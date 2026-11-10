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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Employment Rights Act 2025: What The Latest Government Consultation Responses Mean For Schools

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In September 2026, the government published its responses to two consultations relating to issues covered by the Employment Rights Act 2025 (ERA): changes to flexible working requests due in autumn 2027 and the new right to bereavement leave expected to come into force in April 2027.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Rhys Evans
Rhys Evans

In September 2026, the government published its responses to two consultations relating to issues covered by the Employment Rights Act 2025 (ERA): changes to flexible working requests due in autumn 2027 and the new right to bereavement leave expected to come into force in April 2027.

Flexible working requests

Employees already have a day-one right to request flexible working, and employers may refuse a request only where one or more of the eight statutory grounds applies. These include the burden of additional costs, an inability to reorganise work among existing staff and a detrimental impact on quality or performance. Employers currently have two months from receipt of a flexible working request to consider it and notify the employee of their decision.

The government has previously made clear that it wants every flexible working request to be taken seriously. Reflecting that intention, the ERA will introduce a new requirement for an employer to refuse a request only where it is ‘reasonable’ to do so.

The government’s response to its consultation has provided more detail on what this change will look like in practice and has made it clear that, where an employer is considering rejecting a flexible working request, it will first need to meet with the employee to explore whether an agreement can be reached. The discussions at such meetings should focus on whether the request is workable, how any practical difficulties might be addressed and whether there are suitable alternatives if the original proposal cannot be accommodated. There will be no statutory right for the employee to be accompanied at the meeting, although guidance will encourage employers to allow this.

As part of their usual processes, schools should think about whether a flexible working request may also amount to a request for a reasonable adjustment for a disabled employee under the Equality Act 2010. The government considered requiring employers to ask employees whether they wished their request to be treated in this way but has decided not to proceed on that basis. Nevertheless, schools should still consider whether the duty to make reasonable adjustments is engaged, as this will require a different approach and may affect how the request is considered.

After the flexible working request meeting, the employer must provide the employee with a written summary of the meeting and its final decision on the request. What isn’t changing is the requirement to make a decision within two months of receiving an employee’s request, subject to any agreement as to an extension, and the need to link any rejection to one of the eight statutory grounds. However, once the reforms come into effect, more will be expected of the employer in terms of communicating its reasons for pushing back on the employee’s request, if that is the decision reached.

While there is no statutory appeal mechanism, employees will have the right to bring a claim to an Employment Tribunal if the procedure is not followed or if a refusal is unreasonable. The Tribunal will be able to award compensation of up to eight weeks’ pay.

Looking forward, Acas is due to consult on a revised Code of Practice regarding flexible working requests. The new Code is also due to take effect from autumn 2027.

Bereavement leave

On 22 September 2026, the government also published its response to the consultation on bereavement leave, including pregnancy loss. It confirms that the new entitlement is expected to come into force in April 2027.

Once the changes come into effect, all employees will have a day-one right to up to two weeks’ unpaid bereavement leave following the death of an immediate family member. This includes spouses, civil partners or partners in a long-term committed relationship (whether or not they live together), parents, adult children and siblings, and extends to step, half and adoptive relationships, as well as equivalent parental relationships for those raised in kinship and foster care.

Grandparents, grandchildren and wider family aren’t covered, although the government does encourage employers to go further than the statutory minimum.

The right also applies to pregnancy loss before 24 weeks, including miscarriage, unsuccessful IVF (post-embryo transfer) and termination. As well as the person who was pregnant, their spouse, civil partner or partner, the other parent, an intended co-parent and intended parents in a surrogacy arrangement will qualify.

Leave will be pro-rated to the employee’s usual working pattern. The leave can be taken in discontinuous single days and must be taken within 56 weeks of the death or loss, or the date the employee became aware of it. The government has ruled out statutory pay for bereavement leave, but it is worth noting that statutory parental bereavement leave and pay in respect of the death of a child under 18, or a stillbirth after 24 weeks, continue unchanged.

For leave taken within the first eight weeks of the bereavement, notice needs only to be given before the start of the working day or as soon as reasonably possible afterwards. After that, a week’s notice is required, in no particular form (written or oral notice will be acceptable). Employers won’t be able to ask for evidence, and employees will be protected against detriment and dismissal for taking the leave, with further detail to follow.

Schools should consider how the entitlement will interact with existing compassionate leave policies, how cover can be planned during term time and, of course, should continue to ensure bereavement is handled sensitively. Line managers and HR should receive clear guidance.

Relevance to schools

Neither change is in force yet, but schools should keep up to date with the reforms and use the lead time to review their policies.

Regarding flexible working requests, schools should be clear on who will make decisions under their policy. In all cases, requests should be assessed against timetabling and term-time staffing requirements where relevant to the statutory grounds, with evidence-based reasons recorded for any decision reached.

By way of a brief checklist, schools may wish to think about:

  • Reviewing policies to ensure that there are no blanket bans on flexible working
  • Updating flexible working procedures to include a meeting and written outcome
  • Organising training for HR and senior leaders on the changes.

Bereavement leave raises different practical issues. As the leave can be taken in single days at short notice across a 56-week window, schools will need to think about how cover for timetabled teaching could be arranged and how the new right sits alongside existing compassionate leave procedures and policies.

Schools should review any policies and procedures currently in place and consider the steps needed to implement the new requirements effectively.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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