Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

UK National Security and Investment Act: personal data in the spotlight in Gumtree deal

Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Contributor
Travers Smith LLP

Travers Smith LLP

It is not just law at Travers Smith. We treat our clients’ business as our business, their dispute...

View firm profile
Explore more from Travers Smith LLP

The UK Government's conditional approval of a Chinese company's acquisition of Gumtree under the National Security and Investment Act 2021 demonstrates how access to UK citizen data can trigger national security concerns, even for seemingly non-sensitive businesses. This case reveals the government's willingness to review and impose conditions on completed transactions years after closing, particularly when foreign acquirers gain control over substantial personal data of UK users.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Ingrid Hodgskiss
Ingrid Hodgskiss
Nigel Seay
Nigel Seay
Nadja Waksman
Nadja Waksman
Author LinkedIn connections

1 Personal UK user data

Gumtree is an online classified ads and community platform on which individuals buy and sell household items, cars, property, pets, local services and more, and 58.com operates China's largest online marketplace for classified ads and enables local business and consumer users to connect, share information and carry out transactions.

The specified national security concern identified by the Government in this transaction relates to "access to and control of UK user data held by Gumtree". The user data held by Gumtree includes personal identity and contact details, advertisement details (e.g. photos, postcodes and listing descriptions), technical financial and transaction data (e.g. payment details processed through third party providers), and user activity data (e.g. ads viewed, favourite ads, saved searches, messages and ratings/reviews).

To address that risk, the order imposes conditions on 58.com relating to governance, operations and information security. These include retaining certain existing data protection mechanisms already in place and implementing a "Data Security Committee" within Gumtree, consistent with other recent NSIA orders under which the Government has imposed restrictions on handling data and information.

For data-rich businesses being acquired, the combination of (i) the nature, scale and accessibility of the UK user data over which access and control is being acquired (even where apparently non-sensitive and not obviously related or relevant to national security), and (ii) the identity and nature of the buyer, is key to consider in assessing both the approach to engaging with the ISU and the risk of intervention under the NSIA.

The latest NSIA Annual Report indicates that more than 30% of each of the final notifications issued and the final orders made in 2025/26 involved acquirers associated with China. In addition, two of the nine final orders (both involving acquirers associated with China) imposed data-handling requirements to mitigate national security risks arising from the collection of and access to data relating to UK individuals.

Access to and control over data on UK citizens has always been a known factor in the Government's assessment of national security risk. Whilst personal data is not in and of itself within scope of a mandatory sector under the NSIA (meaning acquisitions of targets which hold personal data (and do not have other sensitive activities) are not subject to mandatory prior approval under the NSIA), the voluntary notification form expressly requires information about whether a target is used to gather or hold data on UK citizens.

The NSIA operates a hybrid mandatory and voluntary regime. See our previous briefing: The UK's National Security and Investment Act 2021: what you need to know | Travers Smith.

However, the increasingly turbulent geopolitical climate combined with the increased global focus on access to and control over consumer data online and through the use of artificial intelligence, may well result in increased measures to protect data of UK citizens through intervention under the NSIA in relation to apparently non-sensitive targets.

In the EU, under the recently adopted EU Foreign Direct Investment Screening Regulation (which is expected to come into effect in January 2028), potential effects on "the protection of sensitive information, including personal data…in particular with regard to the ability of the foreign investor to access, control and otherwise process such information" is a factor in determining whether a foreign investment is likely to negatively affect security or the public order. There are also several EU Member States which have foreign direct investment screening regimes that include access to sensitive personal information as a ground for mandatory notification and approval.

2 Retroactive Government intervention

The transaction completed on 30 September 2024, just over two years before the NSIA final order was imposed.

Gumtree presumably did not fall within scope of any of the 17 sensitive mandatory sectors – on that basis 58.com would have been under no obligation to seek approval under the NSIA – and, given the Government only has the power to call-in a transaction not notified to it for a period of 6 months after becoming aware of it, the transaction was also presumably not proactively notified to the ISU under the voluntary regime at the time.

The Government has the power under the NSIA to call-in a transaction for up to five years post-closing, and up to 6 months after becoming aware of it.

Given the deal appears to have not attracted much publicity at the time of the acquisition, the ISU may well have only become aware of it much later and following news articles reporting on the acquisition having quietly taken place.

The Government clearly remains prepared to look at historic completed transactions where national security concerns arise, which should be factored into decision-making on approach to engaging with the ISU in relation to deals which may raise concerns but do not require notification.

3 Practical takeaways

This case is a timely reminder that even the acquisition of apparently non-sensitive businesses can trigger national security concerns, depending in part on the volume, nature and accessibility of the personal data of UK citizens being acquired.

Acquirers of data rich businesses, and especially those from jurisdictions with heightened national security concerns, are advised to carefully consider whether a voluntary UK NSIA notification is merited in the circumstances, alongside securing appropriate contractual protections relating to the extent of any potential Government intervention.

Our Competition Team regularly advises on NSIA notifications and national security considerations across a range of transactions. Please get in touch if you would like to discuss.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Manchester City: Independent Commission Publishes Decision On Premier League Charges

An independent Premier League Commission has found Manchester City in breach of financial rules spanning nine seasons, with findings that the club artificially inflated revenues and reduced costs by over £900 million. The decision marks what the Premier League describes as the most significant case in its history, though Manchester City strongly disputes the findings and intends to appeal, setting the stage for further proceedings that could reshape English football's regulatory landscape.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Takeover Trends In 2026

The UK public M&A market in 2026 has already surpassed 2025's total value in just eight months, driven by large-cap deals and a quest for transformational scale. Hostile tactics have become increasingly prominent as bidders appeal directly to shareholders amid persistent valuation gaps, while target boards leverage pre-offer processes to maximize value. This analysis examines the key trends, strategic themes, and tactical developments shaping this remarkable year for UK takeovers.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

The National Security And Investment Act 2021: Five Years On – What You Need To Know

The National Security and Investment Act 2021 (NSIA) came into force on 4 January 2022, creating a standalone regime giving the UK Government broad powers to scrutinise – and potentially intervene in – acquisitions and investments on the grounds of protecting national security. Nearly five years on, the NSIA regime is well established. It replaced the national security aspects of the UK Government’s intervention powers under the Enterprise Act 2002 and operates alongside the UK merger control regime.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Fox Williams LLP
Fox Williams LLP
Article

Parliament’s Position On SFDR 2.0

The European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs has adopted its position on the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation reform, establishing key divergences with the European Commission and Council on professional investor exemptions and fossil fuel investment criteria. With trilogue negotiations set to begin in October 2026, private markets managers face critical decisions about how to position their funds under the new three-category framework expected to take effect in early 2029.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

PFAS Regulation In The UK And European Union: Autumn 2026 Overview

Fieldfisher's international legal experts share cutting-edge insights across multiple practice areas, from regulatory developments and franchise law to intellectual property, construction disputes, and corporate crisis management. This curated collection showcases thought leadership on emerging legal trends, regulatory changes, and strategic considerations affecting businesses globally in 2026 and beyond.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Fieldfisher
Fieldfisher
Article

Corporate Update Bulletin - 3 September 2026

This Corporate Update bulletin examines the most significant UK legal developments of 2026, from capital markets reform and employment rights legislation to corporate criminal liability expansion and competition regime changes. The analysis covers ten major areas of corporate law evolution, alongside recent FCA guidance on regulatory announcements and a High Court decision on shareholder-director settlements.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

Budget Tracker (2026)

The Chancellor of the Exchequer faces the formidable challenge of delivering his first Budget amid economic headwinds, geopolitical instability, and a wave of ambitious government promises. With GDP growth forecast at just 1.1%, inflation at 3.4%, and public sector net borrowing exceeding £115 billion, can he balance fiscal responsibility with pledges to avoid raising Income Tax, National Insurance, or VAT while funding increased defence spending and social care reforms?
United KingdomGovernment, Public Sector
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

The EU Cyber Resilience Act's Vulnerability And Incident Reporting Requirements Are Now Live

The EU Cyber Resilience Act introduces mandatory vulnerability and incident reporting requirements for manufacturers of products with digital elements, effective September 2026. With tight 24-hour deadlines for initial reports and penalties reaching €15 million or 2.5% of global turnover, manufacturers must establish robust incident response procedures immediately.
United KingdomTechnology
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

Nearly Out Of PERG-atory – But Not Quite Yet: Good News As The FCA Finalises PERG 18 On Cryptoassets, But With Even More Legal Changes To Come

Cryptoasset firms face a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape as the FCA's authorisation gateway opens on 30 September 2026. With the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2026 laid before Parliament and the FCA's finalised PERG 18 guidance published within 24 hours, firms must navigate significant perimeter changes including new stablecoin payment exclusions.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

SFDR 2.0 – European Parliament Negotiating Position: The Stage Is Set For Trilogue

The European Parliament has published its negotiating position on SFDR 2.0, setting the stage for trilogue negotiations between the Commission, Parliament and Council. With the asset management industry hoping for relief from the complexities of SFDR 1.0, the Parliament's proposals claim to simplify the regime while maintaining credibility of sustainability-related investments.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP