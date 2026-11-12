Navigating Domestic Abuse Allegations In Scotland

Domestic abuse allegations are among the most serious matters a person can face in the Scottish criminal justice system.

They carry significant legal, personal, and reputational consequences, and the law in Scotland has developed considerably in recent years to recognise the complexity of abusive behaviour within intimate and family relationships.

Our Regulatory and Criminal Defence Team is experienced in guiding clients through every stage of these cases, from the initiation of police contact, through the investigation, prosecution, and any resulting court proceedings.

We also work closely with our Family Law Team to ensure that any related family matters, such as child contact or residence disputes, are managed in a way that protects your position carefully across both areas of law.

How is Domestic Abuse defined in Scotland?

Domestic abuse in Scotland is defined more broadly than just physical violence.

The Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 recognises a wide range of behaviours as abusive when they occur between partners or ex-partners.

According to section 1 of the 2018 Act, a person commits an offence if they engage in a “course of behaviour” which is abusive of their partner or ex-partner, where a reasonable person would consider the behaviour likely to cause physical or psychological harm (including fear, alarm, or distress), and where the accused intended or was reckless as to causing such harm.

The 2018 Act and previous case law highlight that abusive behaviour includes, but is not limited to:

Physical harm — assault, injury, or threats of violence

Psychological abuse — intimidation, humiliation, degradation

Coercive and controlling behaviour — restricting freedom, monitoring movements, isolating from friends or family

Financial abuse — controlling access to money or economic resources

Behaviour impacting day‑to‑day life — anything that causes fear, alarm, or distress

Crucially, the offence under the 2018 Act is based on a “course of behaviour“, not isolated incidents.

This means the Crown can prosecute a pattern of abusive conduct over time and does not have to prove each individual incident as a separate offence. A “course of behaviour” involves behaviour on at least two occasions.

How Domestic Abuse Is Prosecuted in Scotland

Domestic abuse cases are prosecuted by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

To secure a conviction, the Crown must prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Evidence relied upon frequently includes but is not limited to the following:

Statements from the complainer (the alleged victim) and other witnesses;

Digital evidence such as text messages, emails, call logs, and social media communication;

Body worn video footage from police officers attending incidents;

Medical evidence in cases involving alleged physical injury; and

Evidence of a history or pattern of abusive behaviour, as required by the 2018 Act

More serious cases may be prosecuted under solemn procedure before a judge and jury rather than under summary procedure before a sheriff sitting alone.

Why Early Criminal Defence Advice Is Critical

If you are contacted by the police (whether for a voluntary interview or under arrest) you should seek legal advice immediately.

Early, proactive representation ensures:

Your rights are protected from the outset

You receive guidance on how to approach a police interview

Evidence is preserved and your position is safeguarded

Bail conditions are addressed at the earliest opportunity

You will receive skilled, experienced strategic advice that could mean the difference between facing prosecution or not and if so, success within the court room.

Even where you have an explanation for the events that have occurred it is of vital importance that you obtain legal advice prior to speaking with any officers. You can simply confirm to officers that you wish to seek legal advice and ensure that you do not say anything to officers in attendance in relation to the incident itself or voluntary admissions can be used in proceedings.

Domestic abuse allegations frequently result in immediate and restrictive bail conditions, such as exclusion from the family home or prohibitions on contact with the complainer. These conditions can have far-reaching consequences for family life, employment, and any ongoing family law proceedings. At BTO we can assist to ensure that any necessary amendments to the bail conditions to ensure that there is a request for certain carve out of the special conditions, depending on the individual case as to why it is difficult to comply with said bail conditions.

It is also important to note that, where a case is prosecuted under summary procedure (as opposed to appearing on indictment, as noted above), the case will fall within the Summary Case Management process. This involves early judicial oversight to identify the key issues in dispute, ensure disclosure of evidence is provided prior to tendering any plea, and encourage engagement between the parties at an early stage.

This procedure is designed to streamline the process, avoid unnecessary delays, and focus the court’s attention on what is genuinely disputed. Early legal advice is therefore vital to ensure your interests are represented effectively from the outset of proceedings, including proactively engaging with the Procurator Fiscal ahead of the case first calling and effective discussions at the summary case management hearing.

Our team provides invaluable advice and assistance at the early stages of the process to ensure that there is advice taken and that your rights are protected from the outset.

How Criminal Proceedings Affect Family Law Matters

Domestic abuse allegations can have immediate consequences for family law matters, even where the criminal process is ongoing and no final decision has yet been made. Allegations of domestic abuse most commonly affect child contact and residence disputes, but they may also be relevant in divorce and financial separation cases, particularly where the alleged behaviour forms part of the wider background to the relationship or affects the practical arrangements between the parties. Criminal proceedings may also impact where someone can live, whether they can communicate with a former partner, and whether contact with children can take place safely and lawfully.

Criminal bail conditions, special conditions of bail, undertakings and non-harassment orders can directly affect what contact arrangements are possible in family proceedings. The family court will require any child contact arrangements to comply with those restrictions unless and until they are varied. Where a criminal trial is pending, the family court may also decide to sist, or pause, related civil proceedings until the criminal case concludes. This can avoid premature findings being made before the criminal evidence is tested, but it may also delay the resolution of childcare arrangements.

Even where there are no criminal restrictions preventing contact, the family court may still vary or restrict contact if there are welfare concerns. In any decision about a child, the child’s welfare is the paramount consideration. The court must consider the need to protect the child from abuse or the risk of abuse, the effect that abuse may have on the child, and whether the person alleged to have carried out abuse can safely care for, or meet the needs of, that child. The court may also take account of proven or alleged domestic abuse between parents where any order would require them to co-operate or co-parent. In some circumstances, this may result in contact being suspended, supervised, supported by a third party, or otherwise restricted. This can be difficult and distressing for those involved.

A criminal conviction will be highly relevant in family law proceedings, but an acquittal does not necessarily end the issue in a family case. The criminal and civil courts apply different standards of proof, and the family court can still consider the evidence and make its own determination on the civil standard. Civil protective orders can also be sought independently of criminal proceedings, sometimes urgently and at short notice, and may be pursued alongside the criminal process. For more information about protective measures, please see our earlier blog, ‘Domestic abuse protective measures in Scotland’.

Importantly, there is no automatic or standard mechanism by which information relating to criminal proceedings is shared with family lawyers or placed before the family court. It is therefore essential that clients take coordinated advice at an early stage. Our Criminal Defence and Family Law teams work together to identify relevant information, avoid conflicting obligations across separate court processes, and ensure that your position is protected in both the criminal and family law proceedings.

Working Together to Protect Your Interests

Domestic abuse allegations can have far‑reaching consequences for individuals and families. When a criminal investigation begins, it often affects housing, relationships, child contact arrangements, and day‑to‑day life. Understanding the process can make a significant difference.

Our Regulatory and Criminal Defence Team works alongside our Family Law colleagues to help clients manage the legal issues that arise on both fronts.

If you are facing an allegation of domestic abuse, or if the police have indicated they wish to speak to you, obtaining expert legal advice as early as possible is essential. Early guidance helps protect your rights, ensures you understand the process, and allows you to make informed decisions from the outset.

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