to those who need to know, monitor for retaliation and keep clear records of the concern, the action taken and the reasons for key decisions.

New liability for third-party harassment

The duty will also extend beyond conduct by colleagues. From 30 October 2026, employers may be liable for harassment by third parties if they failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent it. This creates significant exposure wherever employees interact with customers, clients, patients, service users, contractors, suppliers, pupils, parents, visitors or members of the public. Employers should assess those interactions now rather than waiting for a complaint to reveal a risk.

Crucially, this protection is not limited to sexual harassment; it extends to harassment related to other protected characteristics. Nor is repeated conduct or a previous complaint required. Liability could arise from the first incident if appropriate safeguards were not already in place. Employers should set clear behavioural standards for third parties, reflect them in contracts or terms where appropriate, train staff to report and escalate concerns, and take firm action when misconduct occurs. Commercial value, seniority or customer status will not justify inaction.

Confidentiality and longer claim periods

Alongside these preventative duties, further reforms are expected from 2027 onwards. These are anticipated to significantly limit confidentiality provisions that seek to silence disclosures about discrimination or harassment, subject to specific exceptions. Employers should keep employment contracts, settlement agreements and related documents under review to avoid creating a false expectation of confidentiality or unlawfully restricting an individual from speaking up.

Tribunal time limits for most claims also increased from three to six months on 1 October 2026, widening the period in which claims may be brought. Robust document retention, clear decision-making records and early investigation of concerns are therefore more important than ever.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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