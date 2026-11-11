£200,000 Award For Probationary Employee Dismissed Weeks Into Role: Lessons From Ghiotto v Hawkwell House Hotel Ltd

Employees dismissed during their probationary period will generally not have the qualifying service required to bring an ordinary unfair dismissal claim. However, the recent Employment Tribunal decision in Ghiotto v Hawkwell House Hotel Ltd highlights the significant risks that can arise where the decision to dismiss a probationary employee is connected to disability.

In this case, an employee with less than six months’ service was ultimately awarded over £200,000 in compensation following findings of direct disability discrimination, discrimination arising from disability and failure to make reasonable adjustments.

Background

Ms Ghiotto was employed as a Talent and Culture Coordinator by Hawkwell House Hotel. She had ADHD, which the employer ultimately accepted amounted to a disability for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010, although she did not have a formal diagnosis at the relevant time.

Ms Ghiotto performed strongly in the employee wellbeing aspects of her role but experienced difficulties with administrative and payroll-related tasks, including difficulties with concentration, focus and time management associated with her ADHD.

Following a change in hotel management, concerns were raised about her performance, and her probationary period was extended. During this period, Ms Ghiotto referred on a number of occasions to a medical condition and explained the difficulties she experienced with matters including concentration and working under pressure. She also subsequently requested to work from home for two days per week.

In March 2024, while her extended probationary period remained ongoing, Ms Ghiotto expressly identified her condition as ADHD. She was dismissed shortly afterwards on the stated basis that she had failed to perform to the required standards during her probationary period.

Tribunal findings

The Tribunal was highly critical of the employer’s approach.

It found that the employer failed to make reasonable adjustments, including failures to provide adequate training, support, a suitable working environment, or to allow a requested working-from-home arrangement. The Tribunal also found that, in requiring Ms Ghiotto to focus exclusively on the payroll duties with which she particularly struggled, her manager had effectively been “setting her up to fail”.

The case also provides an important reminder about an employer’s knowledge of disability. Ms Ghiotto had disclosed her ADHD to her previous manager and had repeatedly explained to her new manager the difficulties she experienced with concentration, focus and time management. The Tribunal held that it should not have been for her to make a fresh disclosure following a change in management and that the employer should have had systems in place to ensure that important information was passed to the new manager. It ultimately found that, before Ms Ghiotto expressly identified ADHD by name to her new manager, he had “closed his eyes to the obvious”.

This highlights that an employer may have actual or constructive knowledge of a disability even where an employee has not expressly described themselves as disabled. Importantly, a formal diagnosis is not required for a condition to amount to a disability under the Equality Act 2010. Where health issues appear potentially connected to performance concerns, employers should consider whether further enquiries and support are required before proceeding down a capability or dismissal route.

Significantly, the Tribunal found that Ms Ghiotto’s ADHD was the reason for her dismissal. Shortly after expressly identifying her ADHD and following advice obtained by management, she was dismissed before the expiry of her extended probation period. In unusually strong terms, the Tribunal stated that it “rarely sees such a clear causal link” between a protected characteristic and a dismissal.

The claims for direct disability discrimination, discrimination arising from disability and failure to make reasonable adjustments were all subsequently upheld.

Remedy

The remedy in this judgment demonstrates the potentially significant financial consequences of discrimination claims, even where an employee has relatively short service.

The Tribunal awarded:

approximately £60,000 for past and future financial losses;

£36,000 for injury to feelings;

£5,000 in aggravated damages; and

£30,000 for psychiatric injury.

Together with interest and a substantial adjustment to reflect the tax payable on the award, total compensation reached £200,252.02.

The employer was also ordered to pay the claimant’s legal costs.

Psychiatric injury without expert medical evidence

One particularly notable aspect of the decision concerns the Tribunal’s award for psychiatric injury.

The claimant did not produce an expert medical report. Instead, she relied on her own evidence together with medical records documenting depression, anxiety symptoms, thoughts of self-harm, medication and psychiatric treatment following her dismissal. Her evidence on this issue was entirely unchallenged in cross-examination.

The Tribunal accepted that evidence and awarded £30,000 for psychiatric injury, placing the claim within the “moderately severe” category.

The Tribunal expressly noted the absence of a detailed medical report addressing prognosis and stated that an award within the severe category might otherwise have been justified, subject also to the potential overlap with the award for injury to feelings.

While this is a first-instance decision turning on its particular facts, it illustrates that the absence of expert medical evidence will not necessarily be fatal to a psychiatric injury claim where there are supporting medical records and persuasive witness evidence. It also highlights the risks for employers of leaving a claimant’s evidence as to psychiatric injury unchallenged. Expert evidence may nevertheless remain important in establishing matters such as diagnosis, causation and prognosis.

Disclosure failures made matters worse

Another important feature of the case was the Tribunal’s criticism of the employer’s handling of evidence.

During the hearing, notes from a key meeting only emerged on the final day of evidence. The Tribunal subsequently described those notes as effectively a “smoking gun” and was highly critical of their late disclosure. The notes were pivotal to establishing that the dismissal was directly connected to Ms Ghiotto’s disability.

The Tribunal ultimately awarded aggravated damages because the concealment had aggravated the distress suffered by Ms Ghiotto. It also ordered the employer to pay 100% of her litigation costs, to be assessed on the indemnity basis, and found that the withholding of the evidence had been relevant to the inferences it drew when determining liability.

For employers, this serves as a useful reminder that failures in the conduct of litigation can considerably compound the financial consequences of the underlying discrimination.

Key takeaways for employers

This case provides several practical lessons:

Probationary employees remain fully protected from discrimination under the Equality Act 2010.

Employers should not assume that the absence of a formal diagnosis, or an employee’s failure to use the word “disability”, means that the Equality Act is not engaged.

Where health issues may be connected to performance concerns, employers should make appropriate enquiries and properly consider reasonable adjustments before proceeding towards dismissal.

Litigation disclosure obligations must be taken seriously. Failures in disclosure can affect the determination of liability as well as substantially increasing damages and costs.

A lack of expert psychiatric evidence will not necessarily prevent a substantial personal injury award where other evidence is sufficient to establish the injury and its connection with the discrimination.

Ghiotto v Hawkwell House Hotel Ltd is a reminder that discrimination risks are not reduced simply because an employee has short service or remains in probation. Where performance concerns may be linked to a disability, employers should pause before moving to dismissal and ensure that reasonable adjustments have been properly explored.