This week's publication of new Regulations, guidance and a standardised statement confirms that employers must give every worker a fixed-form statement of trade union rights when they start work, and again each year.

Background

The Employment Rights Act 2025 (the Act) requires employers to tell workers in writing of their right to join a trade union. The government has now published Regulations under the Act, guidance and a standardised statement that employers must use.

The government has not exempted small or micro businesses, as the duty is intended to reach all workers, and intends to conduct a non-statutory review five years after its introduction.

What is changing

Employers must use the standardised statement without additions or changes, other than employer-specific information the Regulations require or permit. This covers each trade union the employer recognises for collective bargaining and each union with which it has a statutory access agreement, whether or not the arrangement covers the worker. Statutory access agreements are made under the new union right of access to workplaces, also introduced by the Act. Employers with no recognised union or no statutory access agreement must say so. The statement must also refer workers to the Certification Officer's list of trade unions, either by giving the web address or by providing a copy obtained no more than one month earlier.

New workers who start on or after 1 January 2027 must be given the statement directly (in person, by post or electronically) at the same time as their written statement of employment particulars. Existing workers, meaning those employed immediately before 1 January 2027 who are still employed on 5 April 2027, must by 5 April 2027 either receive it directly or be told in writing where it is continuously available. From then on, all workers must be given the statement again, or told where it is available, by 5 April each year. Where recognition or access agreement details change, a full updated statement must be issued within one month; updates for a union's changed contact details are capped at two per union each year.

Learning points for employers

The duty sits alongside the existing law on written statements of employment particulars: new starters must receive both together, as separate documents. Remedies follow a familiar model: where a worker succeeds in certain other tribunal claims, and the employer was in breach of the duty when proceedings began, the tribunal may award an additional two or four weeks' pay.

Employers will need to track two timeframes: the annual cycle runs from 6 April to 5 April, but updated statements must be given within one month of a change to recognition or access arrangements. Employers should map their current arrangements now so that the statement is accurate from 1 January 2027. The requirement appears limited to statutory access agreements, so voluntary arrangements, and those still being sought, need not be listed.

As the statement must accompany the written statement of employment particulars, employers should build it into their onboarding process and may wish to refer to it in their particulars and attach it as an appendix. The statement itself cannot be personalised, so any further information about unions, or about any staff consultation groups or forums the employer operates, must go in a separate document.