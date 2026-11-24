Welcome to your weekly update from the A&O Shearman pensions team, covering all the latest legal and regulatory developments in the world of workplace pensions.

Summary

The government's consultation response on trustee governance lays the groundwork for upcoming TKU competency and assessment requirements; new standards and regulation of administrators; and further work around professional trustees, member representation and master trust requirements

TPR's latest regulatory intervention report highlights that trustee-approved FAAs will not deter it from investigating cases of possible material detriment

A speech from TPR urges schemes to get going on pensions reform

Plus: FRC call for feedback on SMPI assumptions and methods, and review of Stewardship Code reports

Trustee governance consultation response

The government has published a response to its consultation on trustee governance. The response deals with various proposals to strengthen trustee effectiveness. Key points include:

TKU: The DWP will work with TPR and industry to strengthen and broaden the trustee knowledge and understanding training offer. Updates will include areas such as cyber security, data governance and AI. A set of competency frameworks will be developed together with a new requirement for chairs to assess the level and the effectiveness of the skills mix on their board.

Trustee directory: The DWP and TPR will work to test the feasibility of a directory of trustees by 2029.

Professional trustees: In relation to concerns around increasing concentration within parts of the professional trustee market and the growth of affiliated advisory services, the DWP has said that it will not introduce restrictions on the provision of multiple services but will work with TPR to reinforce expectations that trustees ensure that advice received is independent and free from undue influence. The number of trustee appointments held by any one trustee will not be restricted but this will be kept under review.

Professional corporate sole trustees (PCSTs): The DWP will work with TPR and the industry to set clearer criteria on appropriateness of the appointment of PCSTs, to ensure that they can continue to be used where they are most useful (in particular in smaller schemes and schemes approaching buyout) but not where they could weaken challenge. Existing trustee boards will be required to approve any transition to a PCST proposed by the sponsoring employer (with a resolution process if the proposal is rejected).

Member representation without lay trustees/member-nominated trustees (MNTs): The DWP will consider how to ensure effective representation of members in schemes that do not have lay trustees or MNTs. It will not place additional requirements on employers to provide paid time off or compensation for MNTs, although this will be kept under review.

New standards and registration regime for administrators: minimum standards will be introduced for pension scheme administration providers. These will focus on accurate records, operational resilience and the ability to transfer administration services effectively, and will be based on existing standards, including those published by TPR and the Pension Administration Standards Association (PASA). Administrators will be required to register with TPR, which will be given supervisory and enforcement powers. Trustees will retain overall responsibility for scheme administration and member outcomes.

Strengthening Master Trust requirements: The Master Trust regime will be updated in several key respects, including extending the authorization and supervision framework to include governance and conflict management arrangements across the wider commercial model; strengthening ‘fit and proper’ requirements; requiring TPR to approve key function holders and giving TPR stronger powers to intervene earlier where a Master Trust is at risk of failing to meet the authorization criteria. The DWP will also consider how best to deal with conflicts of interest and whether the minimum number of trustees should be increased to allow for sufficient skills, expertise and diversity of thought.

Proposals not progressing: the government does not, at this stage, intend to progress mandated trustee accreditation, limits on trustees’ tenures or the introduction of a public trustee who could be appointed to a scheme by TPR.

Read the response to consultation on trustee governance.

TPR: regulatory intervention report on action following loss of covenant support

TPR has published a regulatory intervention report on action in relation to two defined benefit (DB) schemes sponsored by T Groocock & Co (Rothwell) Ltd (TGC), a family-owned shoemaking business. TPR says the action taken reflects its new enforcement approach and highlights that trustee approval of actions, including through flexible apportionment arrangements (FAAs), does not deter TPR from investigating or taking action where it believes members' benefits have been put at risk.

TGC had been reporting losses since 2016. Its business and assets were moved to a new subsidiary, PKL, but TGC retained a valuable freehold property. PKL was then sold for GBP1 to LNSC. An LNSC guarantee was offered as mitigation for losing the property, but its value depended on businesses that were already making losses. The trustees of the DB schemes did not take independent legal or covenant advice until after heads of terms were agreed, but were subsequently satisfied that the funding test was met and approved FAAs, passing responsibility for the DB schemes to PKL.

PKL and LNSC went into insolvent liquidation in 2021, and the schemes entered PPF assessment. With a combined section 75 debt of GBP3.8 million, the schemes recovered GBP645,460 (17 pence in the pound), and the LNSC guarantee proved worthless. TGC later sold the retained freehold property for GBP3.45m, and around GBP1m was paid out to family members and related trusts.

TPR found that TGC had received significant financial benefits while the schemes suffered material detriment. The fact that the companies involved had been loss-making before the transactions made their insolvency a foreseeable risk. Also, TGC's advisers had warned that the transaction could be materially detrimental to the schemes and those concerns were not adequately addressed. It also noted that 2018 advice had indicated that a members' voluntary liquidation could have fully funded the schemes and still produced shareholder returns. In April 2025 TPR issued a Warning Notice seeking Contribution Notices totaling GBP3,358,858, plus an adjustment for the passage of time, against TGC and its directors and shareholders. A settlement was reached in April 2026.

Read the regulatory intervention report.

TPR: schemes should get going on delivering change

The Executive Director of Strategy, Policy and Analysis at TPR has given a speech encouraging schemes to get started on delivering the agenda set out in the government’s roadmap, in particular the upcoming value for money and guided retirement changes. The speech focused on governance, saying that schemes should (i) review their board’s competencies and capacity; (ii) test themselves on whether they effectively challenge advisers and scheme sponsors, understand trade-offs and can justify decisions; and (iii) consider member experience. It also highlighted the importance of good data, urging schemes to look at their material weaknesses, the risks they create, who owns the improvement plan and how the board receives assurance that the data is improving. The key message is that schemes should not wait for certainty on the detail of all changes before starting to take action.

Read the speech.

FRC: call for feedback on AS TM1

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has issued a call for feedback on the current Actuarial Standard Technical Memorandum 1 (AS TM1) used for producing Statutory Money Purchase Illustrations (SMPIs), looking at what, if anything, needs to be changed in the light of ongoing developments in the DC landscape. It has also published a separate discussion paper on standards for illustrations based on alternative options for taking a retirement income, in support of the Guided Retirement initiatives. Feedback should be submitted by January 26, 2027.

Read the call for feedback.

FRC: Stewardship Code review

The FRC has also published its first review of reporting since the updated Stewardship Code took effect on January 1, 2026. The review sets out the learnings from the first reports submitted under the updated Code and provides examples of effective reporting, to support signatories preparing to report in 2027. Suggested areas for improvement include reflecting how a signatory’s stewardship might differ across strategies or asset classes, and reporting on oversight of managers and stewardship service providers.

Read the review.