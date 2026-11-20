Cyber resilience is moving up the UK regulatory agenda. The FCA, PRA and Bank of England (Regulators) have published a joint consultation paper (FCA GC26/9 / PRA CP17/26) on detailed expectations for firms’ management of cyber risk and resilience, alongside new material on effective cyber risk and resilience management practices in relation to AI and quantum computing.

The proposals do not create new rules. But firms should not read that as meaning no action will be required. The Regulators themselves expect the greater specificity to prompt firms to review existing arrangements and, where necessary, remediate gaps.

That message comes with a clear supervisory signal. Katharine Braddick, PRA Chief Executive, said in a speech on the eve of publication of the consultation that firms must increase attention to their operational and cyber resilience, and that the PRA will give these issues materially greater weight in its supervision. Meanwhile, her counterpart at the FCA, Nikhil Rathi, commented: “Firms have asked us for clarity about what good cyber resilience looks like. This guidance provides it…”.

Against that backdrop, the consultation is less about creating a new regulatory regime than about making clearer what good cyber resilience looks like under the existing one. That said, the cost benefit analysis included with the consultation does suggest that there would be work for firms to do even to meet the marginal costs of compliance as the Regulators expect that in practice, publication of clearer and more specific expectations is likely to prompt firms to review their arrangements and, where necessary, make remedial changes.

The Regulators are not starting from scratch. The expectations draw heavily on existing UK and international frameworks. Most notably, all in-scope firms would be expected to use the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF) outcomes, objectives and indicators in developing and assessing the maturity of their cyber risk and resilience measures.

The proposals also draw on work by bodies including the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), the Financial Stability Board (FSB), the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures - International Organisation of Securities Commissions (CPMI-IOSCO) and, in the EU, on the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

The Regulators envisage that the expectations would “provide a foundational framework for effective cyber risk and resilience management, setting out clear outcomes firms should achieve”. They believe that firms will welcome this additional clarity, noting that cyberattack was cited by respondents to the BoE’s Systemic Risk Survey for h3 2026 as one of the top two sources of risk to the UK financial system (the other being geopolitical risk). It was also considered as one of the most challenging risks to manage as a firm, as well as one of the key risks most likely to materialise.

Context is certainly important: recent experience of cyber incidents is a key driver for the Regulators. The FCA has indicated that October 2026 saw the second-highest monthly number of cyber incidents reported to it in five years, sitting 52% above the previous recorded peak in May 2025. At the same time, developments in both AI and quantum computing are fundamentally altering the nature of cyber risk by expanding the attack surface (the sum of potential access points across hardware, software, services, and cloud assets that attackers can target), accelerating the speed at which vulnerabilities can be exploited, and threatening to undermine the cryptographic foundations on which financial infrastructure depends.

Reflecting this, 88% of respondents to the latest Bank of England and FCA joint survey on AI in UK financial services indicated an expectation that, over the next two years, frontier AI cyber capabilities will have a moderate or high impact on their risk profile. Also, 64% of respondents identified vulnerability management and patching as the area of cyber resilience that had received the greatest increase in management attention, due to awareness of frontier AI.

Once finalised, the expectations will be published as a joint BoE/PRA supervisory statement and FCA non-Handbook finalised guidance (SS/FG). A draft version of the SS/FG is included in Annex 1 to the consultation.

Which firms are in scope?

In-scope firms: the SS/FG would apply to the following:

UK banks, building societies and designated investment firms.

Insurance and reinsurance firms and groups in scope of Solvency II.

UK central counterparties, UK central securities depositaries, UK recognised payment system operators and UK specified service providers supervised by the BoE (collectively, financial market infrastructure ( FMIs )).

)). FCA solo-regulated firms subject to operational resilience requirements in SYSC 15A of the FCA Handbook (including qualifying cryptoasset firms from 25 October 2027).

The expectations are not solely for cyber or technology teams. The Regulators expressly envisage the SS/FG being used by boards and senior managers, as well as those responsible for cyber security, operational resilience and risk.

Outside of scope firms: the Regulators state that they would encourage firms outside scope of the SS/FG to refer to it in their cyber risk and resilience management. The Regulators also note that they may refer to the SS/FG in assessing a third-country branch’s or non-UK FMI’s implementation of cyber risk and resilience frameworks developed at parent or group level.

In addition, the Regulators recommend that firms outside of scope consider aligning to the NCSC Cyber Essentials and other relevant NCSC guidance and tools (such as the Early Warning Service and Board Cyber Toolkit), and assess the potential benefits of putting in place cyber insurance cover.

What do the Regulators expect and what does it mean in practice?

The content of the SS/FG is structured into eight chapters, the first being a set of overarching principles which, among other things:

Outline the relationship between cyber risk and resilience, operational resilience, operational risk and third-party risk management.

Explain the alignment with relevant cross-sectoral and international standards, as briefly described above.

Consider firms’ use of third parties (in brief, the firm and its senior management remain accountable for meeting applicable requirements and expectations, including those set out in the SS/FG).

The areas covered in the other seven chapters are briefly outlined in the table below, with a summary of the expected outcomes identified by the Regulators in each case, and some examples of the actions the Regulators indicate they expect firms to take to achieve these outcomes (i.e. the ‘how’). References to relevant NCSC CAF outcomes, objectives and indicators are included throughout each chapter of the SS/FG, to inform firms’ thinking, planning and actions in each of the identified areas. Firms should take a holistic and integrated approach to meeting the Regulators’ expectations.

Area Outcomes The ‘how’ - some examples from the SS/FG Governance Board-led clear and effective governance of cyber risk and resilience management (i.e. cyber governance).

Board approval and oversight of firm’s cyber risk and resilience strategy. Senior managers are held accountable for implementation.

Allocation of appropriate resources to cyber risk and resilience.

The firm’s enterprise-wide risk management framework addresses cyber risk.

Appropriate escalation to the board and senior management of major cyber incidents and risks, followed by oversight of an appropriate and timely response. Board oversight and accountability: understanding and delivering effective cyber governance.

The board’s collective experience, knowledge and skill: ensuring it is sufficient, developed and up-to-date.

Cyber insurance: considering the availability and suitability of cyber insurance policies.

Risk culture: shaping a proactive cyber risk culture.

Documentation and management information (MI): appropriately documenting and maintaining the firm’s cyber risk and resilience strategy, policies, procedures and measures; and ensuring the board receives accurate, clear, regular, useful, and timely MI on the firm’s cyber risk and resilience.

Senior management responsibilities: implementing the firm’s cyber risk and resilience management strategy; maintaining effective capabilities and control; and taking responsibility for managing cyber risk in their respective area(s). Identification and assessment Identify, assess and understand: (i) which assets are relevant to the firm’s cyber risk and resilience; and (ii) the key cyber risks the firm faces.

Ensure identification and assessment are forward-looking and up-to-date.

Firms must be able to make informed decisions and prioritise risks as technology and threats evolve rapidly.

The firm's approach to identification and assessment: (i) supports informed and risk-based cyber protection, detection, response and recovery; (ii) informs risk management and assurance; and (iii) allows the firm to assess whether its cyber risk and resilience strategy is fit for purpose and where it could be strengthened. Identifying and documenting all assets relevant to the firm’s cyber risk and resilience, including those supporting important business services and critical operations; monitoring and managing the lifecycle of assets; identifying and mapping interconnections and interdependencies; and maintaining appropriate visibility of key assets in the supply chain of third party providers on which the firm relies for material services.

Identifying cyber risks and vulnerabilities (internal and external).

Undertaking regular threat assessments informed by appropriate intelligence.

Conducting or reviewing vulnerability assessments on assets/infrastructure. The board and senior management setting a risk appetite of key control indicators for vulnerability management. Protection Implement strong, risk-based, cyber and multi-layered protective controls that reduce the likelihood of cyber incidents and limit their impact (including to important business services).

Regularly review, test and adapt protective controls to ensure their continuing adequacy, taking into account changes in the firm’s business model, threat landscape and technology. Implementing appropriate identity and access controls.

Data security.

System security (including system design, configuration and patching and vulnerability management).

Maintaining robust physical security to safeguard physical ICT assets and infrastructure.

People security (i.e. implementing and reviewing appropriate preventative controls for insider risks).

Cyber security and resilience of end-to-end digital customer journeys. Detection Maintain processes and capabilities that support proactive, timely and accurate detection and analysis of cyber events and incidents (in real time or near real time).

Use technology to strengthen the firm’s detection capabilities. Having proportionate and risk-based monitoring for a broad range of threats to support accurate and timely detection and analysis. This includes: prioritising and monitoring assets, systems and material third-party dependencies that support the delivery of important business services and critical operations;

ensuring monitoring capabilities are layered;

supplementing monitoring with logs to support detection; and

using technology to progressively strengthen detection capabilities. Response and recovery Respond to and recover from cyber incidents such that: disruption to important business services and critical operations is limited;

the confidentiality, integrity, availability and authenticity of assets is safeguarded; and

adverse impacts are minimised. Maintaining a cyber incident response and recovery (CR&R) strategy that covers governance, a documented CR&R plan, communication, coordination and record-keeping, and coordination and collective incident response.

Responding, which involves activation of the relevant parts of the firm’s CR&R plan, with analysis, containment and prompt mitigation of a cyber incident.

Maintaining effective cyber recovery arrangements and capabilities, which complement, but are distinct from, the firm’s cyber incident response. Assurance and continuous improvement Obtain assurance that the firm’s cyber risk and resilience management strategy, controls and capabilities are appropriately designed and implemented (individually and in combination).

Obtain evidence of the firm’s ability to prevent, detect, respond to and recover from cyber incidents and to continue delivering important business services within impact tolerances.

Use assurance activities to support timely identification of weaknesses, gaps and vulnerabilities and drive informed decision-making, remediation and continuous improvement. Establishing and maintaining a cyber assurance programme.

Choosing assurance activities to reflect a firm’s circumstances and the evolving context.

Undertaking testing.

Considering threat intelligence led assessments (e.g. red team exercises, ransomware simulations, CBEST and STAR-FS UK).

Considering published lessons from, and participation opportunities in, exercises simulating cyber incidents.

Continuous improvement of the firm’s cyber risk and resilience.

Future-proofing: AI and quantum

The Regulators’ expectations in the SS/FG are technology-agnostic, something they consider key to ensuring their adaptability and effectiveness over time.

The SS/FG is deliberately technology-neutral. The Regulators are, however, already looking beyond today's cyber threats. Alongside the consultation, they have published separate effective practices papers addressing cyber risks arising from AI and quantum computing:

The practices identified build on relevant publications by the Regulators, HM Treasury, the NCSC, non-UK authorities, international standard-setting bodies, and industry. They have also been informed by regulatory engagement with firms.

As the technology in these areas is so fast-moving, the documents do not set supervisory expectations and the Regulators intend to update the effective practices periodically, to ensure they remain current and relevant. Although the documents do not form part of the consultation on the draft SS/FG, the Regulators welcome comments and, more generally, request industry views as to whether publications of this kind are useful.

For more on how AI and quantum are shaping the financial services sector and regulators, our latest report, Global FSR Outlook 2027: Challenges, risks, opportunities and responses, includes the following articles:

New Systemic Resilience Council

The SS/FG highlights the interconnectivity of the financial services sector, with the Regulators encouraging firms to engage with collective action and incident response frameworks in the context of cyber risk and resilience management.

Katharine Braddick made similar points in her speech, commenting that while individual firm resilience remains fundamental, there are vulnerabilities that can only be tackled effectively through a coordinated and collaborative approach. She announced that, in the coming weeks, a new Systemic Resilience Council will hold its first meeting.

The Council is designed to provide a means for more strategic system-wide cooperation. It will be chaired by the Bank of England and will convene authorities and CEOs of systemically important firms and financial infrastructure providers to work together to identify what Ms Braddick described as “the most pressing shared vulnerabilities facing the sector”, with a view to identifying the collective response.

The Council’s immediate priorities will be the areas “where collective action can make the greatest difference”. In this regard, Ms Braddick highlighted:

The risks and opportunities posed by the latest AI models for firms’ operational and cyber resilience.

Gaining greater assurance of firms’ ability to recover from severe cyber disruption, including scenarios that could require a material rebuild of their technology environments.

Next steps

The consultation closes on 26 February 2027. The Regulators will consider the responses received and expect to publish a Policy/Feedback Statement in the first half of 2027, including a final version (reflecting feedback) of the SS/FG.

Once finalised, the Regulators intend to use the SS/FG in supervising and enforcing in-scope firms’ compliance with existing requirements and expectations on operational resilience, operational risk and third-party risk management where they relate to cyber risk and resilience management.

The rapidly evolving technology and threat landscape means that cyber risk and resilience management is not only a supervisory priority and key area of focus for the Regulators in the immediate future, but is likely to remain so over the longer term. Indeed, in her speech, Katharine Braddick noted that “Operational risk is the most rapidly escalating area of risk for the firms we regulate, and the way we work with regulated firms is evolving to address it.”

For firms, this will mean continued supervisory attention being paid to their ability to anticipate risks and manage the impact of disruptions in the context of an often uncertain, fast-moving and dynamic environment.

In our view, recognition by the Regulators of the importance of cyber risk and drawing together guidance in the areas set out above is a welcome step and will help clarify expectations. Given that effective response to cyber incidents rests on good preparation, increasing visibility and reducing uncertainty are positive developments.